This Famous Ninja Indoor Grill Has a Near-Perfect 4.8-Star Rating And Is $140 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s happening. Yep, Amazon Prime Day, The Sequel is here, and Amazon is starting the shopping event with some hot deals (literally). Case in point: this $90 discount on the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill. As with all Ninja Foodi appliances, this isn’t just a grill. It can also air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate.

We originally covered this multifunctional cooker when it was first released, and it’s proven to be extremely popular in the years since its debut, earning a near-perfect 4.8-star rating from Amazon customers. This grill lets you bring your grilling indoors during the colder months, and it’s an ingenious solution for apartment dwellers and anyone who can’t use a traditional grill.

It wouldn’t be Prime Day without some steep discounts on Ninja appliances, and this is one of the year’s best Prime Day kitchen deals.

Head to Amazon to shop this deal now, or keep reading to learn more about this popular appliance.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why the Ninja 5-in-1 Indoor Grill Is a Great Deal

This smokeless machine is probably one of the most versatile countertop cooking appliances we’ve ever laid eyes on. Not only does it grill, but also functions an air fryer, a dehydrator, a griddle, and a roaster. With the unique cyclonic grilling technology circulating super-hot air, your foods will come out with perfect char-grilled results. It’s easy to use and cooks all your hearty and healthy meals at quick speed. And we do mean quick — as in your foods transforms from frozen to perfection under 25 minutes quick. How’s that sound for $179.99?

With a 4.8-star rating and more than 28,000 Amazon reviews, the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill is an unbeatable kitchen hack. I mean, what other device do you know of that can prepare a NY Strip Steak to perfection in 11 minutes, with grilled marks? You heard that right. But let’s be clear, it’s beyond a steak-and-burger maker, it’s flexible in terms functionality. If you are craving a batch of crispy french fries, the device can operate as an air fryer and cook with 75 percent less grease than the deep-fried version. And the same applies for chicken wings or any other foods you would typically drop in splattery, dangerous, unhealthy boiling oil.

Searching for more healthy alternatives? The Ninja Foodi can also perform as a roaster. Broccoli, carrots, potatoes — any veggie you wish to accompany your main course, all easily roasted. Did we fail to mention it can dehydrate your fruits? Yes, the measures in which this grill can reach are impressive. In addition, the Foodi has a griddle accessory for your eggs, bacon and pancakes, too.

Get this. The Ninja Foodi doesn’t live on your counter year-round. It measures a compact 17 x 14 x 11 and weighs just under 15 pounds, and it can conveniently be stored away. Regardless, the Foodi’s an attractive piece of kitchenware with an all-black and stainless steel exterior. Whether you opt to pull it out in the summer or winter, you’re bound to get 12 months of good use out of it.