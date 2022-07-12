Don’t Miss Out: 15 Kitchen Tools Under $25 You Should Buy During Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day has officially arrived, and that can only mean one thing: deals. Hefty discounts have landed on everything from expensive robot vacuum cleaners to this year’s hottest tech gadgets. Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on finding competitive prices on expensive goods across the web, including flat-screen TVs, smartphones and pricey kitchen appliances.

You don’t need to be in the market for an expensive investment-type product like a laptop or smartwatch to shop on Prime Day. Amazon offers many discounts on products that are already affordable. One household room where it pays to stock up on Prime Day? Your kitchen.

There are plenty of Prime Day kitchen deals on more expensive products like air fryers, blenders and pressure cookers, but there are also discounts on smaller, just-as-necessary items like food storage, cutlery and flatware. We’ve gathered 15 great Prime Day kitchen deals under $25. Whether you’re a novice chef looking to deck out your kitchen or a seasoned cook looking for an affordable way to refresh your culinary toolset, these kitchen deals are what you need.

Part I: Tools & Gadgets

KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener

55% OFF

This can opener from KitchenAid has over 60,000 reviews on Amazon and is discounted by more than half its original price over Prime Day. A can opener is something many of us use daily, and this one is made from durable stainless steel with a built-in bottle opener for the ultimate dependable kitchen tool.

Etekcity Food Scale

29% OFF

A food scale is a useful tool to have around the kitchen, especially for weighing accurate volume measurements of common ingredients. This one from Etekcity already makes a great budget pick, and it just got even more affordable with a 29% discount that brings the price under $10 for Prime Day. It has high-precision sensors for accuracy and can convert between multiple units at once.

KitchenAid Citrus Squeezer

33% OFF

A citrus squeezer can save a lot of time and elbow grease, and this one is discounted to less than $20 for Prime Day. It has a hopper designed to minimize mess and contain as much juice as possible, and it can sit flat on the countertop to give you extra coverage.

Amazon Basics Food Safe Silicone Baking Mats — Set of 2

44% OFF

These reusable silicone baking mats are much cleaner and less wasteful than parchment paper, and this set of two is now just $7 for Prime Day. They’re designed to be used for baking, roasting and other food prep, and are oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

KitchenAid Classic 9-Inch Pizza Wheel

53% OFF

A pizza wheel probably isn’t something you’ll use every day, but it’ll certainly come in handy. This one from KitchenAid is discounted 53% off its regular price for Prime Day and is made with stainless steel designed to stay sharp and resist rust.

Part II: Cookware and Appliances

T-fal 12.5 Inch Nonstick Fry Pan

59% OFF

T-fal makes great affordable cookware and this fry pan is discounted 59% for Prime Day, bringing the price down from $40 to just under $25. It has a titanium construction with a nonstick coating for evenly heating food that won’t stick. It has a thick induction base and a thermal spot indicator so you know when the pan has preheated sufficiently.

Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set

40% OFF

A knife block set can set you back hundreds of dollars, depending on which one you buy. This one, however, is now just $17 for Prime Day. That’s right, you get 11 knives, a pair of kitchen shears and a block for storage all for less than $20.

Amazon Basics 12-Cup Digital Coffeemaker

34% OFF

This Amazon Basics coffee maker is discounted 34% to just over $25 for Prime Day. It’s not a fancy espresso maker, but when you need a cup of joe it’ll get the job done. It can brew up to 12 cups of coffee at the same time and has a removable, reusable filter basket so there’s no need to deal with paper filters.

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

33% OFF

Another Amazon Basics winner in the kitchen is their cast iron dutch oven, which makes an excellent Le Creuset dupe and is discounted 33% to just $28 for Prime Day. This baby can handle it all, from soups and stews to roasting chicken and fish in the oven. It has a fitted lid and is oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Amazon Basics 500 Watt Immersion Hand Blender

40% OFF

An immersion blender is a useful tool for mixing soups, stews, smoothies and sauces, and this one from Amazon is 40% off for Prime Day. This brings the price down below $20, a very competitive price for how much value the design packs in. It has a silicone grip and an elongated blender for more control and fewer messes. It also has a compact design that fits neatly into a drawer or appliance cabinet, and the two-button functionality makes it easy to turn on/off.

Part III: Dinnerware and Serveware

Amazon Basics 16-Piece Cafe Stripe Dinnerware Set

41% OFF

A 16-piece dinnerware set for $22? Yes, you read that right. Amazon Basics strikes again with this full dinnerware set that’s simple, elegant and perfect for stocking your kitchen with the essentials. Everything is made of AB-grade porcelain and is microwave-, oven- and dishwasher-safe.

Gourmet Basics by Mikasa Complete Picnic Set

54% OFF

A well-outfitted kitchen has many components to it, including a napkin holder, paper towel holder and cutlery caddy for when guests come over. This set includes everything you need to store the little things in your cooking and hosting space, all for less than $20 for Prime Day. Everything is made of durable carbon steel and is designed to maximize tablespace and efficiency.

Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4)

41% OFF

This set of stemless wine glasses will almost definitely come in handy at some point, whether you’re hosting or kicking back with a glass of vino after a long work week. This set from Amazon Basics is perfect for everyday use. Lead-free, each glass is elegantly curved to hold 15 ounces of your preferred liquid.

KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls

47% OFF

Mixing bowls are another kitchen staple you need, regardless of how much baking or cooking you do. This set of three from KitchenAid is discounted 47% to just $17 for Prime Day and comes in a bunch of neutral and bold colors. Each bowl has a non-slip base for stability as well as a pour spout for reducing spills.

Gourmet Basics by Mikasa 8-Piece Serving Utensil Set

31% OFF

Another kitchen necessity for hosting guests is a serving utensil set. Whether you’re slicing into a cake, making a salad or scooping pasta, this eight-piece utensil set will help facilitate your dinner at a fraction of the cost of other pricey options. It includes a soup ladle, lasagna server, cake server, meat fork and four tablespoons all for less than $25 for Prime Day.