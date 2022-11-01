The 8 Best Gooseneck Kettles Will Turn Anyone Into a Home Barista

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

So you’ve never heard of a gooseneck kettle, and you consider yourself a coffee gourmand? Pshaw. Great pour-over coffee is all about control, both of the temperature and of the flow and delivery of the water to the grounds. For aspiring coffee snobs, that whistling teakettle on your stove is absolutely not going to get the job done. Instead, you need one of the best gooseneck kettles if you’re going to become a true home barista.

Thanks in large part to the Stagg electric kettle (more info on this popular product can be found below), electric gooseneck kettles are really popular right now with coffee lovers, and they make great gifts, too.

Interested in finding the best gooseneck kettle for your countertop? Then read on!

What Is a Gooseneck Kettle?

What’s the biggest difference between a regular kettle and a gooseneck kettle? The gooseneck, of course. We’re talking about the long, narrow spout that delivers your hot water at a smooth, even pace and in precise locations. Regular kettles — let’s call them teakettles — have very short spouts and the water can come sloshing out fast and furious if you’re not careful. In short, the best gooseneck kettles give you control over your pour (they also look really cool).

Sometimes styled as “goose neck kettles” or “goose-neck kettles,” these devices have a distinctive spout and come in both electric and stovetop varieties.

Four Stagg EKG Gooseneck Kettles on a countertop. Courtesy of Fellow

Any old kettle can hit a teabag, but only a good gooseneck kettle can hit your bespoke coffee grounds in just the right way. What’s the right way? In a slow pattern that wets the entire coffee bed evenly, allowing the water to seep through the grounds in a manner that creates optimal flavor extraction instead of a watery or burnt-tasting brew.

We’ve searched high and low for the best gooseneck kettles, and we’ve found options both plain and fancy, simple and techy. Of course, we’ve included the much-ballyhooed Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, the exquisitely crafted electric gooseneck kettle that’s made frequent appearances in SPY gift guides over the years, including in our guide to the Best Christmas Gifts.

If you haven’t heard of the Stagg EKG electric kettle, it’s the big thing in gooseneck kettles. But is the Stagg kettle worth it? Keep reading to find out where it ranks in our guide to the best gooseneck kettle for your brew.

1. COSORI Gooseneck Electric Kettle with Temperature Control

BEST OVERALL

Why haven’t we selected the Stagg EKG as our best overall option? Hear us out. The COSORI Gooseneck Electric Kettle has five one-touch temperature presets for teas and coffees, and a HOLD TEMP command which keeps the contents of the kettle within 5 degrees of its brew temp for up to an hour, so you don’t have to start all over for a second cup. But even if you do, the COSORI can get up to 0.85 quarts of water to a boil within 5 minutes, so you won’t have to wait long. The black-matte finish is beautiful and the base is elegant even with the buttons. Does the mighty Stagg EKG have the same features? Yes. Does it have them for under $70? Definitely not.

Why It’s the Best Gooseneck Kettle: We trust COSORI to make reliable and long-lasting kitchen appliances, and even though this kettle loses out on style compared to the famous Fellow Stagg kettle, the affordable price tag makes this the smarter option.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Hario V60 “Buono” Stovetop Gooseneck Coffee Kettle BEST STOVETOP Not all gooseneck kettles are electric. Some, like the Hario V60 “Buono,” live on the stovetop and get their heat the old-fashioned way. Hario is a Japanese company that has specialized in coffee products since the 1940s — the Michelin Man-like design is a Hario trademark — and this kettle will look great on your stovetop. Buy this gooseneck kettle as a standalone or as part of this great coffeemaking bundle from Hario.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

BEST SPLURGE

And now we arrive at the big question: Is the Stagg EKG kettle from Fellow worth it? Answer: a qualified yes. We’ve tested (and loved) this popular product, and we can attest to its quality. If you are a serious pour-over coffee lover, then performance-wise you cannot beat the Stagg EKG (or the Stagg EKG Pro). It addresses seemingly every possible variable, up to and including altitude (yes, really). It’s fully programmable, and it really is the best gooseneck kettle for maintaining precise temperatures. But make no mistake, it’s expensive, and therefore a splurge.

Finally, if you’re a design-conscious shopper looking for an electric kettle that can live on your countertops full-time, this stylish and modern kettle comes in a range of colors, and we’re particularly partial to the matte black and warm pink models.

Read More: Fellow Released a High-Tech Coffee Grinder Called the Ode

Courtesy of Amazon

4. KitchenAid Precision Gooseneck Digital Kettle CONTENDER The Stagg EKG isn’t the only resident of the Tiffany class of gooseneck kettles, and if you’re looking for alternatives to the Stagg EKG Gooseneck Kettle, then this digital kettle is a worthy contender. KitchenAid’s Precision Gooseneck Digital Kettle also comes with a hefty price tag which it backs up with its performance and features. The KitchenAid is can be customized in 1-degree increments anywhere from 140 to 212 degrees and made to hold that temperature for 30 minutes. The temp is displayed on the lid thermometer. It also comes with three different flow rates, for maximum control. And the polished stainless-steel body makes it a beautiful addition to any countertop. Pricey? Yes? Worth it? Also yes. Courtesy of Amazon

KitchenAid Precision Gooseneck Digital Kettle $129.99 $159.99 19% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

$130 at KitchenAid

5. Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle with Thermometer BEST BUDGET BUY Now we bring things down by a couple of tax brackets to the Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle with Thermometer. Thanks to a huge sale currently running on Amazon, this very capable stovetop gooseneck kettle is selling for under $20 as of this writing, and it vastly outperforms that great low price. It’s made of stainless steel with silicon coverings insulating the body to keep the water at temp and the handle to keep your hands from getting sizzled. There’s an analog thermometer built into the lid, and the triple-layer base means it works equally well on any cooktop surface. Courtesy of Amazon

Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle with Thermometer $17.43 $54.00 68% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

6. Hario Tetsu Kasuya Pour Control Kettle MOST ERGONOMIC Japanese coffeemaking giant Hario collaborated with Tetsu Kasuya, the 2016 World Brewers Cup champion, on this perfectly designed gooseneck kettle. On first glance, it may look like the handle is sticking out oddly, but that 120-degree angle is designed to give the holder maximum control over the pour with minimum stress on the wrist. This is a stovetop gooseneck kettle that combines aesthetic beauty with maximum function. Courtesy of Rogue Wave Coffee

Hario Tetsu Kasuya Pour Control Kettle Check Prices Buy Now

$60 at Hario

7. BonJour Stainless Steel and Copper-Base Gooseneck Kettle BIGGEST CAPACITY The one thing most gooseneck kettles have in common is that they’re relatively small. This makes sense when you consider they’re mainly used for pour-over coffee. But larger models do exist, and this 2-quart big fella from BonJour is among the very best. The steel and copper-base look gives it that classic teakettle vibe, but with the drip-free gooseneck spout that makes it a pour-over champ. You’ll be thankful for the rubberized handle when you have to grab it from the hot stove. Courtesy of Amazon

BonJour Stainless Steel and Copper-Base Gooseneck Kettle $79.99 Buy Now on Amazon

8. Brewista Artisan Electric Gooseneck Kettle

FANCY SCHMANCY

Brewista is famous for making artisan gooseneck kettles, and for the true eye-catcher pictured below, they teamed up with artist and 2021 UAE National Brewers Cup Champion Mariam Erin. This electric variable-temp kettle comes in three gorgeous colors with a white heating base, and it’s sure to be the big conversation piece in your kitchen or coffee bar. Performance? It’s not just a showboat — it comes with all of the features you want from an electric gooseneck kettle: flash-boil capability, programmable to a precise temperature, and a built-in timer. For even more color options, check out the Brewista Artisan kettle on Amazon.

Courtesy of Rogue Wave Coffee