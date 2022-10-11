Calphalon is Offering a Whopping $255 Discount on Its Top-Rated Espresso Machine for Prime Day

Another top-notch kitchen deal we’ve found while scoping for discounts during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event is this Calphalon Temp iQ Stainless Steel Espresso Machine, which is currently available at a $255 discount, bringing the price down from $499.99 to just $244.99.

Don’t get us wrong, this is still a splurge, but it’s half its normal price making it a perfect opportunity to save big on a high-ticket Christmas gift, or birthday coffee gift for a java enthusiast in your life.

Calphalon’s espresso machine is built super compact, making it great for smaller apartments with limited counter space. This espresso machine is legit, made with a 15-bar Italian pump for just the right amount of pressure and flavor extraction.

The dial interface makes it super easy to select pre-programmed settings for both single and double shots. The 58 millimeter café-sized porta filter has a maximum capacity for grounds for a robust flavor profile, one of the best ones we’ve seen in commercially-available espresso machines, and the 2.0 liter reservoir has an easy-open lid for filling.

It’s made with thermoblock heating technology and temperature control, and even has a cup-warming tray and steam wand for frothing milk to perfection.

This machine is the real deal, for coffee snobs and laissez-faire enthusiasts alike, and with the 50% discount is a steal for the quality and capabilities.

