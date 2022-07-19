The 29 Best Gifts for All Your Foodie Friends and Family Members

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you have someone in your life that’s obsessed not only with cooking but with food as a whole? You’ve got a classified foodie on your hands. And you’re in luck, they’re so much fun to shop for.

Some might believe that buying a gift for your favorite foodie can be tough since they probably already have most of the equipment they need. You’ll be surprised to discover that buying something they’ll appreciate and actually use is a lot easier than you might think

There are a ton of unique gifts that most chefs don’t have at home and would love to unwrap no matter the occasion. With that being said, we’ve rounded up 29 of these unique, highly-rated gifts for foodies below to help with your search.

1. Great Jones The Dutchess Cast Iron Dutch Oven

A cast-iron dutch oven is one of the most versatile pieces of cookware someone can have in their kitchen. And your giftee doesn’t have one already, Great Jones’ Dutchess dutch oven is a fantastic option to get them started. The oven is smartly designed for today’s era of cooking with features like spacious hands for lifting, compatible with all stovetop burners, oven-safe to 500, and even can double as a roasting pan. Oh, and there’s pretty much a colorway for everyone.

Courtesy of Great Jones

2. Cultiver Jude Linen Apron

All good home cooks or bakers need an apron. More function than fashion, it’ll keep their precious clothes from getting messed up and allows for handy placement thanks to its included pockets. The heavyweight linen will keep cooks cool while still managing to provide good protection from stains and spills.

Courtesy of Cultiver

3. Wolf Gourmet High-Performance Stand Mixer

If you really want to spoil someone this year, Wolf Gourment’s High-Performance Stand Mixer is a quick and easy way to bring one of the tools that the pros use into the home. Which its impressive 7-quart capacity and three different attachments (flat beater, whisk, and a dough hook), seasoned bakers will be able to mix goods with incredible ease and speed thanks to the 500W motor. Plus, it just looks downright amazing, no matter the kitchen.

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

4. Bentgo MicroSteel Heat & Eat Container

Got a leftover lover in the house? Well, it’s time to blow their minds. These MicroSteel containers from Bentgo are made from stainless steel to store all of your foodie’s leftovers. Here’s the kicker — they can actually reheat these in the microwave. Yeah, metal in the microwave. And, it won’t blow your house up. Trust us, we’ve tried it and our lives have been changed ever since.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan

The Always Pan from Our Place just got a bit of a makeover. Meet the Cast Iron Always Pan. Don’t worry, the regular Always Pan still exists, you can still purchase that as well, but we’re here to talk about one of Our Place’s newest. The cast iron version uses an easy-to-care-for cast iron enamel that replaces eight different pieces of cookware. It uses a modular glass lid that can trap and release heat at your disposal and includes silicone grips to safely carry. Want to use it in the oven? Go for it. The cast iron version of the Always Pan is safe to go in an oven reaching up to 500°F.

Courtesy of Our Place

6. Snowe Marble Cheese Board

A sharp-looking cheeseboard never goes out of style and few look better than this marble version from Snowe. With its hexagonal-shaped design and impressive surface area (10-inch width by 14-inch length), there’s plenty of room to load up on delicious meats and cheeses for pre or even post-dinner snacks. Plus, it’s ergonomically designed to make carrying it from the kitchen to the coffee table a breeze.

Courtesy of Snowe

7. Breville Joule Sous Vide

If you have a cook in your life who loves making steak, fish, pork or chicken, they need a sous vide. Capable of perfectly cooking most meats, a sous vide allows your cook to make a perfectly cooked meal every single time. The Breville app further helps those cooks by allowing for remote cooking via Bluetooth and WiFi. Plus, this version even works with Amazon Alexa.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Stompy Wines

Your giftee has probably tried wine subscription after wine subscription, but they’ve never tried anything like Stompy. Stompy is a wine subscription service that offers small, sustainable wines from tiny wineries all over the world for an interesting tasting experience your giftee has likely never had. Wines are personalized to your giftee’s likes and needs. This subscription offers natural, vegan and organic wines as well with six bottles in shipment with each delivery made.

Courtesy of Stompy

9. Oyster Mushroom Log Kit

We love Uncommon Goods because of all the truly unique products they offer. Case-in-point: this Oyster Mushroom Log Kit feels like something we’ve never seen before and is, well, decidedly out of the ordinary. Oyster mushrooms, in particular, are great to add to any meal thanks to their sweet and mild flavor. This kit will allow your cook to grow right in the comfort of their kitchen where they can turn around and harvest them when it’s time to add them to a meal.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

10. HelloFresh Subscription

Whether you’re sending a subscription to a busy friend, introducing a new couple to the joys of cooking, or helping an elderly parent save time on meal planning, there are plenty of reasons why a food delivery program makes a great gift. We like HelloFresh, who are making it increasingly easy (and affordable) to get cooking.

HelloFresh delivers fresh ingredients to your door so you can cook up something easy and delicious every night. All the ingredients are pre-measured (eliminating any confusion) and the easy-to-replicate meals all take less than 30 minutes to make. Choose from 10 new recipes weekly and choose meal plans according to your diet — there are options for vegetarians, health-conscious calorie counters and even large families. What we like: there’s zero commitment. Pause or skip a week when you want. Cancel anytime.

Courtesy of HelloFresh

11. Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set

This $21 Cuisinart knife set has 4.8 stars and over 33,000 reviews because they outperform expensive high-end knives. Along with adding a pop of color to any kitchen, the knives allow for easy color-coding to avoid cross-contamination. Each knife comes with a matching color blade guard, whether your favorite foodie wants them on display or tucked away in a drawer, they’ll never have to worry about cutting their fingers when reaching blind-eyed.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

Frank’s Red Hot not enough for your favorite foodie? No worries, they can make their own themselves with this DIY hot sauce kit. They can either follow the instructions or start experimenting on a whim with various spices, kinds of vinegar and peppers all given inside the kit. It also comes with six bottles where they can create customizable flavors. Bored inside during quarantine? They can also use this kit for a fun family hot sauce competition.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

13. Savannah Bee Company Tupelo Honey

Coming from the Altamaha and Apalachicola river basins of both Florida and Georiga, Savannah Bee Company’s Tupelo Honey will have your giftee ditching whatever it is they keep in their tea cabinet for good. This honey has just the right amount of sweetness for a delicious cup of tea and pairs excellently well with fresh breads and pastries. Maybe they can make their own honey sriracha, honey barbecue sauce or another glaze of their liking with this honey.

Courtesy of Savannah Bee Company

14. Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Grip

For foodies that love a good cup-o-joe, we recommend a pour-over coffee maker like this excellently crafted, aesthetically-pleasing coffee maker from Bodum. Because there isn’t any paper involved, essential oils that are typically trapped in the filter of your average coffee maker make it straight into your cup. It’s also double-wall insulated and made from thermal shock-resistant Borosilicate glass to ensure no matter how piping hot you enjoy your caffeine, the glass won’t break. It makes brewing coffee a fun experience, and produces an exceptional wake-up call — made just to your liking.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Mantova Olive Oil Sampler

This four-pack of olive oils include garlic, basil, lemon and chili olive oils to experiment with as your favorite foodie experiments with new dishes in the kitchen. This set is from Mantova, so they’ll be getting olive oil straight from real Italian olives that are pressed and bottled in the boot-shaped country itself. Aside from being tasty, these olive oils are also great for healthy dieting and weight management, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Cotton Blues Sea-Salted Caramel Swirl Cheesecake

Our very own E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber brought this cheesecake to his Thanksgiving dinner back in 2020, and boy, it was a hit. “I’m a sucker for a good cheesecake, but I’ve genuinely never had a cheesecake this delicious in my entire life”, he mentions. This is a fluffy yet heavy-as-hell Mississippi-made cheesecake that’s quite literally giving any NY-made cheesecake a run for its money. He’s brought this one to just about every family holiday since. It’s simply expected now.

Courtesy of Goldbelly

17. Stryve Biltong Beef Jerky

You can never go wrong with beef jerky. This simple snack from Stryve offers 16g of protein in a hickory seasoned pack that tastes as delicious as it sounds. Stryve uses biltong beef to create their air-dried jerky, using 0g of sugar. We’ve tasted lots of Stryve flavors but our favorite has to be the hickory seasoned for its smoky yet sweet taste. Just try not to let your giftee finish one bag in one sitting.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Chomps Original Beef Sticks

Slim Jim? We don’t know him. Where there’s beef jerky, there are also beef sticks. And, while we love Stryve’s beef sticks, Chomps also creates some superb beef sticks for on-the-go snacking. The brand uses grass-fed beef with smoky flavors that will leave your mouth watering even when your stick is fully snacked. All beef is sustainably sourced from Tasmania, so you don’t have to feel as bad about what you’re chewing on.

Courtesy of Chomps

19. Himalayan Salt BBQ Plank

If you tell a foodie all they need to spice up their time on the grill is a little bit of salt, they’d probably never talk to you again. But we mean it, all they’re going to need to spice up their time on the grill is some salt! This Himalayan salt plank, that is. We know what you’re thinking, won’t the block crack on the stove? Nope, Himalayan salt is stable as hell and holds temperate with ease. So, all they’ll have to do is throw some veggies, chicken or whatever else they’re cooking directly on top, and get cooking. The flavor provided will change their grilling game.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

20. Prepworks Collapsible Cupcake and Cake Carrier

Bakers will never have to worry about transporting their cakes and cupcakes ever again. This versatile cupcake holder makes transporting baked goods of any kind a breeze, with removable shelves and a collapsible design that stores easily when not in use. Our suggestion: gift this carrier by filling it with actual fresh-baked cupcakes for a memorable and sweet gift.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Freestyle Olive Snack Packs

Our new obsession? Snacking olives. Yeah, they’re a thing. Freestyle Olives make popping an olive in a casual event. Olives can be casual at the dinner table and all, but the problem is that they’re constantly dripping wet, packed with seeds and hard to eat on the go. Freestyle makes these olives pit-free and drip-free, meaning you can just shove your hand in on your commute to work and snack on an olive whenever you want. Plus, they’re extremely delicious. You won’t want to stop.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Just Ripe Fruit Bowl

This fruit bowl separates ready-to-eat fruit from their not-so-ready counterparts. How, you ask? Simply place the ripe fruit at the top of the bowl to let everybody in the house know they’re ready to eat and slip that unripe fruit in the bottom in a ventilated glass container until it’s their turn at the top. While this an excellent gift for foodies, it’s also great for foodies with impatient kids.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

23. Le Chateau Wine Decanter

Decanters can take a bottle of wine from good to great, and they look chic displayed on the dining table. This one from Le Chateau is made of 100% lead-free crystal, and hand-blown for a high-end look. It’s perfectly designed for any 750ML bottle and is easy to grasp for no-spill pours every time. Bonus: get an accompanying wine club subscription to get them started.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Got yourself a cold brew fanatic? Even if it’s the dead of winter? We all know one. Help them save at least $6 a day with this at-home cold brew coffee maker from Takeya. This maker creates four whole cups for multiple days of delicious cold brew by keeping coffee fresh for up to two whole weeks. Using a mesh filter, simply place ground coffee inside, fill the bottle, close the lid and your giftee should have delicious cold brew overnight.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. Nuenen 4 Pcs Reusable Straws with Case

Our Tech Editor John Velasco finds himself at a ton of different food festivals across New York and New Jersey over the course of the year. But, if he’s in Jersey, there’s a little law that makes food festivals a bit more difficult: the state has a ban against plastic straws. Because we can all agree that paper straw alternatives are the absolute worst, John makes sure to carry these reusable, collapsible plastic straws on his keychain for all of those “just in case” moments. Whether your giftee lives in a state with a plastic straw ban or wants to diminish their personal use of plastic straws, this is an excellent option to consider.

Courtesy of Amazon

26. West~Bourne Avocado Oil Set

So, your giftee considers themselves a foodie yet they’re still only cooking with olive oil? Hm. Funny. But not funny “haha”, funny weird. This avocado oil set is everything you need to help them expand their palate when it comes to cooking oils. Avocado oil heats up to about 520° F in comparison to olive oil’s 374–405°F. That said, you can cook with avo oil at higher temps than you could ever with olive oil. West~Bourne’s set is extremely tasty and in our experience, incredibly long-lasting. Our E-Commerce & Special Projects Editor Tyler Schoeber cooks with this set for just about every meal and still hasn’t even finished the first bottle. A little goes a long way!

Courtesy of West~Bourne

27. W&P The Popper Collapsible Popcorn Bowl

Who doesn’t love a delicious bowl of movie theater popcorn? Gift this collapsible popcorn bowl to any popcorn lover you may know and rid extra waste caused by individual microwavable popcorn bags. All this bowl needs is some kernels and a microwave to get going. Throw the kernels in, add your desired amount of salt and butter, any other toppings and POP! Your giftee will have freshly microwaved popcorn in no time. When it’s time to store it, the bowl collapses in on itself so there’s no need to trying to find the room for another bowl in the house.

Courtesy of W&P

28. Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine

A unique item that foodies don’t typically have in their arsenal (but would love to own) is a pasta maker. This one is made in Italy using quality stainless steel and is reasonably priced at just under $80. There are thousands of raving reviews on Amazon after people have used this pasta machine for themselves, saying it has changed the way they’re cooking their favorite Italian dishes forever. Looking for a specific attachment for that specific pasta shape you’re really craving? Don’t hesitate to check out some of their attachments listed in the description.

Courtesy of Amazon

29. Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

It’s a pricy one, but it’s well worth it. This pizza oven allows you to enjoy the fun preparation and delicious taste of a real pizza during backyard barbecues or family pizza night. It heats up to a whopping 950°F in just 20 minutes and will cook pizzas at one minute a pop thereafter. Cook using propane or gas for an effortless experience and transform the way you make pizza at home forever.

Courtesy of Ooni

The Best Gifts Under $100 for Everyone on Your List