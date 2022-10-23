Perfect Six Pack: Diaspora Co.’s New Collection of Spices is a Must-Have in Your Kitchen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Diaspora Co., a purveyor of authentic spices that partners with farmers across the globe has just released a six pack of Masala spices for Diwali, and it’s a must-have for all cooks. The set covers the basics of South Asian cooking, bringing them to the modern age with incredible depth of flavor and Diaspora’s signature brightly-colored packaging. It’s a perfect set for treating yourself to top-notch spices or gifting to a fellow foodie in your life.

Read More: The Best Gifts for Foodies in 2022

Diaspora Co. Masala Renaissance

Courtesy of Diaspora Co.

Most of the time when we talk about must-have kitchen items we’re talking about the best smart appliances or must-have tools, but this time around we’re talking ingredients. If you’re into South Asian cooking of any kind — curries, soups, sauces — then you need to know about Diaspora Co.

After noticing a void of flavorful spices that captured the depth of flavor the founder was used to growing up in India, she decided to start her own brand that would elevate top-notch spices made by local farmers in India, Malaysia and other South Asian countries and make them accessible worldwide. They focus on regenerative farms that also more accurately represent the flavors as they’re meant to taste. Their collection of spices is extensive, but this pack focuses on masala spice blends.