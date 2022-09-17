Calling All Pyrex Lovers: Save Over 30% Right Now On This 18-Piece Container Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Like television series, Funko Pop figurines and baseball cards, Pyrex containers of all shapes and sizes have a cult following. Why? Well, because there’s nothing you can compare quality-wise to Pyrex. These containers are stain-free, anti-odor absorbent, microwavable and dishwasher safe. What more could you want? Oh, a price drop? Well, lucky for you, that’s no problem right now.

Thanks to Amazon, this 18-piece container set from Pyrex is currently on sale for 32% off, dropping that initial price of $44 down to just $30. As objectively the best food storage containers money can buy, this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on.

Courtesy of Amazon

Sure, we love other containers and adult lunchboxes, such as Bentgo’s MicroSteel Heat & Eat Containers (yes, stainless steel food storage options that you can literally throw right in the microwave), but it’s hard to beat this deal from Pyrex. For just $30, buyers will pick up one 1-cup round glass container, one 6-cup rectangular glass container, one 7-cup round glass container, two 2-cup round glass containers, two 4-cup round glass containers and two 3-cup rectangular glass containers. And all come with perfect-to-size colorful airtight lids for on-the-go and at-home storage.

Because these Pyrex containers are made from glass, it’s impossible that they’ll ever stain or hold onto any unwanted scents the way plastic alternatives do. So one night, you can store garlic chicken and mashed potatoes, and the next, leftover banana pudding for a totally garlic-free dessert.

Ready to save both food and money? Get in on this deal now while it’s still live. You can thank us later.