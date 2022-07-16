Say Goodbye to Grease Burns With a Handy and Safe Splatter Screen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You don’t need to have fried bacon shirtless in a cast-iron skillet to know how much hot grease can burn. Whether you’re a beginner cook or a budding chef, everyone knows that oil splatter from a burning pan is never a fun thing to deal with. That’s where a splatter screen is a total kitchen game-changer.

Splatter screens catch those bouncy grease droplets when you’re stir-frying, deep-frying or performing any other function with a frying pan or saucepan. They’re great for parents whose younger kids happen to come into the kitchen when something delicious is cooking, but they’re also amazing in terms of cutting down on overall mess and cleanup. In other words, it’s a kitchen tool that protects your elbows and cuts down on elbow grease. What’s not to love about that?

What Is a Splatter Screen?

A splatter screen is a surprisingly simple tool you place on top of frying pans, sauce pots or any other stovetop cookware. They’re typically made from a mesh or perforated screen that allows steam to escape but contains grease droplets when they hit and bounce around in that hot pan, keeping the potentially dangerous oils within. As a result, a splatter screen keeps your skin safe and your backsplash and stovetop clean.

What Should You Look for in a Splatter Screen?

Size: Look for a splatter screen that is large enough to cover your largest pan or pot to prevent gaps on the sides or a dangerous situation where the screen falls in and sends oil flying everywhere.

Style: Most splatter screens have a mesh or perforated top but there are models out there that sit inside the pan to create a protective wall around your food. If you tend to cook dishes that require a lot of stirring, flipping or general maintenance, these easy-access designs may be ideal.

Material: You can typically choose a splatter screen made of stainless steel or silicone. Steel heats up quickly and becomes hot to the touch, but it’s also rust-resistant and dishwasher-friendly. Silicone is good for protecting your pots and pans against scratches, but it tends to trap more moisture in the pan, which can turn some food soggy.

Cleanup: If you’re investing in a splatter screen to eliminate cleanup time, opt for a model that’s dishwasher friendly. Otherwise, you can usually soak your splatter screen in hot, soapy water while you eat. It should easily wipe off when you tackle the rest of the dishes.

Our Splatter Screen Picks

1. OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Splatter Screen

MOST VERSATILE

This stainless steel splatter screen, with a flat-folding handle, is ideal for those who have less kitchen space and want to minimize bulky storage. It fits frying pans up to 13 inches wide but it also works on smaller pots and pans thanks to the grooved nests, which help secure the screen. This model is made from a perforated material that further eliminates blowouts and clogs, plus we like that this screen is dishwasher safe.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan

BUDGET PICK

If you’re looking for a basic utensil with big function on a small budget, BergKock’s splatter screen is one of the most beloved by Amazon reviewers. It has a 4.6-star rating from more than 32,000 reviews, making it the site’s bestseller. The screen comes in four sizes, from 9.5 inches to 15 inches, so you can be sure to find a model that fits your needs. It’s also dishwasher safe and promises to protect up to 99% of splatter, and it comes with a secure plastic handle so you don’t need to worry about accidentally burning yourself when you grab it.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Beckon Ware Silicone Splatter Screen for Frying Pan

BEST SILICONE PICK

This silicone splatter screen is it doubles as a cooling mat for a hot pan or pot. Of course, you can also use it as a draining board or strainer, which may be why it’s one of Amazon’s top silicone splatter screens. Beckon offers an 11-inch or a 13-inch model, both of which you can use for temperatures up to 445°F. The dishwasher-safe tool has raised feet that offer that extra layer of protection other silicone models don’t always have, and we like how it comes with a durable, stainless steel handle and slipcover for the safest possible use.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Frywall Splatter Guard

FAVORITE FRY WALL

If you’re looking for a splatter screen that allows you easy access for stirring and flipping, this fry wall is a Shark Tank invention that promises all the benefits of an uncovered pan without the mess. The medium size comes in four different colors and fits 10-inch pans, which means it does have a more specific use than other models. It’s also made from a BPA-free silicone that can handle temperatures of up to 450°F, is dishwasher safe and rolls into a cup-sized sleeve for easy storage.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. KitchenAid Gourmet Odor Absorbing Splatter Screen

BEST ODOR CONTROL

Fried foods may taste delicious but that doesn’t mean they smell so great. Eliminate unwanted odors with an odor-absorbing splatter screen like this KitchenAid model. The 13-inch tool is made from a patented activated carbon filter that traps that stink while also minimizing overall splatter. It is dishwasher safe and comes with a limited lifetime warranty for that extra peace of mind.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Williams Sonoma Silicone Splatter Screen

BEST FOLDING SPLATTER SCREEN

If you want easy access to your food without worrying about building a wall, this foldable splatter screen from Williams Sonoma is the best of both worlds. The silicone model is universally designed to fit over pots and pans of all sizes, and it easily flips up and folds in half when you want to access what you’re cooking within. It’s also dishwasher safe and allows steam to easily escape while cooking, giving you that perfectly crunchy and satisfying bite.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

7. All-Clad d5 Stainless-Steel 4-Qt. Deep Sauté Pan with Splatter Screen

BEST SPLURGE

If you want to gift yourself or someone else a top-notch splatter screen that fits perfectly in the pan, consider this three-in-one deep sauté pan set. The pan comes with a regular lid and a splatter screen for that perfect fit, the latter of which is rimmed for perfect, dripless pouring every single time. As for the pan itself, it’s deep enough for sautéing, stir-frying or deep-frying, and with your new splatter screen, you can easily take your pick of which method to use while cutting down on flying grease and overall mess.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

8. Norpro 2063 Nonstick 3-Sided Splatter Guard

BEST PORTABLE GUARD

If you hate the idea of setting something up directly on or in your pan and pots, this three-sided splatter guard is another option to protect walls and backsplash from flying grease droplets. The stainless steel design folds down for easy storage and props up wherever you need it, and it’s nonstick for an easier clean. Unfortunately, the manufacturer recommends that you wash this by hand, and while it may protect walls and counters, it won’t do much to help protect your body or the surface area on which you’re actually cooking.

Courtesy of Amazon

