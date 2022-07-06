The Best Blenders for All Your Crushing, Grinding, Pulsing and Puréeing Needs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Blending ingredients can make eating healthy food a much simpler and more achievable task. For example, a smoothie of spinach, bananas, Greek yogurt, almond butter and frozen berries produces a delicious meal that only really tastes of berries/bananas. As long as you always choose dominant flavors you like, the best blenders help you to create soups, shakes, juices and blended creations crammed full of healthy (and sometimes hidden) ingredients.

The best blenders are great for producing a range of different food types. From drinks to liquid meals, these must-have kitchen appliances are far more versatile than many people realize, making a blender is a must-have appliance for your kitchen.

What to Consider Before Buying a Blender

When it comes to finding the right blender for your home, there are several factors to consider. The right blender for your household will depend on what you want to produce, how many people you want to produce it for, and where you want to enjoy the products. Luckily, we’re here to help you choose the right device with our top tips and advice.

Here’s a quick overview of the blenders in general. The best Ninja blenders are known for their powerful and seamless designs, which crush ice with ease. You’ll also find personal blenders built to produce smaller portions for individuals, while portable blenders are ideal for enjoying your creations on the go. Additionally, some blenders are better for making smoothies and some blenders can double as a food processor, saving you the expense of having two separate devices.

When choosing a blender for your home, consider the following:

Size: If you’re single and live alone, you probably don’t need anything bigger than a 24- or 32-ounce personal blender. However, if you’re a family of four, you’ll probably want something a little bigger.

How SPY Chose the Best Blenders

To ensure our selection of the best blender is populated by stand-out devices, SPY chose options that fulfill a strict set of relevant criteria. This list includes being tried and tested, coming with hundreds, if not thousands, of positive ratings and reviews and offering users great value for their money. We also tried to cover a wide range of budgets and functionality, meaning you’ll find a device to suit every household’s needs. Keep reading for SPY’s list of the best blenders.

1. Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender

BEST OVERALL

This Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender comes with just the right number of features and a reasonable price tag. It has 1000 watts of power built into the motor for crushing ice and comes with a 64-ounce liquid capacity blending pitcher. The blades are made to pulverize ice, whole fruits and vegetables, and all parts are dishwasher-safe. Furthermore, the pitcher is BPA-free and comes with an easy-to-open lid.

2. NutriBullet 1200 Watt Combo Blender

RUNNER UP

This NutriBullet comes with a few more bells and whistles but still won’t blow your budget out of the water. The device offers three precision speeds and a pulse function to help avoid over-blending. You’ll also find a 1200-watt motor base and an easy-twist, stainless steel extractor blade that utilizes cyclonic action. In addition, the pitcher is BPA-free and comes with two smoothie cups.

3. Ninja Nutri 1000 Watt Auto-IQ Personal Blender

BEST PERSONAL BLENDER

If you’re looking to blend smoothies and not clean a giant machine, this personal blender from Ninja is a great choice. It comes with Auto-IQ technology that optimizes your products and extra-sharp blades to ensure all vitamins and nutrients are extracted efficiently. The 1000-watt motor has enough power to crush fruits, veggies and ice, while the high-speed blades liquify ingredients with ease. Plus, you can take the to-go cup with you, further minimizing the post-use clean-up.

4. The Oster Blend Active Portable Blender

BEST PORTABLE BLENDER

The Oster Blend Active Portable Blender creates smooth drinks thanks to its stainless steel blades. Its power comes from a USB-chargeable battery so that you can re-up its energy in your car, from your computer, or a portable charger. Each full charge should last for up to 10 blended drinks.

5. KitchenAid Countertop Blender

BEST DESIGN

This KitchenAid blender doesn’t just have a large capacity and a powerful motor, it also has a stylish design as well. The blue velvet color is chic without being overly bold. Plus, it’s available in white, gray, black and red. The blender has a three-part blending system that includes a ribbed jar designed to create vortexes and an Intelli-Speed motor control blender that automatically senses how much power you need and adjusts it accordingly. It also has three preset recipe programs and a soft start feature. Additionally, the asymmetric blade blends at four distinct angles for greater cutting efficiency, while the die-cast metal base is impressively durable.

6. Beast Health Beast Blender

HONORABLE MENTION

SPY loved the Beast B10+ Blender when we reviewed it. It’s a beautifully made kitchen appliance that also happens to be a powerful blender. It comes with a heavy, sturdy base and ribbed glasses for efficient blending. It also comes with interchangeable lids for taking your drink to go, and everything is easy to clean. It comes in carbon black, gray or white and is built to create nutrient-rich smoothies. Plus, it has a simple, one-button operation so turning it on and off is quick and easy.

7. Breville Super Q Countertop Blender

MOST POWERFUL

If you need a super-powerful blender that is capable of working hard, this is it. The Breville Super Q Countertop Blender has a commercial-grade motor with 12 different speed settings. The motor is built with a whopping 1800 watts of power and has five one-touch programs, helping to ensure a smooth, silky texture. It’s got a personal blender attachment if you’re just blending for one. In addition, its 186mph speeds ensure fast results every time.

8. Oster Pro 1200 Blender

BEST BUDGET

The Oster Pro 1200 has seven different speed settings and three pre-programmed settings for milkshakes, frozen smoothies and soups/ salsas. The blades have a dual-direction design that amplifies their power. They are 3.5-inches wide to encourage the ingredients to flow downward more easily. You’ll also find a pulse feature that offers greater control and more consistent results. Additionally, the included 24-ounce smoothie cup sports a wide mouth that is easy to pour into.

9. Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender

BEST SPLURGE

This blender from Vitamix has a hefty price tag, but it will last for years of everyday use without a problem. It has a 48-ounce capacity and a range of speed options to fully control the thickness and consistency of your creations. It’s designed to clean itself with a few drops of soap in water and 60 seconds on the highest speed setting. Furthermore, the high-performance motor is made for making any ingredient smooth, while the stainless steel, laser-cut blades deliver high-quality results each time.

10. Cuisinart Smart Power Duet Blender

BEST MULTIPURPOSE

This blender from Cuisinart is designed to double as a food processor, so you get two kitchen appliances in one. It has a seven-speed touchpad that controls pulse, stir, chop, mix and purée, with each one indicated via an LED light. The three-cup food processor is a separate attachment that comes with a feed tube and a pusher. The built-in 500-watt motor easily powers both setups. Plus, the blender jar is 48 ounces, made of glass and comes with an easy-pour lid. All of the included removable parts are dishwasher-safe.

11. Magic Bullet Blender

BEST FOR SMOOTHIES

This popular set is made up of 11 pieces, a 250-watt motor base, a tall cup, a short cup, Stay-Fresh resealable lids and a 10-second recipe guide. Both cups are dishwasher safe and the guide includes a range of quick and easy recipes to try, everything from appetizers to desserts.

12. Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender

BEST BAR BLENDER

This Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender is a surprisingly versatile kitchen addition that can be used to grind, crush, whip and stir, along with nine other handy functions. The 700-watt motor provides plenty of power for dealing with ice and tougher ingredients, making it an ideal option for home bars and frozen cocktail lovers. The blender’s Wave-Action technology also helps work evenly across the contents to produce more even and consistent results. Additionally, you can expect the motor to last for more than 8,000 drinks while the heat-resistant glass jar is also built to last.

13. Ninja QB3001SS Fit Compact Personal Blender

EASIEST TO STORE

With its compact, slim design, this Ninja QB3001SS Fit Compact Personal Blender is easy to store in your kitchen cupboards and drawers. It comes in 700, 900 and 1,100-watt models and is ideal for users looking to create personal-sized portions of liquified fruits, vegetables or ice. Users love the device’s easy-to-use push-down activation method. This popular device comes with two 16-ounce to-go cups and accompanying spout lids.

14. nutribullet Personal Blender

BEST FOR GYMGOERS

The 600-watt motor provides plenty of power for dealing with ice, vegetables and fruits while the 24-ounce cup delivers just the right amount of smoothie, juice, soup or shake for one person. The included to-go lid also makes it easy to enjoy your drinks on the go, while the included recipe book ensures you’re never short of ideas.

15. VAVSEA Hand Blender

COMPACT PICK

This VAVSEA Hand Blender can be stored in drawers or smaller kitchen spaces. Even with its size, the 1000-watt device still delivers plenty of power, allowing it to chop, froth, whisk and blend ingredients with ease. Users can also choose from 12 different power settings for tailored results. Plus, this immersion blender’s twist-and-pull mechanism makes the attachments and device easy to clean and change.

16. Braun MultiQuick Hand Blender

BEST HANDHELD BLENDER

If you like the added control of using a hand blender, this Braun MultiQuick Hand Blender is worth consideration. The five-piece set includes the immersion blender itself along with three interchangeable heads and a blending beaker. The device boasts an impressive 500 watts of power and features ACTIVEBlade technology, which actively moves the shaft up and down during blending to speed up the process.

17. Vitamix Certified Reconditioned 5300 Blender

POPULAR PICK

Following a traditional design, the upright blender doesn’t complicate things and provides users with an impressive amount of blending power. In addition, users can opt to use the pulse setting or choose between the blender’s 10 available speeds. The top-rated device is great for chopping, grinding, blending and emulsifying. Plus, it’s built to last.