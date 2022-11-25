Almost Sold Out: KitchenAid’s Coveted Stand Mixer Is $200 Off at Target

There’s a reason KitchenAid’s stand mixer is a staple on wedding registries; it’s a high-ticket kitchen gadget that you’ll actually get a lot of use of, year-round (no offense, margarita makers). Ahead of Black Friday, this usually investment-level kitchen gadget is slightly less of an investment. Target has KitchenAid Professional Series 5-Quart Stand Mixers for sale for just $250, which is $200 less than the list price of $450. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

Since this deal went online, several popular colors of this stand mixer have already gone out of stock at Target. Currently, only the retro Ice Blue model pictured above is still available for sale online. As one of Target's doorbuster Black Friday deals, it might not last the night.

How good is this deal? For reference, the smaller KitchenAid 3.5 QT Artisan Series Stand Mixer is priced at $260 at Amazon, making this 5 QT Stand Mixer a true steal.

Having a stand mixer is basically like having a sous chef. It lets you cut down on prep time, and it’s one of the most popular kitchen gadgets for any dedicated baker. Unsurprisingly, KitchenAid’s stand mixer is really good at mixing, whether you’re beating eggs or making cookie batter. But the KitchenAid stand mixer goes well beyond baking.

KitchenAid’s stand mixer really excels when it comes to attachments. Rather than having a bunch of different kitchen gadgets cluttering up your counter and hogging cabinet space, you can streamline a surprising number of kitchen tasks by investing in one of the many KitchenAid brand or third-party stand mixer attachments. Everything from grinding meat to making pasta can be done on a KitchenAid, so long as you have the right accessories.

KitchenAid stand mixers make great gifts, and they’re also a great gift for yourself. And they’re rarely this steeply discounted. For those reasons, we won’t be surprised if Target runs out of stock before Black Friday is even over. In fact, the iconic red 5-quart stand mixer is already sold out, but stainless steel, black, matte black and ice blue are still in stock.