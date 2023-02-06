Best Alternatives to Gas Stoves to Keep Your Home Safe and Food Toasty

You’ve likely seen the headlines about the newfound dangers of gas stoves, prompting renters and homeowners everywhere to begin frantically searching for alternatives to gas stoves. That’s right, the stovetop that is featured in every HGTV makeover, Nancy Meyers-dream kitchen, and gritty TV show about restaurants is now out. Carmy, tell us it ain’t so.

Richard Trumka Jr., the commissioner of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, announced earlier this month in Washington that his committee had some concerns over the safety of gas stoves. Namely, that gas stoves could lead to an increase in asthma in children and air pollutants and toxins into the air, even when the stoves are turned off. While the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission co-chair Alex Hoehn-Saric tweeted earlier this month that there are no plans to ban gas stoves, some states, including California and New York, where there is a high percentage of homes using gas stoves, are moving forward with their own bans.

Dangers of Gas Stoves

As we mentioned above, childhood asthma and air pollutants are the biggest issues being raised in the gas stove debate. A study out of the University of Sydney found that 12.7 percent of cases of childhood asthma could be attributed to the child living in a home with a gas stove, noting that states with a high number of households using gas stoves also have the highest number of children with asthma. Understandably, this news has caused a great deal of concern for parents and caregivers of young children.

Even if you don’t have small children in your home, owning a gas stove can still pose health risks. Another study from researchers at Stanford University found that homes with gas stoves are at risk for exposure to unsafe methane levels if the home isn’t properly ventilated.

What To Do If You Have A Gas Stove

If you have a gas stove, there are some things to keep in mind. First, any bans that are being discussed won’t require you to remove your current stove. The bans being discussed are for eliminating the installation of new gas stoves.

Secondly, there are some ways to help mitigate issues caused by gas stoves. Using your exhaust hood fan and keeping your windows open when cooking can help disperse the air pollution in your home and move it outside. Using an air purifier is another way to improve air quality, with users ideally placing the unit in or near their kitchen when cooking.

Best Alternatives to Gas Stoves

There are two good alternatives to gas stoves. The first is installing an electric stovetop or range. These are typically made of a combination of ceramic and glass and use heated metal coils belove the stovetop to create heat. Electric stovetops transfer heat to cookware. They turn on quickly, are easy to clean, and are typically the most cost-effective option.

The second alternative is an induction stovetop. This type of electric stovetop uses a magnetic field to heat cookware, which allows for more precise cooking. It also means that the actual stovetop does not get hot, making this an ideal choice for homes with children.

Induction stovetops heat liquid and food faster than gas or electric; they are energy efficient and easy to clean. They do require the use of specific types of cookware (no ceramic, aluminum, copper, or glass), which is something to keep in mind when purchasing an induction stovetop. Most pots and pans will be identified as ‘induction compatible’ on their packaging.

Below, we’ve included some of the highest-rated electric and induction stovetops, including full-sized ovens and smaller, portable cooktops. The latter provides a useful alternative to gas stoves that are budget-friendly. Don’t forget; you may also be eligible for a rebate when purchasing an electric or induction stovetop, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

1. LG Electronics 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Electric Range

BEST INDUCTION STOVE

If you want to replace your entire gas stove, the LG Electronics 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Electric Range with ProBake Convection, Induction & Self-Clean is one of the best options. The highly rated LG has a large 6.3 cubic foot oven that can handle big meals, a 10-minute self-cleaning function, and SmartThinQ technology that allows users to control their oven from their phone using Google Assistant and Alexa, including setting preheating time and temperature. As for the induction stovetop, the LG heats food fast and holds heat at a consistent temperature, even on lower settings. We also like that the controls are at the front of the stove, meaning no more reaching over hot pots and pans to adjust settings.

Courtesy of Home Depot

2. GE Profile 30 in. 5.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Induction Range

BEST SMART INDUCTION STOVE

Another great option for replacing their entire oven is the GE Profile 30 in. 5.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Induction Range with Self-Cleaning Convection Oven. The electric oven has a large capacity for big meals and can be used as a convection oven and a no-preheat air fryer. We also like that the smart GE Profile has a camera that allows users to watch their food on their phone as its being cooked while also set timers and temperatures. The induction cooktop is designed to be used for sous-vide cooking, and it also has two synchronized elements that can be used as one oversized element for large stovetop griddles.

Courtesy of Home Depot

3. Samsung 30 in. 6.3 cu. ft. Slide-In Induction Range

BEST BUDGET INDUCTION OVEN

If you want an oven with an induction stovetop but are looking for something more affordable, we like the Samsung 30 in. 6.3 cu. ft. Slide-In Induction Range with Self-Cleaning Oven. Even at a lower price point, Samsung still has smart capabilities that allow users to set preheat temperatures and more from their smartphones. The large oven is great for holding several dishes at once. We also like the induction stovetop, which allows for precision temperature control and is fingerprint resistant.

Courtesy of Home Depot

4. Whirlpool – 6.7 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Freestanding Double Oven Electric Convection Range

BEST ELECTRIC OVEN

The Whirpool is a high-end electric stovetop with a generously sized oven that will meet all your cooking needs. The five ceramic cooktop elements provide between 100 to 3000 watts of cooking power. As for the dual-oven, customers will appreciate the 4.2 cu. ft. of space that allows for faster cooking times. The self-cleaning oven also includes a convection setting.

Courtesy of Best Buy

5. Samsung – 6.3 cu. ft. Freestanding Electric Range

BEST BUDGET ELECTRIC OVEN

If you want to replace your gas oven with an electric model, the Samsung – 6.3 cu. ft. Freestanding Electric Range is a highly rated option with plenty of bells and whistles. The smart oven, which has WiFi and voice control features that are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby, and Smart Things, features a five-burner cooktop with two adjustable dual-ring burners for large pans. A 3300 W Rapid Boil feature cuts down cooking time, and there are several preset options and a proofing feature for bakers.

Courtesy of Best Buy

6. NuWave Pic Flex Induction Hot Plate

BEST SINGLE COOK TOP

If you’re looking to dip your toe into the world of induction, the single hot plate from NuWave is a great pick. The energy-efficient NuWave is cool to the touch while quickly heating up food and liquids. Choose from 45 precise temperature settings up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit with the option of 600, 900, and 1300-watt cooking. The NuWave immediately stops heating when a pot or pan is removed. We also like that this model includes a 9” ceramic non-stick frying pan.

Courtesy of Walmart

7. Double Induction Cooktop by NutriChef

BEST DOUBLE INDUCTION COOK TOP

The Double Induction Cooktop by NutriChef offers an affordable and portable option for those who want to cook their food quickly and safely. The energy-efficient cooktop has two 1800-watt burners that quickly and evenly heat food using their electromagnet crystal plates. The induction cooktop works with steel, cast iron, stainless steel, and enameled iron pots and pans and features a digital LCD display screen for easy programming.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Farberware Royalty 1800 W Double Burner Black Electric Cooktop

BEST BARGAIN

The Farberware Royalty 1800 W Double Burner Black Electric Cooktop is one of the most affordable alternatives to gas stoves thanks to its low price point, portability, and user-friendly design. The electric cooktop has two 1800-watt coil burners. A lightweight unit, the Farberware has rubber feet to hold the cooktop in place, as well as a Power light that indicates the cooktop is on and a Ready light for when the desired temperature has been reached.

Courtesy of Walmart

9. Gaslandchef 30″ Electric Cooktop

BEST ELECTRIC COOKTOP

Suppose you’re looking for a permanent cooktop to replace your gas cooktop. In that case, the Gaslandchef 30″ Electric Cooktop is a highly rated option with four cooking zones and nine power levels, digital sensor touch controls, and a vertical heat conduction design that helps retain heat. Unlike induction cooktops, this electric cooktop works with most pots and pans. We also like that it is easy to clean and has several safety features, including overheat protection, a child lock, and an auto shutoff for times users forget to turn off their cooktop.

Courtesy of Wayfair

10. Cuisinart Countertop Double Burner

BEST BACKUP

The Cuisinart Countertop Double Burner is an excellent option for customers looking for a portable set of burners to use when entertaining or as a temporary cooktop. At the same time, your new electric or induction stove is being installed. Thanks to its plug-and-go design, it can also be used for outdoor cooking. The Cuisinart includes one larger 1300-watt plate and a second, smaller 500-watt plate. The heavy cast iron plates have their own individual controls and indicator lights.

Courtesy of Wayfair

11. COOKTRON Portable Induction Cooktop

INCLUDES GRIDDLE

Using a stand-alone cooktop doesn’t mean you can’t make large meals. The COOKTRON Portable Induction Cooktop features 1800 watts of power and includes a smokeless cast iron grill pan that allows users to bring their outdoor cooking inside. Use the double burners for pots and pans, or make large meals on the included griddle top. Nine power and five temperature settings up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit help users find the perfect cooking conditions for every dish.