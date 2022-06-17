Be Your Own Master Chef With the Best Saucepan for Everyday Cooking

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re cooking ramen in your bachelor pad or whipping up meals for the family, a saucepan is a true kitchen essential. They typically come in small sizes, making them the perfect option for cooking oatmeal, boiling eggs, preparing vegetables and a wide range of other tasks. It’d be easier to just list every meal a saucepan isn’t helpful for. But like many utilitarian workhorses, the humble saucepan tends to get overlooked. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best saucepans to buy online, including chef-approved options and affordable picks for the everyday home cook.

What to Look for in the Best Saucepan

One factor to look at when shopping for a saucepan is the material. Saucepans can be made from stainless steel, aluminum or even cast iron. Then there are sub-categories like anodized, enameled and non-stick. Anodized aluminum is one option; it’s durable, resists corrosion and has non-stick properties. Hard-anodized aluminum is used in industrial settings, but can also be found in cookware, and it improves upon standard anodized cookware. However, if you use an induction cooktop, you won’t be able to use your anodized aluminum cookware, as aluminum is not magnetic.

Stainless steel is classic, durable and can be cleaned in the dishwasher. However, it doesn’t heat as evenly as aluminum and can present issues with sticky foods like eggs and fish. Enameled cast iron is very durable and heats up quickly, but it can be expensive, heavy and intimidating for casual cooks.

Other factors to consider include the handle, which should be comfortable to hold and stay cool to the touch. A saucepan will also come with a steel or glass lid. A steel lid better maintains heat, but a glass lid makes it easier to keep an eye on your food.

We’ve rounded up some of the best saucepans you can buy online, from top brands like Cuisinart and Le Creuset, based on research, reviews and experience with the brands.

1. Cuisinart Stainless-Steel Saucepan

BEST OVERALL

For a basic stainless steel saucepan that will last a long time, pick up this option from Cuisinart. The saucepan is constructed of five layers, giving this the durability of steel with the heat-conductive benefits of aluminum. The inside of the saucepan has lines for measuring liters and cups, and the handle has a forked design that dissipates heat for easier handling. It’s induction friendly as well.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

2. Tramontina Covered Sauce Pan Stainless Steel

CONTENDER

Tramontina’s saucepan is made from tri-ply clad stainless steel. The inner layer is made from quality 18/10 stainless steel, while the inner layer has the heat-retaining benefits of aluminum. The bottom layer is stainless steel, making this a good option for use with any kind of stove, including induction.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Calphalon Premier Saucepan with Lid Cover

BEST HARD-ANODIZED SAUCEPAN

If you’re interested in hard-anodized cookware, then Calphalon is a brand you should know. That’s because they were the first brand to introduce hard-anodized cookware to the market. This hard-anodized saucepan has non-stick properties and a comfortable stainless steel handle that won’t get hot to the touch. The lid is made from durable tempered glass.

Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

4. All-Clad d5 Stainless-Steel Saucepan

BEST PROFESSIONAL

When it comes to premium cookware, All-Clad is always high on the list. This saucepan clocks in at a steep price, but every detail of the saucepan is considered for an elevated cooking experience. Made with alternating layers of aluminum and steel, the saucepan is oven-safe up to 600 degrees.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

5. Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Saucepan

BEST SPLURGE

If you want a saucepan that you can use in just about any setting, Le Creuset’s durable cast iron saucepan has you covered. It’s enameled, making it easier to care for than standard cast iron (you can even put it in the dishwasher). It’s also oven-safe up to 500 degrees. Sizes include 1-3/4 quart and 2-1/4 quart.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

6. Oster 2.5 Quart Non-Stick Saucepan with Lid

BEST VALUE

Oster makes great everyday kitchen gear, such as reliable blenders and cookware. This basic saucepan has a ceramic nonstick surface that makes it easier to use less oil. The plastic pot and lid handles stay cool to the touch. The body of the saucepan is made from aluminum, while the base is induction-friendly steel.

Courtesy of Macys

7. Green Pan Hudson Non-Stick Saucepan

BEST DESIGN

Green Pan’s mission is admirable; the brand makes cookware that’s healthier for you and the planet. This saucepan uses a ceramic non-stick coating that’s free from PFAS, PFOA, lead or cadmium. Plus, it has a stylish look with a wood-inspired Bakelite handle that stays cool to the touch. The aluminum build of this saucepan heats evenly and quickly for better results.

Courtesy of Green Pan

8. Cuisinart 1.5-Qt. Saucepan w/ Cover

ON SALE!

Another budget-friendly pick from Cuisinart is this 1.5-quart saucepan. It’s a good option if you’re looking for a hard-anodized pan, which heats evenly and has non-stick properties. Plus, this durable piece of cookware is oven safe up to 500 degrees, while the glass lid is oven safe up to 350 degrees.