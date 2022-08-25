The Best Sur La Table Deals — Save Up to $300 on KitchenAid, Le Creuset, Staub and Zwilling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The right cookware goes a long way in improving your meals, and if there’s one thing Sur La Table is known for, it’s stocking the right cookware, such as Le Creuset and Zwilling. However, these brands can be expensive, so we were excited to see Sur La Table setting deep discounts on some of the most beloved kitchen essentials. These deals won’t last long, so if you want to save hundreds on items like a Le Creuset casserole dish, it’s a good idea to act fast. There’s no code, either; add to the cart and start saving.

The Best Sur La Table Deals

These deals are billed as the “Last Chance To Save,” which means we don’t expect the savings to last much longer. While we didn’t spy savings on Le Creuset’s beloved dutch oven, you can take deep discounts on other Le Creuset items like their buffet casserole dish and grill pans.

In addition to Le Creuset, we spotted savings on Staub, which has established itself as an effective alternative to Le Creuset. While Staub doesn’t have the same vibrant colors as Le Creuset, the French brand’s cookware is still stylish, and clocks in at a slightly more modest price than Le Creuset. There are savings of up to $300 on Staub’s tall cocotte.

Besides enameled cast iron cookware, we also spotted $50 off the KitchenAid stand mixer, usually retails for $450. There are also steep savings on cookware from Zwilling, one of the leading German knife manufacturers. Read on for the deals you should consider adding to your kitchen.

1. Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.

Le Creuset’s buffet casserole is a versatile dish for searing, braising and other cooking tasks. And the glass lid means you can easily keep an eye on what you’re doing. Plus, if you’re going between the stove and the oven, you can do so comfortably, because the glass lid is oven safe for temperatures up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. And since it’s enameled cast iron, it’s durable and provides even heating.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

2. Le Creuset Square Grill Pan, 9.5″

A grill pan can go a long way in making your kitchen cook meals taste more al fresco, even if you don’t have the outdoor space for a good grill. You can use this grill pan with most cooking surfaces, including induction cooktops, and it’s oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Like most Le Creuset cookware, it’s available in a wide range of attractive colors, and it’s discounted by nearly $70.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

3. Staub Tall Cocotte

Staub stands out as an impressive alternative to Le Creuset. Like Le Creuset, Staub’s enameled cast iron cookware comes in a range of colors and has an enameled interior. This 5-quart cocotte is one of the best deals on Sur La Table right now because you can get it for $200, which is $300 less than its usual retail price.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

4. Staub Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dishes, Set Of 2

Baking dishes are some of the most useful things you can have in your kitchen, and it doesn’t hurt to have a few ready to go when you forget to wash one. You can get two Staub ceramic baking dishes for a mere $50, which is over half off the $115 list price. The smaller dish is 1.25 quart, while the larger is 2.5 quart.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

5. Zwilling Motion Hard-Anodized Aluminum Sauté Pan

A sauté pan is a must-have, and a hard-anodized one is a worthwhile upgrade over a basic non-stick pan because it’s more durable and less reactive, while still offering non-stick performance. The pan has tall sides and comes with a glass lid, and the handles on the pan make it easy to carry safely. This pan is built to keep up whether you’re searing, sautéing or browning.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

6. Zwilling Motion Hard-Anodized Aluminum Dutch Oven

Another piece of hard-anodized cookware from Zwilling on sale is this 8.5-quart aluminum dutch oven. It doesn’t quite have the performance (or charm) of enameled cast iron, but it’s much more economical. This dutch oven usually retails for $156 but is discounted to $100. It’s also available in a smaller 5-quart size for $80.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

7. KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5 Qt.

A KitchenAid stand mixer is always high on any baking lover’s wish list for its convenience and versatility. The stand mixer can be used with many accessories, cutting down on prep time. It’s also durable, so it’ll keep up with your kitchen adventures for years to come. The stand mixer is usually $450, but it’s now $400. It’s not the most substantial savings on this list, but any savings you can take on a KitchenAid mixer are worthwhile.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

You Can Buy All the Kitchen Essentials You Need for Under $600 – Here’s How