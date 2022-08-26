This Sushi-Making Kit for Beginners Is 50% Off Today — Perfect for Weeknight Dinners

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Although sushi may seem like a complex dish to make, there are tools that can help you create professional-looking sushi at home. Making sushi at home will make you the star of your next dinner party and save you some big bucks in the long run.

Amazon is offering great deals on sushi-making kits to add to your kitchen gadget collection. Thanks to these savings, you’ll be able to get up to 50% off sushi makers for beginners.

With these sushi-making kits, you’ll be able to create Instagram-worthy sushi that’ll be the envy of all of your friends. Whether for weeknight dinners or midday lunch snacks, your family will love the look and taste of fresh, homemade sushi straight from the kitchen.

Meidong Sushi Making Kit Deluxe Edition

The easy-to-use Meidong deluxe edition an excellent sushi maker for beginners. Add your favorite ingredients, compress them into the rol, and cut it into ready-to-eat pieces. With it, you can make sushi in several shapes, including round, square, triangle, fan, rectangle and heart. Perfect for any household, it’s made of durable food-grade materials and is simple to clean.

Delamu Sushi Making Kit

With the 20-in-1 Delamu Sushi Maker, you’ll make sushi rolls like a pro in no time. The bamboo mats will help you create basic sushi like California rolls, while the Bazooka Roller and Rice Mold will help you roll rice and make Nigiri and Gunkan sushi. With this set, you’ll get two bamboo sushi mats, one bazooka roller, two Temaki rollers, a rice mold, a sushi knife, five pairs of chopsticks with two holders, a rice paddle, spreader, sauce dishes, a sushi cutting mold and instruction manual.

