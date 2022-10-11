Calphalon is Offering a Whopping $255 Discount on Its Top-Rated Espresso Machine for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Another top-notch kitchen deal we’ve found while scoping for discounts during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event is this Calphalon Temp iQ Stainless Steel Espresso Machine, which is currently available at a $255 discount, bringing the price down from $499.99 to just $244.99.

Don’t get us wrong, this is still a splurge, but it’s half its normal price making it a perfect opportunity to save big on a high-ticket Christmas gift, or birthday coffee gift for a java enthusiast in your life.

Calphalon Temp iQ Stainless Steel Espresso Machine

Calphalon’s espresso machine is built super compact, making it great for smaller apartments with limited counter space. This espresso machine is legit, made with a 15-bar Italian pump for just the right amount of pressure and flavor extraction.

The dial interface makes it super easy to select pre-programmed settings for both single and double shots. The 58 millimeter café-sized porta filter has a maximum capacity for grounds for a robust flavor profile, one of the best ones we’ve seen in commercially-available espresso machines, and the 2.0 liter reservoir has an easy-open lid for filling.

It’s made with thermoblock heating technology and temperature control, and even has a cup-warming tray and steam wand for frothing milk to perfection.

This machine is the real deal, for coffee snobs and laissez-faire enthusiasts alike, and with the 50% discount is a steal for the quality and capabilities.