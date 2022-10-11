During Prime Day You Can Buy De’Longhi Espresso Makers for $110 (Yes, Really)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Early Access sale — aka Prime Day 2 — is underway. That means that if you have a Prime account, you can score serious savings on top-rated brands. Many of our favorite savings are on Amazon devices, TVs and tech, but you shouldn’t overlook the deals in other categories, and we’re spotting noteworthy deals on home and kitchen gear.

If you’re a coffee lover, you’re probably familiar with De’Longhi, one of the oldest and most well-known espresso machine manufacturers. Right now, many of their machines are substantially discounted, so if you’ve ever wanted to be your own barista, now is the time to buy a De’Longhi espresso machine.

De’Longhi’s machines vary substantially in price, with espresso machines in the $150 range to options that cost over $1,000. Our Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla tested the De’Longhi Arte machine, which regularly sells for $700, and found that it’s worth its price given its features and the quality of coffee it produces.

Even at a discount, De’Longhi’s Arte espresso machine is a substantial investment. The good news is that the brand has many affordable machines that are even more affordable right now. Check out our top picks for De’Longhi espresso machines that are on sale right now.

De’Longhi ECP3120 15 Bar Espresso Machine

The De’Longhi ECP3120 is an affordable machine that’s small-kitchen friendly, but it doesn’t compromise on power. It’s a 15 Bar machine, meaning it produces enough pressure for the kind of espresso you’d expect from a cafe. It also has a milk-frothing wand and an intuitive knob for ease of use. The multiple filter sizes allow you to brew single or double shots of espresso. The drip tray and water tank are removable for easy cleaning. The ECP3120 usually sells for $150, but it’s discounted to $110 for Prime Day.

Courtesy of Amazon

De’Longhi EC9155MB La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine

The SPY-approved De’Longhi La Specialista Arte espresso machine, which usually retails for $700 is $550 right now, which is a savings of $150. It went on sale prior to the Prime Day deal, but it’s one of the best De’Longhi deals we’ve spotted. $550 is still an investment, but it’s a great value when you consider that this machine not only brews espresso and froths milk for cappuccinos and lattes, but it also has a built-in grinder. Coffee grinders alone often retail for north of $200. The machine also comes with handy accessories like a tamper and a cleaning brush.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Travel Coffee Makers For a Better Brew, Anywhere You Go