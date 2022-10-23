Perfect Six Pack: Diaspora Co.’s New Collection of Spices is a Must-Have in Your Kitchen
Diaspora Co., a purveyor of authentic spices that partners with farmers across the globe has just released a six pack of Masala spices for Diwali, and it’s a must-have for all cooks. The set covers the basics of South Asian cooking, bringing them to the modern age with incredible depth of flavor and Diaspora’s signature brightly-colored packaging. It’s a perfect set for treating yourself to top-notch spices or gifting to a fellow foodie in your life.
Diaspora Co. Masala Renaissance
Most of the time when we talk about must-have kitchen items we’re talking about the best smart appliances or must-have tools, but this time around we’re talking ingredients. If you’re into South Asian cooking of any kind — curries, soups, sauces — then you need to know about Diaspora Co.
- Chai Masala — Chai, but real chai, not the fake stuff we’re used to here in the U.S. It’s a beautiful blend of cardamom and ginger with a kick of spice at the end from pepper and cloves.
- Haldi Doodh — This is a healing drink from India made even more delish and smooth with their high-quality ingredients.
- Tandoori Masala — This spice blend is perfect for coating on chicken or beef before smoking, grilling or baking. It’s made to react with heat to create mouth-watering flavors, and is perfect in a marinade or sprinkled on top.
- Chaat Masala — This is another spice blend with a sourness to it, great for adding to the rim of a cocktail glass or a chutney. It’s used in chaat stalls all over South Asia, and is perfect for brightening up any food.
- Garam Masala — Another popular Indian blend, this complex yet versatile mix of spices can add heat to just about anything.
- Biryani Masala — Lastly, this aromatic star goes with a whole host of proteins and is a perfect foundation to work with when building flavor.