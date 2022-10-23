Perfect Six Pack: Diaspora Co.’s New Collection of Spices is a Must-Have in Your Kitchen

Diaspora Co., a purveyor of authentic spices that partners with farmers across the globe has just released a six pack of Masala spices for Diwali, and it’s a must-have for all cooks. The set covers the basics of South Asian cooking, bringing them to the modern age with incredible depth of flavor and Diaspora’s signature brightly-colored packaging. It’s a perfect set for treating yourself to top-notch spices or gifting to a fellow foodie in your life.

Most of the time when we talk about must-have kitchen items we’re talking about the best smart appliances or must-have tools, but this time around we’re talking ingredients. If you’re into South Asian cooking of any kind — curries, soups, sauces — then you need to know about Diaspora Co.

After noticing a void of flavorful spices that captured the depth of flavor the founder was used to growing up in India, she decided to start her own brand that would elevate top-notch spices made by local farmers in India, Malaysia and other South Asian countries and make them accessible worldwide. They focus on regenerative farms that also more accurately represent the flavors as they’re meant to taste. Their collection of spices is extensive, but this pack focuses on masala spice blends.
  • Chai Masala — Chai, but real chai, not the fake stuff we’re used to here in the U.S. It’s a beautiful blend of cardamom and ginger with a kick of spice at the end from pepper and cloves.
  • Haldi Doodh — This is a healing drink from India made even more delish and smooth with their high-quality ingredients.
  • Tandoori Masala — This spice blend is perfect for coating on chicken or beef before smoking, grilling or baking. It’s made to react with heat to create mouth-watering flavors, and is perfect in a marinade or sprinkled on top.
  • Chaat Masala — This is another spice blend with a sourness to it, great for adding to the rim of a cocktail glass or a chutney. It’s used in chaat stalls all over South Asia, and is perfect for brightening up any food.
  • Garam Masala — Another popular Indian blend, this complex yet versatile mix of spices can add heat to just about anything.
  • Biryani Masala — Lastly, this aromatic star goes with a whole host of proteins and is a perfect foundation to work with when building flavor.

