Prime Day Deal: Fellow’s Gorgeous Stagg Kettle Is a SPY Editor Favorite, and It’s 20% Off

Fellow’s Stagg Electric Kettle’s elegant design looks great on a kitchen counter and makes brewing warm beverages seamless. Two of SPY’s editors swear by it for their routine morning pick-me-ups, and it’s 20% off for Prime Day.

$156.00 $195.00 20% off Fellow’s Stagg kettle has a gorgeous matte black exterior made from 304 stainless steel and a minimalist base for conserving counter space. It has a 1200-watt heating element for quickly heating up water to the exact one specified by the user. It can also maintain that temperature for up to 60 minutes.

“I received this electric kettle as a housewarming gift for my apartment when I moved in, and several years later, I still couldn’t be happier about it,” says SPY’s Deputy Editor Avery Stone. “It’s very easy to use, its footprint is small (which is especially helpful since I live in New York and am chronically short on counter space), and it looks sleek. It makes my kitchen feel more put together, instantly.”

SPY’s Wellness Editor, Taylor Galla, also loves this kettle — so much that she gifted it to her father, who still uses it daily. Sure, you can boil water in a $20 kettle, too, but for coffee snobs or folks who can’t stand ugly kitchen appliances, it’s a great buy.