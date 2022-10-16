The Cruise Industry Wants You Back, But Is The Public Ready for a Post-COVID Reunion?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, travel was definitely hit the hardest. And more specifically, the cruise industry, for obvious reasons. In 2020 and 2021, CBS News reported that Royal Caribbean and Princess Cruises, two of the largest cruise lines on earth, combined lost a total of $63 billion in revenue and thousands of jobs.

A study published by the National Library of Medicine also concluded that negative perceptions of the cruising industry spread like wildfire on social media during the pandemic, after the Diamond Princess cruise ship became the largest outbreak outside China early in the pandemic. Those sentiments have remained, even after pandemic restrictions on most cruise lines have eased, and the cruise industry, anecdotally, appears to be attempting a resurgence.

Will these efforts resonate with the public? Will folks start flocking to their nearest port, eagerly awaiting a victory over the coronavirus pathogen with a voyage out at sea?

The cruise industry is betting the answer is yes. Lately, the cruise industry has been spending millions on a multi-medium marketing campaign that includes traditional TV and internet ads as well as placements in reality TV shows.

Below, we take a deep dive into the cruise industry’s reputation rehabilitation.

The Cruise Industry Wants You Back

I’ve never understood the appeal of cruises, as being stuck on a giant barge out at sea, with no land in sight, with the public sounds unpleasant at best and downright scary at worst. Add in a deadly airborne virus that’s easily transmissible between anybody within six feet of one another and you’ve got yourself a prime cocktail for sinking cruise ticket sales.

However, recently cruises have been attempting a comeback in a big way, and collaborating with some large brands to do it. The Bachelorette’s latest season featured a cruise as its picturesque backdrop with Virgin Voyages, and the show also gave away a cruise to everyone in their live studio audience for the Men Tell All pre-finale episode. God knows how much this partnership cost the cruise line.

The Real Love Boat on CBS is a dating reality show that takes place on a cruise, paying homage to the classic scripted TV show from the 70’s.

Disney announced their newest addition to the Disney Cruise Line at their D23 conference earlier this summer, The Disney Treasure, and who can deny the fascinating world of swingers on #CruiseTok?

Don’t ask me why pineapples are THE symbol used by those open to getting to know others, intimately, on adventures out at sea, I’m not sure. But if it isn’t entertaining to binge-watch this world from afar.

All of this begs the question: is cruising cool now? Or is the industry just trying to make you THINK it’s cool, and really it’s the same cesspool of venereal diseases and bad buffets it always was?

Cruises are the ex boyfriend who you got the ick from a few years back, whose back and desperate for your attention. What does he have to offer you this time around? We decided to ask an expert who has worked in the industry for decades.

Courtesy of Virgin Voyages

An Optimistic Outlook on Cruises From an Industry Expert

All of this is fine and dandy for some people, but I’m still not convinced a cruise is actually a relaxing vacation with or without COVID-19, and I know I’m not the only one who feels this way.

Is the industry optimistic it’ll bounce back as airlines have? We picked the brain of Bob Levinstein, the CEO of CruiseCompete, a cruise booking site that aggregates specials from some of the top cruise lines in the world, to gauge a temperature on the cruise industry as a whole.

He explained that CruiseCompete, along with the entire industry, experienced a “major downturn” at the start, and highs and lows throughout the pandemic. “As COVID waves came and went, we were on a roller coaster of hopes and crashes, but we’re finally at the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Levinstein.

“Cruise bookings are coming back rapidly, but ships are not yet sailing as full as in a normal year. As a result, there are lots of great deals out there for cruisers right now. Think $50 per person per day for your cabin, all of your meals, and lots of free onboard activities,” said Levinstein.

Offering a ton of perks and discounted prices sounds like an industry hungry for customers to come back, we’ll see if it proves to be a lucrative strategy.

What’s New in Cruising?

I asked Levinstein about all of the cruise-related media spots recently, and whether he sees a renaissance happening within the industry.

“Absolutely. Lots of new, innovative ships are starting to sail, with new onboard experiences like roller coasters at sea and new dining and lounge venues,” said Levinstein.

“Virgin Voyages offers hip, adults-only sailing. More adventure cruises are offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences in places like Antarctica, the Galapagos, and the Sea of Cortez during whale calving season are capturing travelers’ imaginations.”

Okay, even I’ll admit that a cruise to Antarctica sounds amazing, but it’s also one of the only ways to get there if I’m not mistaken.

What Should Travelers Know About Cruises and COVID?

I also asked Levinstein about the latest in COVID-19 protections on cruise lines and his messaging was clear: he doesn’t view it as a concern.

“Just about all of the COVID-era restrictions are gone. Masks went away months ago. Vaccinated passengers generally have no restrictions at all and unvaccinated passengers can again sail with just a quick test prior to boarding,” said Levinstein.

“Even this testing requirement for the unvaccinated has already been dropped by some lines and is likely to go away completely in the next few months.”

I also asked him what he would say to folks who are concerned about getting sick on a cruise:

“I would say: Think of all of the people you know personally who have had COVID. Ask yourself: how many of those people caught it on a cruise? Zero? Cruises were never the problem; COVID was.”

Well there you have it. Cruises are sailing the seven seas once again and it’s up to you whether you’ll indulge in their offerings. Personally, I’ll abstain, although the bumpy return of air travel hasn’t felt like a no-brainer alternative to seasickness during the past few months either.

It’s a new world for all of us, but whether or not you wish to travel it by boat with a roller coast, movie theater and Mickey Mouse packed inside is up to you.