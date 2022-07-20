From Basic to Beautiful, the Best Bakeware Sets Cover All of Your Essential Baking Needs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re into creating homemade brownies, cakes, cookies, muffins, loaves of bread and other tasty treats, then your bakeware probably earns its keep. Whether you’re well practiced at baking or new to the hobby (as many who discovered baking in the pandemic are), one of the best bakeware sets will allow you to whip up everything your heart desires, from banana bread to jelly rolls.

For consistent, successful results, bakeware needs to be easy to use, capable of enduring extreme temperatures and perhaps most importantly, easy to clean — especially after having all kinds of sugary treats burned on. Look for sets that include all the pieces you think you’ll use. And, if you’re unsure what you’ll be using and what you won’t, look for the biggest set in your budget.

Okay, we covered function, but what about form? Many millennials appreciate products that look as good as they function, but you don’t need to be drowning in college debt to appreciate great design. DTC brands like Caraway and Our Place have bakeware sets inspired by the colorful heritage pieces your grandmother might have used in the 50s or 60s. In the shopping guide guide below, we’ve included the best bakeware sets from brands like these as well as more basic options for folks on a budget stocking their kitchen for the first time.

The new ovenware set from Our Place. Courtesy of Our Place

The Most Essential Pieces To Look for in Bakeware Sets

When it comes to putting the best bakeware set together for your home, there are several pieces that should be included in every set and some that are a matter of personal preference. Here’s a handy list of the baking items which may be included in the best ovenware sets for bakers:

Unrimmed baking/cookie sheets

Rimmed baking sheets

9×13-inch cake pan

9-inch round cake pan

9×9-inch square cake pan

Loaf

9-inch pie pan

Muffin tin

Tart pan

Muffin top pan

Sheet cake/jelly roll pan

Scroll down to see SPY’s top 10 picks for the best bakeware sets available to order online in 2022. From budget-friendly kits to arrays you would find in a professional kitchen, we’ve got options for every level of baker.

1. Caraway Bakeware Set

BEST OVERALL

We were really excited when Caraway announced its first bakeware set, and even though it’s more of an investment than some of the other options on the list, we think it’s more than worth it. The popular 11-piece set ticks all the right boxes, including being non-toxic, non-stick and particularly easy to clean. The aluminized steel construction and ceramic surfaces are oven safe up to 550°F and help to evenly heat food from edge to edge for more consistent results than competing bakeware sets. Furthermore, our top pick is available in seven colors, is backed by more than 1,800 five-star ratings from Caraway customers and comes with a set of bakeware organizers to give you a place to store your bakeware set.

Why It’s the Best: This is a true heritage collection that should last a lifetime, and the durable steel pieces are covered in an attractive and non-toxic ceramic coating. This bakeware set is also oven safe up to 550 degrees, up to 100 degrees higher than typical bakeware sets.

Number of items: 11 pieces

11 pieces Material: Aluminum steel, non-toxic ceramic coating

Aluminum steel, non-toxic ceramic coating Best Features: Storage rack included, 7 color options, oven safe up to 550 degrees

Courtesy of Caraway

2. All-Clad Pro-Release Nonstick Bakeware Set

RUNNER UP

With several pans and sheets and a cooling rack, this 10-piece All-Clad Pro-Release Nonstick Bakeware Set has every angle covered. It makes a great gift idea for the baker in your life and also comes with five-star ratings from more than 90% of Amazon users who own it. The pieces in the set are oven safe to 450°F and made from a commercial-grade aluminized steel that has been coated in a food-safe, PFOA-free, ceramic reinforced nonstick material. This results in pans and sheets that are resistant to stains, scratches, sticking and warping.

Number of items: 3 pieces

3 pieces Material: Commercial grade aluminized steel

Commercial grade aluminized steel Best Features: Non-stick surface, oversized integrated handles

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

BEST EVERYTHING SET

With a five-star rating from more than 85% of the Amazon users who own it, the Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set was definitely vying for the top spot. This standout collection of pans and sheets has everything the average baker could want. Whether you choose the four-, five- or 10-piece option, all items are made from heavy gauge steel and feature silicone grips to provide confidence during handling, even when things are hot. Additionally, the rectangular cake pan (only included in the 10-piece set) comes with a lid for greater storage and transport options. While it’s not quite as well designed as more chic options, it’s a sensible and affordable choice that gives you all the most important items you need.

Number of items: 10 pieces

10 pieces Material: Carbon

Carbon Best Features: Heavy gauge steel construction, silicone grips

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Amazon Basics Nonstick Oven Bakeware Baking Set

BEST BUDGET

At under $45 and with more than 11,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users, the Amazon Basics NonstickOven Bakeware Baking Set is a reliable and budget-friendly answer to the average household’s bakeware needs. This six-piece set includes a loaf pan, two cake pans, a muffin pan, a roast pan and a baking sheet. Each piece in the set is constructed from tough and durable carbon steel with a non-stick coating, ensuring it’s easy to clean and remove food from.

Number of items: 6 pieces

6 pieces Material: Carbon steel

Carbon steel Best Features: Non-stick coating, oven safe up to 500 degrees

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Anolon Advanced Nonstick Bakeware Set

CONTENDER

The five pieces included in this Anolon Advanced Nonstick Bakeware Set feature a non-stick finish on both the inside and outside, meaning removing baked food and cleaning the pans after use is simple. They are also constructed from heavy-duty carbon steel for greater durability. You’ll also find rolled rims in the designs to help prevent warping and further increase durability. In addition, this set comes in either gray or bronze and is available in a three-piece option.

Number of items: 5 pieces

5 pieces Material: Carbon steel

Carbon steel Best Features: Non-stick coating

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Pro Essential Set

BEST ESSENTIAL SET

If you’re looking to cover all of your essential baking needs, the Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Pro Set could be what you’re searching for. The six-piece set includes a cookie sheet, a muffin pan, two round cake pans, a half-sheet pan and a cooling rack. The pieces are made from commercial-grade aluminized steel that evenly distributes heat during baking to produce more consistent results. Plus, the Goldtouch Pro non-stick coating is some of the most effective on the market and ideal for the more forgetful bakers who tend to burn things on.

Number of items: 6 pieces

6 pieces Material: Aluminum steel

Aluminum steel Best Features: Non-stick coating

Courtesy of Sonoma

7. Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware Set

BEST FOR COUNTERTOP PROTECTION

If you’re particularly precious about your countertops and want to avoid accidentally setting a burning-hot pan on top of one, try this Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware Set. Each piece in the six-item set features silicone feet to allow them to be moved directly from the oven to a countertop without worry. Even the best bakeware sets are usually hand wash only, but all of the pieces in this set are dishwasher safe and sport interlocking, non-stick layers for easy cleaning and food release.

Number of items: 6 pieces

6 pieces Material: Cast iron

Cast iron Best Features: Place on countertops straight out of the oven, dishwasher safe

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Our Place Ovenware Set

BEST FOR CHEFS

The new Our Place ovenware set isn’t just for baking, and so it’s a great choice for home chefs that love to whip up both sweet and savory dishes alike. As you would expect from Our Place, the DTC brand whose kitchen tools have a cult following, the entire Ovenware set is absolutely beautiful. You can choose from five different attractive colors, and if you already own the company’s famous Always pan, you can match your colors. This 5-piece set is surprisingly affordable, and it’s easily one of the best bakeware sets under $200. You’ll be missing out on muffin trays and some other items you’ll find in larger 10-piece sets.

Number of items: 5 pieces

5 pieces Material: Stoneware coated in non-stick ceramic

Stoneware coated in non-stick ceramic Best Features: Beautiful design, natural and non-toxic materials

Courtesy of Our Place

9. Circulon Bakeware Nonstick Set

ALSO CONSIDER

The Circulon Bakeware Nonstick Set is another top-rated bakeware collection that covers all your essential baking needs and then some. The 10-piece set is available in either brown or gray and comes with sheets, pans, a lid and a cooling rack. All pieces are dishwasher safe and free of PFOA. Furthermore, you’ll find a unique non-stick covering of raised circles for easier food release and there’s a Hassle-Free Lifetime Guarantee when you invest in this popular set.

Number of items: 6 pieces

6 pieces Material: Cast iron

Cast iron Best Features: Place on countertops straight out of the oven, dishwasher safe

Courtesy of Wayfair

10. Made In French Porcelain Bakeware Set

BEST SPLURGE

The Made In The Bakeware Set is made from high-fired clay that gives the oval, rectangle and square-shaped dishes a glossy, stylish appearance. The three-piece set comes in a range of stylish designs, including red and white, blue and white and several one-color options. Seriously, these are gorgeous pieces of bakeware that you’ll be proud to keep in your home. On top of that, the French porcelain construction means cleaning and removing food is rarely a problem when baking with these pans. Furthermore, each dish features easy-grab handles to ensure you’re always in control when moving them to or from the oven.

Number of items: 3 pieces

3 pieces Material: High-fired clay

High-fired clay Best Features: Beautiful designs, oven safe up to 480 degrees

Courtesy of Made In

11. Lodge Baker’s Delight Set

HONORABLE MENTION

Thanks to its cast iron construction, this Lodge Baker’s Delight Set is the most durable bakeware set on our list. The set is made up of a casserole dish, a baking pan, a pie pan, a baker’s skillet and a pair of silicone grips. The silicone grips are oven safe up to 425°F, dishwasher safe and easily clip onto the different Lodge bakeware when required. All the cast iron in this four-piece set is made in the USA and has been seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil to produce greater flavor in your food.

Number of items: 4 pieces

4 pieces Material: Cast iron

Cast iron Best Features: Pre-seasoned, made in the USA

Courtesy of Lodge

