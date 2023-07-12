Skip to main content
Save Up to 30% on Le Creuset Cookware for Prime Day: Dutch Ovens, Skillets, and More

collage of le creuset for prime day 2023
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Amazon

Le Creuset, the pricey cookware brand built to last a lifetime, is offering up to 30% off its top-rated Dutch ovens, pans, and dishes during Amazon Prime Day. The company is most famous for its signature cast iron Dutch ovens that make stews, roasts, and even baking bread much easier, but their other pieces are just as high-performing — and they’re also available at a discount during Amazon’s biggest shopping event.

Here are a few Le Creuset deals SPY editors are shopping for Prime Day.

The Best Prime Day Le Creuset Deals

Le Creuset 7.25 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

$369.99 $459.95 20% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Le Creuset’s Dutch Oven is made of heavy enameled cast iron that delivers even heat distribution and long-lasting retention. It comes ready to use with no seasoning required and has a light-colored interior so monitoring cooking progress is easier.

The Best Prime Day Le Creuset Deals

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangle Platter Dish

$89.41 $124.95 28% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Le Creuset’s Stoneware is designed to maintain even temperatures across the cooking surface and prevent scorching or burning in hot spots. It’s also constructed for tough thermal resistance and safe for use in the freezer, microwave, oven, broiler, and even dishwasher.

The Best Prime Day Le Creuset Deals

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Skillet

$99.95 $119.95 17% off

Buy Now On Amazon

A great cast iron skillet is the workhorse of any meal with protein, and this one from Le Creuset is made for superior heat distribution without seasoning. The black satin interior is made for higher surface temperatures and is also the lightest cast iron skillet by quart available on the market.

The Best Prime Day Le Creuset Deals
$130 off!

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set

$669.95 $804.85 17% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This five-piece cookware set from Le Creuset comes with a Dutch oven, cast iron saucepan, and cast iron skillet. All of them are made with ergonomic handles and knobs for easy lifting and are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

