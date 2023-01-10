Dash’s Mini Waffle Makers and Appliances Are On Sale — Starting at $16

If you have a small kitchen, you may have to make hard decisions about which appliances stay and which have to go. Dash understands that, which is why the brand excels at making miniature, inexpensive versions of appliances you might otherwise have a hard time justifying buying. The brand’s already affordable kitchen appliances are up to 33% off on Amazon, with discounts on egg cookers, electric griddles, and of course, waffle makers.

Dash is particularly popular for its waffle makers, including among members of SPY’s team. It makes sense. For one thing, waffles are delicious. And unlike, say, a quesadilla maker, there’s no easy way to make waffles without a dedicated waffle maker. In addition to being compact, Dash’s waffle makers are also cute, making them great for gifting.

If you live alone or in a small apartment, you can opt for one of Dash’s mini waffle makers, but other options include Belgian waffle irons. There are also discounts on plug-in griddles, and sous vide egg bite makers. However you like to start your mornings, Dash’s mini appliances will make your breakfasts better. Check out all of the deals here, or see our favorite deals below.

$49.90 $59.99 17% off Want to grill some delicious meals without firing up the stove? Dash’s electric griddle makes it easier. It has a removable drip tray and an adjustable heat dial. The drip tray and cooking surface are both dishwasher safe.

$39.99 $49.99 20% off This waffle maker cleverly solves the messy, overflowing problem that many waffle makers have. Instead of running down the sides, excess batter collects in a drip channel. It makes four smaller square waffles or a larger 8″ waffle.

$19.99 $24.99 20% off Do you want pancakes and waffles at the same time? Live like a mad king with this two-pack, which includes one waffle maker and one griddle.

$39.99 $49.99 20% off This cleverly designed egg bite maker includes removable silicone molds for making egg bites, and you can remove the molds to use it as a mini griddle for other foods.

$16.99 $19.99 15% off If you’re a real egg enthusiast, Dash’s egg-shaped cooker will rapidly make hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, or even scrambled eggs. Plus, it’s simple to use, making groggy mornings much easier.