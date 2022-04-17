Keep Your Kitchen Knives and Skills Sharp With a Magnetic Knife Holder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to efficient, professional-standard cooking, one of the most important tools is a good, sharp knife. Not only is a blunt knife annoying and time-consuming, but it can also be dangerous. This is why preventing your knives from becoming dented, dull or bent is a smart thing to do. A magnetic knife holder doesn’t just achieve this goal, it offers a range of other handy benefits at the same time. Read on to discover why one of the best magnetic knife holders could be the kitchen addition you need in your life.

A lot of people store their best kitchen knives in a drawer or knife block. These methods do the job of storing your knives, but they can result in unnecessary dulling from regular contact, as well as taking up valuable space in your drawer or on your countertop. By switching to a magnetic knife holder, you’ll save space and be able to keep your knives sharper for longer. The major benefits of using a magnetic knife holder include:

Blade Protection – Unlike a kitchen drawer or knife block, a magnetic knife holder keeps blades sharp by avoiding unnecessary contact or scratching from rough surfaces and other objects.

– Unlike a kitchen drawer or knife block, a magnetic knife holder keeps blades sharp by avoiding unnecessary contact or scratching from rough surfaces and other objects. Saving Space – Make the most of what is often unused space by attaching your magnetic knife holder to the wall, a refrigerator or other upright surfaces in your kitchen.

– Make the most of what is often unused space by attaching your magnetic knife holder to the wall, a refrigerator or other upright surfaces in your kitchen. Quick/Easy Access – When you’re midway through cooking with dirty hands, the last thing you want to do is reach into a drawer and sift through various utensils, making them dirty along the way. A magnetic knife holder keeps your knives within easy reach for any time you need them.

– When you’re midway through cooking with dirty hands, the last thing you want to do is reach into a drawer and sift through various utensils, making them dirty along the way. A magnetic knife holder keeps your knives within easy reach for any time you need them. Visual Presentation – In addition to being able to grab them with ease, a magnetic knife holder lets you see them with ease, meaning you’ll never grab the wrong why by accident ever again.

So if you are looking for a space-saving kitchen hack that stores your knives more conveniently and keeps them nice and sharp at the same time, look no further than a magnetic knife holder. We’ve included styles to suit every kind of chef and kitchen, including models for housing on walls as well as countertops. Read on to discover the best magnetic knife holder for your individual needs.

1. Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar

BEST OVERALL

With more than 23,000 five-star ratings from Amazon users, this Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar takes the top spot as the best magnetic knife holder. It’s available in three sizes to accommodate different kitchen sizes and can be used for storing knives and other metal kitchen tools, such as sharpeners or scissors. In addition, this heavy-duty magnetic knife holder is supplied with all the fastenings you need for installation, making the process quick and simple.

2. PremiumPresents Bamboo Magnetic Knife Holder

ECO-FRIENDLY PICK

The PremiumPresents Bamboo Magnetic Knife Holder isn’t just one of the most stylish options on our list, it’s also one of the most eco-friendly. The attractive knife holder measures 17 inches long and is magnetic from end to end, meaning you can take full advantage of the space as none of it is wasted. Plus, at one inch wide it has plenty of room for all of your favorite knives and other metal tools you may find useful in the kitchen.

3. HOSHANHO Acacia Wood Knife Magnetic Strip

MOST STYLISH

The HOSHANHO Acacia Wood Knife Magnetic Strip is a versatile kitchen addition that oozes class. It comes in two handy lengths to fit different wall sizes or accommodate a different number of kitchen tools. The wider-than-average magnetic knife holder also provides more room than most other holders, making it better suited to holding larger knives more securely. Additionally, thanks to its acacia wood construction and dark finish, this product isn’t just practical, it’s also pleasing to the eye and easy to install, too.

4. Cucino Magnetic Knife Strip Adhesive

BEST ADHESIVE

If you often change your mind when it comes to your kitchen layout, the last thing you want to do is drill into your walls when you’re installing a magnetic knife holder. Thankfully, that’s where The Cucino Magnetic Knife Strip Adhesive comes in. With an installation process that requires only adhesive fastening, it’ll be easier to relocate the knife holder if you ever feel the desire. This handy kitchen addition also contains an ultra-strong magnet that is suitable for all types of knives. Plus, the stainless steel finish is resistant to rusting, meaning it requires less upkeep and will last for years to come.

5. Kirra Magnetic Knife Holder

BEST WOOD

With a neutral color, the Kirra Magnetic Knife Holder is capable of blending in with almost any kitchen style. And at 16 inches long, it may be one of the more compact knife holder options, but it still offers plenty of space for a good number of knives. Plus, the strong, built-in magnet is powerful enough to hold both knives and a range of other metal kitchen tools, including scissors and sharpeners. In addition, the product is easy to install and comes with all the parts needed to attach it to a wall.

6. Dolce Mare Magnetic Knife Block

STRONGEST MAGNET

If wall space is limited in your kitchen, the Dolce Mare Magnetic Knife Block could be a handy compromise as it still offers almost all of the benefits a wall-mounted knife holder does, without requiring the wall space. This countertop knife block is available in two sizes and three different material types, making it easier to match the size and look of your block with your existing kitchen style and decor. Furthermore, the anti-slip feet on the base help to prevent the knife block from shifting during use while keeping it stable at the same time.

7. Home Kitchen Magnetic Knife Block Holder

BEST TABLETOP

One of the main benefits of a magnetic knife holder is that it saves space in your kitchen. The Home Kitchen Magnetic Knife Block Holder takes this benefit to the extreme by featuring two magnetic sides, doubling the amount of storage space you enjoy compared to your average knife holder. Plus, this sturdy tabletop knife holder is 12 inches wide, creating 24 inches of magnetic space for knives, sharpeners, scissors and other metal kitchen tools which you want to keep within easy reach.

8. HMmagnets Magnetic Knife Holder

BEST FOR REFRIGERATORS

When it comes to making the most of the space in your kitchen, the walls aren’t always the easiest place to access or use for storage. The HMmagnets Magnetic Knife Holder circumnavigates this potential problem by attaching to any available metal surface, such as your refrigerator or countertop. The simple design, which is a double-sided magnet, lets you securely attach the holder to a metal surface and then attach your knives and other metal tools to the open magnetic band. Additionally, this popular knife holder has been awarded a five-star rating by more than 85% of Amazon users and comes in four different lengths, allowing you to choose the one best suited to your specific kitchen.

9. HMmagnets Heavy-Duty Knife Holder

HEAVY DUTY PICK

This versatile HMmagnets Heavy-Duty Knife Holder is suitable for use in almost any kitchen as well as on a range of surfaces, including walls or refrigerators. The stainless steel kitchen addition comes in a variety of lengths to accommodate different kitchen sizes. Its extra-wide magnet is also stronger than most, meaning it’s capable of holding onto particularly heavy knives. Additionally, this heavy-duty magnetic bar, which is an easy answer to gaining faster access to your knives, sports an attractive, sleek look that will fit in with a range of kitchen styles.

