Keep Your Sink Gunk-Free With the Best Kitchen Sink Strainers of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Nobody wants a clogged sink, and the quickest way to prevent that is with a kitchen sink strainer. These kitchen accessories sit in the drain of a sink and stop food particles and debris from entering your plumbing system.

Beyond keeping your sink and plumbing clean, using a strainer can save you money in the long term. Without one, your sink will start gathering standing water, which is filled with bacteria. Eventually, you’ll end up paying a plumber for avoidable fixes. You might even need to replace your entire drainage system, which can cost thousands.

Read More: These Over-the-Sink Dish-Drying Racks Eliminate the Need for the Sink-Side Balancing Act

What to Look for in the Best Kitchen Sink Strainers

Materials: The best kitchen sink strainers are typically made of stainless steel, plastic, silicone or copper. Stainless steel is the most popular choice, but plastic strainers are easier to clean, cause less basin damage and never rust. Some people find that silicone options better fit a range of sinks.

The best kitchen sink strainers are typically made of stainless steel, plastic, silicone or copper. Stainless steel is the most popular choice, but plastic strainers are easier to clean, cause less basin damage and never rust. Some people find that silicone options better fit a range of sinks. Features: Most kitchen sink strainers feature some sort of stopper mechanism to control the flow of water Some feature a rubber rim at the bottom, while others have a metal center that can be turned to activate locking or unlocking. Cheaper versions may just be fine mesh baskets with tiny holes to prevent debris from entering.

Most kitchen sink strainers feature some sort of stopper mechanism to control the flow of water Some feature a rubber rim at the bottom, while others have a metal center that can be turned to activate locking or unlocking. Cheaper versions may just be fine mesh baskets with tiny holes to prevent debris from entering. Ease of cleaning: Mesh sieves can be rinsed out but are tough to clean. while metal strainers with turning knobs can get food residue stuck on them. Plastic and silicone options that you can pop outwards are simple to clean. The size of the holes is also a good indicator: the smaller the holes, the harder it is to clean. Then again, smaller holes also let less debris enter, so it’s a tradeoff.

Mesh sieves can be rinsed out but are tough to clean. while metal strainers with turning knobs can get food residue stuck on them. Plastic and silicone options that you can pop outwards are simple to clean. The size of the holes is also a good indicator: the smaller the holes, the harder it is to clean. Then again, smaller holes also let less debris enter, so it’s a tradeoff. Size: Always measure your sink beforehand. Most drains have a standard 3.5-inch diameter, but measuring them is critical to ensure that solid materials don’t enter your drainage system.

Choosing the best kitchen sink strainer can be an overwhelming process with all the options out there —here are the most functional bestsellers available in 2022.

Read More: The Best Under-Sink Water Filters for Clean Water from the Tap

1. Glacier Bay Standard Post Sink Strainer

BEST OVERALL

Stainless steel is one of the most durable materials for a kitchen sink strainer and will also seamlessly match a stainless steel sink. This one comes with a corrosion-resistant brushed finish and a removable basket that stops debris from entering the drain. If you don’t want a high drain flow, place it in the stop position by rotating and pressing the basket into place to create a water-tight seal.

Courtesy of Home Depot

2. OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer with Stopper

RUNNER UP

This dishwasher-friendly, silicone sink strainer with a stainless steel finish is less likely to scratch your sink basin. It also has an extra thick rim to keep it in place and stop odds and ends from going down your drain. Thanks to the flexible silicone basket, it can be inverted for easy debris removal, making cleaning a breeze. To turn it into a stopper, give it a quarter turn in any direction.

Courtesy of Home Depot

3. LotFancy Set of 2 Mesh Sink Strainers

BEST MESH PICK

Although it doesn’t have a stopper mechanism, the fine mesh doesn’t allow for any large particles to make their way down your sink drain. It has a smooth, curved edge that will snugly fit into your drain and is simple to rinse out, and customers appreciate how flat they lay, letting all the debris swish in with ease.

Courtesy of Walmart

4. SinkShroom Clog-Free Stainless Steel Sink Strainer

EASIEST TO CLEAN

Even the best kitchen sink strainers can be a headache to clean. Avoid the mess and all that nasty standing water with this award-winning device known as the SinkShroom. This clog-free stainless steel sink strainer catches food without stopping the flow of water. Thanks to an intuitive hollow center cylinder that’s raised higher, plates and other dishes will no longer block the drain and cause flooding.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Full Circle Sinksational Kitchen Sink Strainer and Stopper Set

BEST NON-METAL PICK

A more lightweight alternative to metal sink trainers, this Full Circle strainer is also a great fit for people who find that standard stainless steel sink strainers don’t fit. This one has a depressed plug design that uses the weight of water to hold it against the strainer. And its green color offers a different look than your standard metal kitchen sink strainer. One shopper says, “This is the best sink strainer ever! It stays put in my sink, it’s easy to clean out, and it looks so nice!”

Courtesy of Walmart

6. Coflex Extra Deep Cup Sink Basket Strainer

DEEPEST PICK

This extra deep cup sink basket strainer can hold more than your standard kitchen sink strainer. Whether you have a larger sink or just don’t want to empty your strainer as frequently, this universal drain for stainless steel sinks also includes a lid that works as a stopper. It seems to be a major crowd-pleaser with reviewers and is a must-have for anyone without a garbage disposal.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Westbrass Matte Black Post Style Large Basket Strainer

MOST STYLISH

Not everyone loves the stainless steel look. If that sounds like you, check out this sleek, matte black basket strainer from Westbrass. Ideal for black sinks or anyone who just wants a pop of modern style. The stopper mechanism works like most average kitchen sink strainers: turn the post to restrict the flow of draining water.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Best Bar Cart Accessories for Folks Who Have Outgrown Red Plastic Cups