The Best Ceramic Cookware, Pots and Pans to Guarantee Non-Stick Cooking

Choosing the right cookware for your home can be a complicated process. There are plenty of options, from stainless steel to cast iron, but one of the most popular choices in modern pots and pans is non-toxic, nonstick and affordable ceramic cookware.

Many mainstream brands tout safe and effective ceramic cookware sets in stores across the country, but what exactly does the miracle material imply?

What Is Ceramic Cookware?

Labeling a piece of cookware as “ceramic cookware” may be misleading. Whereas pots and pans made of 100% ceramic exist (see #10 below), most ceramic options are “ceramic-coated.” This practice isn’t some scam, but the term “ceramic cookware” is merely an abbreviated version of “ceramic-coated cookware.”

Ceramic cookware made from 100% ceramic is less popular because its interiors are not as heat-conductive as metal ones. Using only ceramic makes cookware less durable, yet consumers still seek these models because ceramic manufacturing is more sustainable than heavy metal mining.

The Benefits of Ceramic Cookware

There are plenty of reasons to invest in ceramic cookware. A few unique selling points and characteristics include:

Nonstick: Ceramic coatings are naturally nonstick, yet they are far less toxic than Teflon

Easy to Clean: Because ceramic is a nonstick surface, it’s also very easy to clean. Plus, many ceramic pieces are also dishwasher safe.

Durable: Ceramic pots and ceramic pans are also scratch resistant, making them a durable option for your home.

Lightweight: Ceramic is not a heavy metal but rather a natural material. It’s considerably more lightweight than metal.

Non-Reactive: Ceramic is a non-reactive surface which means it won’t change the chemical structure of the food you’re cooking, unlike cast iron, copper or aluminum. Stainless steel is the other famous non-reactive cookware surface.

Budget-Friendly: Because c eramic is plentiful and does not require heavy mining or manufacturing, it is a budget-friendly cooking surface. Individual pieces tend to cost at or below the cost of other quality nonstick pots and pans.

Despite ceramic’s seemingly never-ending list of benefits, there are a couple of potential drawbacks to keep in mind, especially if you’re buying for a kitchen with an induction stovetop — you can only use ceramic-coated cookware with gas or electric stovetops.

In addition, ceramic is less durable than metal and also less efficient at distributing heat. It’s this reason that so many ceramic pots and pans have aluminum or more conductive interiors.

But still, the advantages of an inexpensive nonstick surface often outweigh its disadvantages, so if you’re ready to invest in the highest quality ceramic cookware on the market, we’ve compiled the best ceramic pots and pans available in 2022. Check out our list below.

best overall $119.99 With over 32,000 five-star ratings and a price tag under $120, it’s hard not to see the GreenLife Soft Grip Ceramic Cookware Pots and Pans Set as the stand-out option in this round-up. The bundle is available in a range of nine different colors and boasts 16 total pieces, including three frying pans, two saucepans with lids, a stockpot, a sauté pan, a steamer, and a range of kitchen utensils. Additionally, it’s an excellent choice for the environmentally conscious, as the instruments use recycled aluminum and sports sand-derived, nonstick interiors. It’s also free of potentially harmful chemicals, lead and cadmium

best budget $86.19 $239.99 At under $90, the Gotham Steel Original Copper Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set is a budget-friendly option to equip your home with high-quality, ceramic-coated cookware. This eight-piece set includes two saucepans, a skillet, and a stockpot, ideal for creating meals in the average household. Each piece is also oven-safe, dishwasher-safe and features cool-touch handles for even greater convenience. Just make sure you still use an oven mitt if you’re cooking in the oven, as the cool-touch handles refer to use on the stove. The set is also free from toxic chemicals and is available in a 10-piece set for larger homes.

best durability $99.99 $119.95 The Cuisinart name is renowned for its high standards, and this Cuisinart Advantage Ceramica XT Cookware Set is no exception. By incorporating Cuisinart’s Ceramica XT Interior, which uses titanium as reinforcement, you’ll enjoy a nonstick surface that is highly durable and won’t stain or discolor during use. The set is also free from harsh chemicals and toxins and features silicone handles that stay cool as you cook. They’ve also been riveted in place to further add to their impressive durability. Furthermore, all the pieces in the set are oven and freezer safe for your convenience when storing food.

best copper infused $96.14 With the BulbHead Red Copper Cookware Set, you get the benefits of both copper and ceramic in your cooking surfaces. This set comes with ten pieces, including two frying pans, three pots, and an aluminum steamer insert. In addition to being nonstick and scratch-resistant, these pots and pans are also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. These red pieces add a nice kick of color to any kitchen interior, whether displayed in an overhead rack or stored away until needed.

best Innovation $129.99 $149.99 13% off The Neoflam Midas Cookware Set boasts an innovative cooking system unique to anything found on the market. The stackable stockpots, saucepan, and frying pan included in the set can all be used to cook, bake and store food. This added functionality is in part to the removable double-locking handle attached when cooking on the stove and detached when baking, storing food in the refrigerator, or storing your pots and pans in the cabinet. Lids for both cooking and storing food come in the set. This cookware is coated in Ecolon by Neoflam, a professional-grade nonstick ceramic coating.

best design $119.00 $139.00 Why do we consistently recommend Five Two cookware? Because Food52 listens to what its customers recommend before designing anything for the kitchen. This skillet set is made with a diamond-infused ceramic coating that’s non-toxic and safe for use with temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also use metal utensils on the ceramic layer, as the diamond adds extra durability and resistance. Plus, each pan has carbon steel walls and a blue cornmeal-colored interior. What more can you ask for?

Courtesy of Caraway best splurge $395.00 The Caraway Cookware Set is a premium cookware set that oozes style and comes with a handy amount of organizational storage. In addition to the frying pan, saucepan, saute pan, and Dutch oven, this set includes both a storage rack for the pots and pans and a wall-hanging rack for the lids, too. This handy extra negates the need to store your pans on top of each other, helping prolong their lives. You’ll also be able to choose from seven different colors, plus limited-edition colors that can debut by surprise.

best pure ceramic $412.49 $549.99 Although pure ceramic cookware is extremely rare, it does exist. Xtrema creates all-natural, ceramic-only cookware containing no heavy metals, which studies have suggested can be better for you and the environment. This 9-piece set includes three saucepans, a skillet with lids, and a silicone handle potholder. With various sizes and a sleek black exterior, this set will help you create most of your family stovetop recipes and look great.

Courtesy of Our Place best versatility $99.00 $145.00 You’ve likely seen it advertised on social media and touted by your favorite cooking influencers, but now is the time to splurge and treat yourself. This ceramic pan, which has sold out numerous times, touts an 8-in-1 model that can serve as a frying pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest. We’ve made omelets, simmered sauces, and even steamed dumplings in this stylish kitchen essential that has rightfully developed a cult following, and we would kind of feel lost without it.

