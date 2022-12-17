These 5 Simple Travel Hacks Have Forever Changed The Way I Pack For Winter Travel

Traveling during the colder months can be a real pain, especially when you need to take bulkier items like coats, sweaters, and boots. However, there are some tips that can make the experience a little less complicated. With just a few simple tweaks, you can travel with everything you need without having to take several suitcases to take it all with it.

In addition to bringing the best travel tech accessories, you’ll also want to follow the best travel hacks so you can learn to navigate your next vacation like a pro.

As a former over-packer, I had to learn to implement these travel hacks to help me become a better traveler. I honestly used to pack any and everything, which meant packing several bags and suitcases for every trip. I finally got tired of the excess and figured out a way to pack lighter and more compactly while still having everything I needed to enjoy my trip.

This, sadly, took me years to master, so I’m hoping that these suggestions will help you get off to a good start.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the packing hacks that made my cold-weather travel adventures 10 times easier to navigate. Combine these tips with some of the other packing hacks that I’ve learned live by to simplify your next travel experience — I promise you won’t regret it.

$89.99 Create a capsule wardrobe for your trip in like colors that are easy to mix and match. Lightweight base layers and separates in neutral tones like black, tan, and denim make it simple to layer and make several outfits out of a few pieces.



If you’re headed to colder climates for skiing, snowboarding, etc., having a merino wool base layer will help you stay warm while also wicking away moisture and sweat.

$59.99 $129.99 A lightweight packable jacket like this one from Weatherproof Store is a great option for cold-weather trips.



This puffer coat pulls double duty during travel, converting into a compact travel neck pillow and packs easily as your travel from warm to cool climates.

$49.99 A set of durable compression packing cubes will be a godsend when traveling with bulky winter clothing. Use them to compress sweaters, pants, and other items that may take up excess space in your luggage.