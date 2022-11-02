Our Place Drops Four New Kitchen Essentials for All Your Holiday Cooking Needs

Their internet-famous pots and pans are available in dreamy colors and silhouettes, turning kitchenware into a thing of beauty. Now, they’ve just launched some new, multifunctional products to spruce up the kitchens of foodies everywhere. Per all of Our Place’s designs, the pieces are the epitome of chic functionality that you’ll want to show off in your home rather than hiding them away in a cabinet.

One of the most stunning additions to the brand’s collection is their limited edition 8-in-1 Heirloom Set dubbed “The Tagine” after the famous Moroccan dish. Available in a smart-looking matte black, this conical piece of enameled cast iron is handmade and designed by artisans in Morocco.

Just like with the regular pan’s functions such as sauteing, searing and frying, this new oven and broiler-safe pan now gives home cooks the ability to roast, bake and braise, making it superb for all your holiday cooking needs. It ensures that ingredients are cooked to melt-in-your-mouth tenderness with maximum flavor every time. Like the rest of Our Place goodies, you can try it out for 100 days before deciding if you want to commit.

As impressive as a cast-iron cooked meal is, cooking with cast iron is something that many of us dread due to the amount of care involved. Unlike other cast iron pans which require a headache of a seasoning routine, no prep is required before you use this easy-to-clean innovation thanks to it being fully glazed. With tons of other features that make this piece effortlessly complete, it’s a versatile kitchen must-have that won’t take up as much space as other sets. Right now, you can get it for $10 off on their site.

Our Place has also come up with some genius new add-ons to their iconic kitchenware with a cutting board, egg poacher and all-purpose kitchen scissors.

With a 5-in-1 design, the Genius Shears include a built-in box opener, a bone stabilizer, herb strippers and more. Available in dusky, muted tones, they’re a major upgrade from ugly kitchen shears and way more comfortable to hold with their cushy, half-crescent grips.

The double-sided cutting board dubbed the Daily Board is made from recycled materials, has a textured surface that hides knife marks and is perfect for all things prep. Available in colors like Sage, Lavender and Blue Salt, it can even double as a serving board to display all your favorite charcuterie ingredients and snacks.

Meanwhile, the nylon egg poacher is a genius (and cool-looking) blessing for anyone who’s ever dealt with undercooked or overcooked eggs. Get the perfect poach or boil every time thanks to perforated silicone cups that create a mistake-proof water bath effect – it’s as easy as boiling your water. In gorgeous, matte colors, you might even want to serve guests their eggs in these removable individual cups.

If you don’t cook or frequently reheat your leftovers, The Wander Bowl is a must. Throw out all your flimsy Tupperware containers because this thoughtfully designed ceramic bowl is microwave safe and includes a silicone sleeve, custom-fit lit, and a matching strap to keep everything together when you’re on the go. A quick hack to cook microwave meals, or the best lunchbox you’ve ever seen.

This brand is known to sell out fast and have long waitlists, so you’ll want to stock up on your Heirloom Set and these other new accessories before they sell out.