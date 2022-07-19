Protect Yourself From Home Invasion With This $18 Addalock Portable Door Lock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With all the craziness going on in the world, it goes without saying that you can never be too safe. With rising crime rates and a growing sense of national unease, we’ve seen more interest than ever among SPY readers in products such as security locks and self-defense weapons. Today, we have an excellent deal for anyone that wants a little added security when they travel or stay over in a new place.

Sometimes, the simplest tools are the most effective, and that’s definitely the case with our favorite travel security lock. Right now, shoppers can purchase an Addalock portable door lock for just $17.95, which is 44% off its original price.

Courtesy of Amazon

When traveling, staying in hotels or checking into an Airbnb, you may need to plan ahead to protect yourself. While products such as home security cameras, motion detection lights, and personal safety alarms give us some peace of mind at home, having a portable door lock can make you feel more comfortable when you’re away from home. These simple but ingenious tools add another layer of protection to any dwelling space.

This is one of the most popular security products ever featured on SPY.com, and it gives you more protection while traveling and staying at hotels or Airbnb rentals at a great price. Once you hear about the features of Addalock’s portable door lock and learn exactly how it works, you’re going to understand why it has over 9,700 perfect reviews on Amazon. SPY also recently named it best overall in our round-up of Best Portable Door Locks earlier this year, so at less than $18, it’s definitely worth every penny.

With a price this low, you can buy one for home and one for the road, if you wish, but be sure to act quickly because this 44% off deal won’t last long.

Addalock The Original Portable Door Lock

The Addalock portable door lock will make you feel safe everywhere you go, even when traveling. Install it in any home, hotel room, or Airbnb in seconds for added security. It uses metal claws that are inserted into the strike plate, making it virtually impossible for anyone to enter with or without a key from the outside.

Addalock, which is the original portable door lock, can be used on most doors with hinges and comes with a red storage pouch that travels easily when you’re ready to take it on the road.

Courtesy of Amazon

