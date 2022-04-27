Switch Out Your Smelly, Old Bin With One of These Super Sleek Kitchen Trash Cans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to designing your kitchen, there are some fundamentals that take precedence. Your oven, stove and refrigerator are almost certainly at the top of your list. This makes sense as these kitchen gadgets are used regularly and are always on show, so they should function well and fit in with your kitchen aesthetic. However, the same parameters apply to your trash can, yet people rarely spend much time picking out one of the best kitchen trash cans. We believe it’s time to change that.

How To Choose the Best Kitchen Trash Can

Even if you already own a smart trash can, you may also want to consider upgrading to a new one if your existing can has developed a persistent funk or falls short of expectations and requirements. Kitchen trash cans may not be the most advanced technology in your home, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some standout options that can actually make day-to-day living more convenient and comfortable (think the simplehuman trash can). But before you begin your search for the best kitchen trash can, here are some key factors to consider:

Size – Size is probably the biggest consideration when it comes to finding the best kitchen trash can for your home. If you choose a trash can that is too small for your household, you may end up changing out the bag every day. Conversely, if you choose one which is too big, it will likely start to smell before it’s ready to be emptied. Consider the number of people living in your home, food consumption levels and any other unique factors which may affect the necessary size of the trash can for your kitchen.

– Size is probably the biggest consideration when it comes to finding the best kitchen trash can for your home. If you choose a trash can that is too small for your household, you may end up changing out the bag every day. Conversely, if you choose one which is too big, it will likely start to smell before it’s ready to be emptied. Consider the number of people living in your home, food consumption levels and any other unique factors which may affect the necessary size of the trash can for your kitchen. Lid Style – There is a large range of trash can lid styles to choose from. The most common are: open-top, swing top and flip lid. Flip lids are the most popular with homeowners, especially models with an accompanying pedal or motion-controlled functionality. These touchless trash cans avoid the need for your hands to come into contact with anything when opening the can or placing the garbage inside.

– There is a large range of trash can lid styles to choose from. The most common are: open-top, swing top and flip lid. Flip lids are the most popular with homeowners, especially models with an accompanying pedal or motion-controlled functionality. These touchless trash cans avoid the need for your hands to come into contact with anything when opening the can or placing the garbage inside. Appearance – The best kitchen trash cans come in a range of sizes and styles, meaning it’s easy to find a model to match your existing kitchen decor. However, if style really is your top priority, we suggest checking out the wide range of simplehuman trash cans. Alternatively, if you prefer the idea of a trash can that isn’t visible at all, then you may want to opt for an in-cupboard trash can, which sidesteps the aesthetic part of the problem.

Below we have rounded up 28 of the best kitchen trash cans available online. We’ve included options to suit all kitchen sizes and styles, including the supremely popular simplehuman trash can. A new trash can is an easy way to spruce up your kitchen and improve your kitchen hygiene at the same time.

And after you pick out your next kitchen trash can, be sure to check out our article on the best trash bags to ensure you have a bag that can stand up to your family’s cooking and cleaning habits.

1. simplehuman Semi-Round Step Trash Can

BEST OVERALL

Stylish, sleek and functional are the words that come to mind when describing the simplehuman Semi-Round Step Trash Can. It may be a premium-price option, but that’s more than made up for in the trash can’s quality construction and design. From the smart internal hinge which prevents the lid from scraping nearby walls to the liner rim which both secures and hides the liner, the designers of this trash can really thought of everything. It comes in two beautiful stainless-steel finishes, and the large capacity makes it more than capable of dealing with large households. There’s also a silent-close lid to ensure you won’t be annoying or waking anyone up with a clang as it closes. Furthermore, the strong, wide steel pedal has been engineered to last up to 150,000 steps, ensuring you’ll get plenty of use from this stylish trash can.

In short, this may just be the best kitchen trash can ever designed. If the Semi-Round Step can is too large for your cramped apartment, the 45L Step Kitchen Trash Can has the same features in a more compact design. simplehuman also makes smart trash cans with motion-sensor lids, but we prefer the simpler step cans.

2. simplehuman Rectangular Kitchen Step Trash Can

MOST POPULAR

With a five-out-of-five-stars average rating and more than 11,000 votes from Amazon customers, this simplehuman Rectangular Kitchen Step Trash Can is undoubtedly one of simplehuman’s top offerings. The high-quality, 38-liter can sports a strong metal pedal that has been designed to last more than 150,000 steps. It also features built-in dampers to provide silent, controlled lid closing. Additionally, the can comes in a range of alternative sizes and models, each of which features a brushed, fingerprint and smudge-resistant exterior.

3. Rubbermaid Black Step-On Trash Can

BEST STEP-ON

If, like a lot of people, you prefer not to come into contact with the trash can when you’re putting things inside, the Rubbermaid Black Step-On Trash Can could be the right choice for you. The built-in, stainless-steel foot pedal provides hands-free operation, while the liner lock feature allows you to secure any kind of trash bag inside. It’s also available in either black or white and is constructed from a rugged plastic which is easy to wipe clean when it gets dirty.

4. Amazon Basics Trash Can

HONORABLE MENTION

The Amazon Basics 50-Liter Trash Can has a minimalistic design, allowing it to suit almost any style of kitchen. It features a foot pedal and soft-shut mechanism to control the opening and closing of the single-panel lid. This stylish bin has a stainless-steel construction for greater durability, and a nickel finish to prevent fingerprints or other unwanted smudges from appearing. Plus, this bin has a stay-open mode which makes it easier when it comes to removing the internal plastic bucket or replacing the liner.

5. Hefty Touch-Lid Trash Can

BEST VALUE

The Hefty Touch-Lid Trash Can is a stylish and functional trash can that doesn’t cost a pretty penny. This budget-friendly option features a hefty pivot lid that keeps the can closed and prevents unpleasant odors from escaping. The 50-liter capacity is large enough for most households, and it is just the right size for standard 13-gallon trash bags. Furthermore, this trash can is made from tough plastic which is both durable and lightweight.

6. simplehuman In-Cabinet Trash Can

BEST HANGING

With over 4,500 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, this simplehuman In-Cabinet Trash Can is another addition to the wide range of impressive simplehuman trash cans. This 10-liter trash can features a heavy-duty steel frame with a large, over-door hook built-in. This, alongside the pre-drilled holes, gives you two options when it comes to hanging the trash can in your home. For better cleanliness, you’ll find a removable plastic bucket that keeps any unpleasant waste separate from the inside of the can. Furthermore, simplehuman’s code R liners are made to snuggly fit inside the can and also sport double seams and extra-thick walls for greater durability.

7. OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin

BEST COMPOST BIN

If you’re looking for a way to collect your organic waste before dumping it outside on your compost heap, check out this OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin. The conveniently sized bin is ideal for countertop use and includes a flip-up lid for easy filling. Furthermore, the lid seals shut against the inner rim to prevent nasty odors from escaping, while the smooth interior walls help stop organic waste from sticking to the sides. You’ll also find a contoured bottom and rotating handle which help to make the emptying process as pain-free as possible.

8. Tiyafuro Kitchen Compost Bin

MOST COMPACT

You can choose between hanging the Tiyafuro Kitchen Compost Bin on one of your kitchen cupboards, attaching it to the wall, or placing it on the countertop. It has a 2.4-gallon capacity and features an integrated scraper for pulling countertop debris straight into the bin. The compact size and smart design of this trash can make it suitable for use both in the kitchen or the bathroom, especially if you’re looking to install a trash can under the sink.

9. mingol Metal Trash Can

BEST UPDATE

From first viewing, it’s easy to assume the mingol Metal Trash Can is simply a traditional bucket and lid style trash can. However, on closer inspection, you’ll see that the can sports an updated, modernized design, with a pedal for easy opening, a removable bucket liner for easy cleaning and a range of handles for easier portability. It also offers 12 liters of storage space and comes in your choice of mint, pink, white and gray colors.

10. GLAD Plastic Step Trash Can

BEST ANTI-BACTERIAL

Having an odorless kitchen trash can is easy with the GLAD Plastic Step Trash Can. It utilizes odor management technology and CloroxTM antimicrobial protection to prevent the growth of bacteria which can cause bad smells. Furthermore, the integrated bag ring ensures a securely fit liner and hides the excess bag edges.

11. Umbra Vento Open Top Trash Can

BEST OPEN TOP

If you find bin pedals annoying, the Umbra Vento Open Top Trash Can could be the right choice for you. Instead of a pedal, this trash can has an open, circular ring top that attaches to the tall cylinder body and holds the liner in place. This bin has a large, 16.5-gallon capacity and is made of highly durable plastic, making it suitable for both residential and commercial use. Plus, the open top helps to stop garbage from going anywhere other than inside the liner, unlike some other competing trash can styles.

12. simplehuman Rectangular Kitchen Trash Can

BEST SLIM BIN

The slim design of the simplehuman Rectangular Kitchen Trash Can makes it a great choice for homes with small kitchens or minimal floor space. It features a pedal to control its opening and closing, as well as an optional child lock to keep wandering fingers and nosy pets away. This slim-style kitchen trash can is made from durable black plastic for a premium-quality feel and an equally pleasant appearance. Plus, you can order custom-fit liners which are specifically designed to fit securely inside.

13. Mainstays Motion Sensor Garbage Can

MOST VIBRANT

If you really want your kitchen trash can to stand out, this vibrant red Mainstays Motion Sensor Garbage Can could be the right choice for you. The 13-gallon can is constructed from commercial-grade T430 stainless steel and incorporates motion sensor technology to deliver a convenient, hands-free user experience. Simply wave your hand over the sensor to open it and then allow the lid to gently close itself after five seconds. It also features a liner ring that keeps the garbage bag securely in place.

14. NINESTARS Step-on Trash Can Combo Set

BEST COMBO

With the additional bathroom-sized trash can, this two-piece NINESTARS Step-on Trash Can Combo Set is ideal for people who are looking to deal with garbage in multiple rooms. Both trash cans are made from high-grade, fingerprint-resistant stainless steel and feature a sleek, cylindrical design. You’ll also find soft-close technology to prevent unpleasant banging when the lid is closing, along with non-skid materials on each base to keep your trash can in place when you step on the pedal. This set is ideal for use in kitchens, offices and bedrooms.

15. Keter Copenhagen Woodlook Trash Can

MOST VERSATILE

The Keter Copenhagen Woodlook Trash Can is one of the best kitchen trash cans. Not only does it sport a unique look and durable frame, but the simple yet functional design can also be used in either indoor or outdoor environments. This feature makes it a great option for households who love cooking out or hosting parties. The can itself is made from a polypropylene resin which is resistant to mold, damp, mildew and water damage. It also has space for up to 30 gallons of trash and sports a front-mounted handle for easier lid opening.

16. TOWNEW T Air Lite Self-Sealing Waste Bin

BEST SELF-SEALING

The TOWNEW T Air Lite Self-Sealing Waste Bin is like something sent from the future as it takes all the hassle out of sealing trash bags. Once your trash bag is full, simply press the button on top of the lid and watch as the advanced self-sealing mechanism prepares the bag for you. This handy mechanism means you never need to come into contact with your trash after it leaves your hands. The bagging mechanism can also store up to 25 recyclable bags. In addition, this trash can is available in your choice of either white or teal.

17. happimess Betty Retro Step-Open Garbage Can

RETRO PICK

For something with a little bit of a retro feel, give this happimess Betty Retro Step-Open Garbage Can your consideration. The kitchen trash can, which sports a clean, one-color look, offers homeowners 30 liters of waste storage inside its tall, slimline silhouette. It also features a slow and silent closing lid as well as a powder-coated finish that is resistant to fingerprints and smudges. Furthermore, it’s available in three colors and has a flat back to allow for flush mounting against any flat wall.

18. BTY Farmhouse Wooden Trash Can

FARMHOUSE PICK

While the BTY Farmhouse Wooden Trash Can may not be particularly well suited to food and odorous waste, it’s ideal for holding dry trash and looking good in the process. The attractive, farmhouse-inspired design comes in four colors and features two cutout handles for easier portability. Additionally, this attractive trash can can be used in other rooms of your home, such as an office, living room or bedroom.

19. iTouchless Automatic Trash Can

BEST TOUCHLESS

Another great option for people who would rather avoid coming in contact with the bin lid is the iTouchless Automatic Trash Can. It’s constructed from fingerprint-proof stainless steel and includes a built-in sensor that opens the lid when your hand approaches. When closing the lid, the trash can warns you with a blinking red light, and should your hand still be close by, the lid will remain open for longer. In addition, the 12-inch opening is large enough for most everyday trash items, and you’ll also find a natural carbon filter inside to neutralize unpleasant odors.

20. Step N’ Sort 2-Compartment Trash Bin

BEST DUAL COMPARTMENT

If you separate your recyclables from non-recyclable trash (which you should!), the Step N’ Sort 2-Compartment Trash Bin provides an easy way to store it separately. With a combined capacity of 60 liters, there’s plenty of space for the garbage of an average family. The two-lid, two-foot pedal and two-compartment trash can effectively work like conjoined single trash cans. Each of the recycled-plastic internal bins can fit 10- or 13-gallon trash bags and sports a handle to make emptying easy.

21. Yamazaki Tower Rolling Trash Sorter

BEST ON WHEELS

By mounting the Yamazaki Tower Rolling Trash Sorter on wheels, this kitchen trash can offers users a level of portability that few other trash cans can compete with. This handy feature is ideal for larger kitchens or for households where lots of traveling is required when it’s emptying time. The steel rack features four nylon wheels and a built-in handle to make moving the sorter all the more comfortable. Additionally, there’s space for two trash bags, allowing you to separate different materials with ease.

22. SensorCan Touchless Kitchen Trash Can

BEST BUILT-IN ODOR FILTER

If you live in a warmer climate or regularly throw out organic waste, it’s a great idea to choose a trash can with a built-in odor filter. This SensorCan Touchless Kitchen Trash Can fits that bill and offers a 100% touch-free trash dumping experience to boot. The oval-shaped trash can is constructed from stainless steel for an attractive look and durable feel. The included natural-carbon odor filter fights unpleasant smells and prevents them from leaking into your kitchen. Furthermore, the large 12.75-inch opening means you’ll have no problem when tossing larger items, like milk cartons and pizza boxes.

23. Rev-A-Shelf Pull Out Kitchen Cabinet Waste Bin

BEST IN-CABINET

As we mentioned before, if you don’t want your kitchen trash can out in the open, it’s a great idea to hide it inside one of your kitchen cupboards. Not only does this mean you rarely see the garbage can, but it also saves on floor space in your kitchen. The Rev-A-Shelf Pull Out Kitchen Cabinet Waste Bin features a double 35-quart system that allows you to easily separate your waste. The cans are mounted on a chrome-plated, wire construction frame that uses ball-bearing fittings to deliver a smooth in and out movement.

24. simplehuman Rectangular Trash Can

MOST USER-FRIENDLY

The simplehuman 45-Liter Rectangular Trash Can is designed for busy homes. The steel opening pedal has been engineered for greater durability, allowing it to last for over 150,000 steps, which works out to be more than 20 openings a day for 20 years. Additionally, a handy spare liner holder is built into the back of the bin so your replacement bags are never far away when it comes to fitting a new liner.

25. Kohler 13-Gallon Step Trash Can

BEST SPLURGE

The Kohler 13-Gallon Step Trash Can offers the ideal mix of style and function. The stainless-steel construction boasts a fingerprint-proof finish to keep your can looking clean, while the smooth, hands-free operation means you never need to contact the trash can when throwing out waste. The smart hinge design protects your walls from scuffs and scratches, and the raised liner and locking rim make it especially easy to fit any brand of 13-gallon trash bags inside the container. Furthermore, the space-saving rectangular profile fits snugly against walls and in corners, allowing you to make the most of all your kitchen floor space.

26. SONGMICS Dual Trash Can

BEST FOR RECYCLING

The SONGMICS 16 Gal Dual Trash Can is a popular choice backed by over 4,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. It’s great for separating your recycling from your general waste, as the design includes two identical buckets. Each bucket can be removed and accessed individually thanks to their designated pedals. The trash can also boasts an attractive and stylish design that looks at home in any modern kitchen. Additionally, the tight-sealing lids keep bad odors in and curious pets and young children out.

27. simplehuman Butterfly Step Trash Can

BEST BUTTERFLY

When it comes to eye-catching designs and unbeatable functionality, the best superhuman trash cans lead the way. And this simplehuman Butterfly Dual Compartment Step Trash Can is another example of why this is the case. It sports a stylish and slim design to provide a touch of class while minimizing the amount of floor space you lose. It also offers 40 liters of trash storage in the dual compartments housed inside. Stepping on the built-in pedal opens the silent butterfly doors and provides hands-free access to the bins, which also creates a tight, odor-catching seal when closed.

28. Rebrilliant Manual Solid Wood Cabinet Trash Can

BEST CABINET CAN

This Rebrilliant Manual Solid Wood Cabinet Trash Can is an easy way to keep your kitchen trash can out of sight. The attractive cabinet features a hinged front door which exposes a plastic trash can mounted on its inside when pulled open. The open-top can accommodate bags between six and 15 gallons in size. The decor piece is hand-built from lumber which is sourced from certified sustainable mills and comes in 10 different color options, ensuring there’s one to match your existing kitchen decor style. In addition, the cabinet sports a small internal shelf and provides a handy amount of counter space on top.

