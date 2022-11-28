Great Jones is Offering Half Off on Their Stylish Cookware for Cyber Monday Only

Cyber Monday is an extension of the great sales that took place on Black Friday and Great Jones is giving you one last chance to experience their hottest 50% off deals on cookware and bakeware items before the day ends.

We’ve said it already, and we’re telling you again before it’s too late. Now is the perfect opportunity to seize all the Cyber Monday sales and grab what you need for every room in your home as the holiday shopping season peaks. Great Jones is taking care of those looking to fix up their kitchen with bright colors and stylish pots and pans you won’t want to hide away from guests. They’re among a new breed of direct-to-consumer brands allowing you to score major savings from their biggest sale ever. Top Cyber Monday Deals %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

Great Jones is no stranger to our SPY team as we’ve tested their Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle and can confirm the sleek gooseneck kettle’s performance is as good as it looks. In tandem with the popular stovetop item, their round Dutch Baby cast iron has also appeared in our guide to the Best Christmas Gifts of 2022.

Whether you’re looking for the best gifts for your foodie friends and family members or a coffee-lover that wants to modernize their home like a true barista, Great Jones is offering a wide variety of vibrant and uniquely designed products for an amazing value. Keep scrolling to check out the deals you can enjoy up to half off for today only.

Read More: The 8 Best Gooseneck Kettles Will Turn Anyone Into a Home Barista $140.00 $165.00 15% off The popular gooseneck kettle is a far cry from your regular stove kettle that’s probably an eye soar. We’ve given this a test run and it does wonders for those who love coffee (and tea). Today and today only you can save $25 by snagging one.

$70.00 $120.00 42% off Consider the Dutch Baby a better alternative to Le Creuset, if you’re looking to save big on cookware. It’s safe for all stovetops, and we predict that cast iron will be one of the top gifts this holiday season. It arrives in four colors including Mustard, an excellent choice for fall and winter baking. Grab one at 42% off before the sale ends.

$130.00 $218.00 40% off Here’s a great way to begin — with your starting three. This mixed set was designed for beginners in the kitchen. It includes the Dutch Baby, a small fryer pan and a little sheet for baking goods. If you’re new to cooking, these items will start you in the right direction. But first, take advantage of 40% off on this collection before time runs out.