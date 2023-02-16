Upgrade Your Kitchen With Any of These Top-Rated Essentials on Sale

Nothing makes me more excited than garnering something new for the kitchen. Okay, that might be an overstatement, but I still get all giddy when I cook with some sort of new utensil or open up a new food storage container for the first time. I’m weird like that.

If you’re a weirdo too, you may find yourself just as giddy when these kitchen essentials arrive at your door. From air fryers to salad spinners to cast iron skillets, one of the items listed below might just brighten your day and totally change your kitchen game.

$79.69 $99.99 20% off This slim single-serve coffee brewer is a mere 5″ wide—ideal for small countertops to save space and still be able to brew a perfect roast between 6 to 12 ounces.

$11.99 $30.00 60% off A dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp one. So maintain your cutlery’s razor-edge with a knife sharpener that includes a cut-resistant glove. Safety first, after all.

$29.99 $49.99 40% off Mincing onions, tomatoes, or really any vegetable can be a pain. Why not just toss them into a dedicated vegetable chopper and let it go to town? It also works for slicing and grating. Be sure to clip the coupon on the product page to save an additional $5.

$19.99 $28.79 31% off These 16oz can-shaped glasses are cute as heck and come with glass straws and bamboo lids. Perfect for juice, iced tea, bubble tea, iced coffee, and so much more. Dishwasher safe and designed for hot and cold beverages.

$48.42 $59.99 19% off This mini air fryer comes in a lovely aqua color and is great for baking, roasting, and reheating leftovers. Its customizable one-touch buttons are ideal for making wings, roasting veggies, baking cookies, and more.

$9.99 $13.99 29% off This 500ml olive oil bottle makes pouring a breeze thanks to its no-drip stainless steel spout—great for adding oil or vinegar to a pan or over a salad.

$24.99 $29.95 17% off You haven’t lived until you’ve spun a salad. Washing lettuce can be tricky. That is unless you just toss it in this bowl and send it around like a merry-go-round so it can throw all the water to the side as you pump.

$16.49 $19.99 18% off These grill and oven-safe taco holders make it easy to fill your tortilla without all your meat, cheese, and other fillings spilling out. Comes in a set of four.

$24.99 A cast iron skillet is a must-have for any kitchen. They provide an even heat retention across the surface and will open up a world of stovetop-to-oven recipes for you.