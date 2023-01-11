Celebrate the Lunar New Year With Our Place’s Year of the Rabbit Collection

Ready for the Year of the Rabbit? The rabbit is the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac and culturally speaking, it’s the luckiest animal out of all twelve. And if we need anything in 2023, it’s luck. Please, 2023, be on our side for once.

To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit and the Lunar New Year this coming January 22, one of our favorite cookware brands is releasing a collection to help you start celebrating. Meet Our Place’s Year of the Rabbit Collection.

Courtesy of Our Place

The Year of the Rabbit Collection was released today, January 11, adding itself to Our Place’s growing line of Traditionware, a collection that features cookware items from various cultural celebrations across the globe. Featured in this collection are two Our Place favorites — the Perfect Pot and the ever-so-famous Always Pan. These kitchen essentials have been re-released in a vibrant color Our Place is calling “Firecracker”, the first-ever red color featured in Our Place cookware.

The name “Firecracker” comes from the celebratory aspect of fireworks which are typically lit off during Lunar New Year festivities across China.

Courtesy of Our Place

In addition, Our Place has also launched Year of the Rabbit-inspired Rice Bowls, all designed and hand-crafted by artist Vanilla Chi. Each bowl comes in a set of four alongside matching bamboo chopsticks and chopstick rests. Bowls are made using stoneware for high-quality endurance. You know, because eating can get a little aggressive at times.

If you’re celebrating Lunar New Year, there’s no way you’re not eating. Do it the right way in 2023 with the effervescent Year of the Rabbit Collection from Our Place. Shop favorites in time for the holiday below.