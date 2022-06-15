Keep Your Phone Dry With the Best Waterproof Phone Pouches

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Although most of the best smartphones are naturally water-resistant for everyday usage, they can’t survive more demanding scenarios, like swimming or snorkeling. However, the best waterproof phone pouches can help ensure that your phone survives when you’re in the water. A Ziploc bag might seem like a fast and easy solution, but a plastic bag is much flimsier than a pouch designed for expensive electronic devices.

If you have any vacation plans, play water sports or regularly partake in pool-related shenanigans (it’s also the ultimate bath-time hack), we highly recommend investing in a waterproof pouch for your device. Unlike waterproof phone cases, these bags protect your phone while submerged, allowing you to go hands-free with a lanyard, waist strap. Some even have the ability to float. They also allow you to easily take underwater photos.

Unfortunately, a lot of these protective pouches will leave your phone waterlogged. For that reason, You should always do an underwater test with a dry tissue or paper towel before placing your phone in the bag to ensure it’s not defective. We searched the web to sift through the most durable options with impressive reviews. Here are the best waterproof phone pouches of 2022.

1. Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Floating Phone Pouch

BEST OVERALL

Unlike cheaper pouches for your phone, the Pelican Marine Series pouch is able to float, so you’re not scrambling in a deep body of water. It comes in a handsome olive green case with added padding in case your phone drops on a hard surface. This pouch can stay submerged in water for up to an hour. It is worth noting that that extra cushioning, which allows it the ability to float, makes it a little harder to type through the pouch, but that’s a reasonable price to pay for superior phone protection.

2. Segmat Floatable Waterproof Phone Pouch

RUNNER UP

This reasonably priced waterproof phone pouch from Segmart has everything we’re looking for and will ensure your phone doesn’t sink to the bottom of the ocean. It’s floatable, budget-friendly, and can be used with all smartphones. Multiple reviewers tested the pouch out with a paper towel, which came out dry underneath. It comes complete with a removable lanyard that can be worn around your neck, and the transparent cover means that your touch screen can still function normally.

3. Temdan Large Waterproof Phone Pouch

BEST XL

Looking to store more than just your phone? This is one of the best waterproof phone pouches to hold all your essentials and keep them dry. It comes in a two-pack, with bright orange lanyards that are easy to spot. One reviewer comments that the protector is large enough to fit an iPhone 13 Max along with a pair of car keys. With these oversized pouches, you’ll never have to deal with leaving your valuables unattended poolside or on the beach.

4. JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch

BEST BUDGET PICK

This universal phone pouch can keep your electronics dry for an exceptionally low price. Available in a range of colors and various camo prints. Customers comment that the affordable pouch survived submersion in water parks, on kayaking trips, and multiple vacation scenarios, but the low price tag also means that it won’t float. If you need waterproofing and aren’t concerned about your phone sinking to the bottom of a deep ocean or river, this is a budget-friendly choice.

5. ProCase Universal Cellphone Waterproof Pouch 4-Pack

BEST VALUE

If you’re traveling or partaking in an activity with a group of friends and family, it’s wiser to invest in a single bulk purchase than to buy the same pouch in multiple quantities. Designed by ProCase, this universal cellphone pouch set with neck-straps features a clear window on both sides and is sold in a set of four. With their simple snack and lock mechanism, these cases will protect you and your crew from dust, snow, water and sand — no matter where your adventures take you.

6. AiRunTech Waterproof Pouch with Waist Strap

BEST HANDS-FREE PICK

We know — fanny packs aren’t always the most fashionable way to hold your essentials but they are extremely useful for keeping your accessories dry and remaining hands-free. If swimming with a neck lanyard on doesn’t sound comfortable, consider these transparent waterproof pouches with a waist strap. These bags allow you to focus on team sports, swimming, or other activities, rather than worrying about holding your valuables in your hand. Sold in a two-pack, they have triple zip protection and are protected up to 10 meters.

7. Glow-in-the-Dark Waterproof Phone Pouch

BEST FOR NIGHTTIME USAGE

Losing your phone in dark water at night is akin to dropping it in a black hole, so avoid that whole situation with a glow-in-the-dark waterproof pouch. Sold in either a two-pack and a five-pack, these color-coded phone bags ensure that your device is as visible as possible underwater. These bags are large enough to fit an extra credit card or some cash. Reviewers comment that the photo quality of underwater pictures was high-quality and not blurry.

8. Nite Ize RunOff Waterproof Phone Pouch

MOST DURABLE

The extra-tough Nite Ize waterproof phone pouch is one of the most durable options you can get your hands on. It can protect your phone from all the elements and still allows you to use your touch screen with ease. While some people note that the case can be a little tough to unzip, you can rest assured knowing that leaks won’t permeate this large pouch that offers extreme protection in the most rugged of settings. There are also tabs for attaching it to your belt or backpack.

9. Vansky Floatable Waterproof Phone Bag

BEST FOR WORKING OUT

Ideal for working out or listening to music while you get your swim on, the Vansky floatable case is one of the best waterproof phone pouches with its built-in audio jack and an armband for hands-free usage. The buoyant case is made from TPU material and is so lightweight, that you might even forget you’re wearing it. Whether you’re jogging on the beach or getting in a pool workout, this helpful accessory will have your back, especially if you don’t have a Bluetooth-enabled or waterproof device to play music on.

