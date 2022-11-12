Review: This $400 American-Made Santoku Knife Slices Through Everything Like Butter

Like many of us, I became a serious at-home chef during the pandemic. I made soups, stews, sides and salads, not to mention loaves, buns, muffins and cookies. I invested in the best blenders, aprons and even flirted with buying a steam oven. Despite equipping myself with so much gear I never quite mastered my skills and was always disappointed with my onion dicing in particular.

My attempts never turned out the way they were supposed, at least according to all the cooking videos I was watching with chefs slicing onions in every direction until one final chop left them with a perfectly-minced pile.

That is, until I got my hands on the 7-Inch Teton Edge Santoku Knife from New West Knife Works.

Thanks to this top-notch tool, I’ve discovered how horrible my kitchen knives were treating me, gaslighting me into believing it was my fault my onion cubes were lopsided. Who knew it was not my lack of skill that was causing my onion to crumble, but rather the pressure of a dull knife trying to pierce its skin?

One Big Pro? It’s American-Made

While German and Japanese knives are popular among chefs, if you’re looking for a completely American-made option, from its steel to its labor, New West Knife Works is for you. The brand perfectly balances stylish and functional design and produces all its knives with high quality, American-sourced materials.

Using The 7-Inch Teton Edge Santoku Knife

This Teton Edge Santoku knife is one of the best kitchen knives I’ve ever tried. It leverages tons of power while remaining super easy to handle. It’s difficult to explain the way it feels in the hand. The Teton Edge Santoku is extremely light with a weight distribution that seems to guide it right through whatever you’re chopping, dicing or slicing. The richly-textured ironwood handle fits perfectly into your grip and contributes to the feeling that the knife is driving through food all on its own.

The 7-inch length of this knife is perfect for those who want a versatile option with all the capabilities of a traditional chef’s knife. It’s a much more manageable thing to maneuver as compared to the 8-inch Western Chef.

Traditional santoku knives feature dimples on the blade. New West Knife Works replaces dimples with an etching of the Teton Mountain range to improve performance and enhance its steel blade. The blade is made of “Powder Metal” steel, the strongest steel in the knife market.

Claire Franken | SPY

Worried About Storage? New West Has Thought of That

I didn’t know how I would store this one single knife. I didn’t want to slide such an elite thing into my thrifted knife block. I wondered if I might have to purchase a magnetic knife holder. Luckily, New West Knife Works anticipated this debacle and included a leather sleeve to protect the blade, and your hands, when placing it in a utensil drawer (though in the event you nick your finger, New West Knife Works sends along a little orange band-aid with your order. They know you’ve developed bad habits using your old, dull knives).

I’ve been so happy with my knife that I’ve begun to show it off to every house guest and mail delivery person. Wielding a knife in the doorway while facing a stranger is not recommended, but is the sort of thing you might feel compelled to do after purchasing a New West Knife Works product. They even offer custom engravings that will leave you, and your mailman further impressed.

There are definitely cheaper options out there, but if you’re feeling indulgent, these multi-hundred dollar knives are totally worth the investment. If you have a cook in your life, a knife from New West Knife Works is one of our favorite gifts for chefs this year.