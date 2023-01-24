6 Important Hacks to Help You Survive Your Next Flight Delay

If you’ve ever traveled by air, you’ve likely experienced a flight delay at one point or another. It goes without saying that flight delays absolutely suck, but that doesn’t mean these unavoidable moments can’t be managed a lot better with the right tips.

Flight delays can happen for many different reasons. Inclement weather, mechanical issues, and pilot and flight attendant shortages are just a few instances that cause planes to take off later than their scheduled departure time.

In early January 2023, a computer glitch at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed airline traffic across the entire country, causing thousands of flights to be delayed, according to CBS News.

Some flight delays can be as short as 5 mins, while others can last for multiple hours, which can feel absolutely miserable if you’re not prepared.

The airport can be an interesting place, to say the least. This holds particularly true if you get too hot or cold or need to sleep as you wait. Therefore, it’s always important to be packed properly for any and everything that may come your way during a flight delay.

After years of flying alongside my “always prepared” flight-attendant husband, I’ve learned a thing or two about surviving extended layovers and delays and how to make them feel less stressful.

That said, surviving a major flight delay is all about preparation, and being prepared all starts with how you pack your carry-on bag. Remembering to separate important items like medication, phone chargers, eye masks, hoodies, and other necessities to keep in your carry-on luggage or backpack instead of your checked baggage will be a real lifesaver if you get stuck in the airport or plane.

With a bit of patience and a few simple modifications to your packing routine, surviving a flight delay shouldn’t be hard at all.

$21.99 There’s nothing worse than being away from home with a dead phone. Be sure to pack your phone charger along with a power bank as a backup inside of your carry-on for easy access. Having a portable charger, like this one from Anker, will be a real lifesaver if you can’t find an outlet while stuck in the airport or tarmac.

$29.00 $34.95 A refillable water bottle like this one from Hyroflask will come in handy if you’re stuck in an airport for an extended period of time. You can easily fill it with water after going through TSA since most major airports have water stations throughout.

$22.07 $31.90 Dressing in layers is always a good idea when you’re headed to the airport for a flight. Wearing layers allows you to add or take off clothing to keep you comfortable if the airport or place gets too hot or cold. A warm zip-front hoodie will help you stay cozy if you’re stuck in the airport

$19.99 Airports and airplanes are filthy. Bring a pack of sanitizing wipes that can be used on your hands and surface areas throughout the day to stay clean.

$21.99 $29.99 Long flight delays mean you may have to nap in the airport on the tarmac if you get sleepy. Be prepared with a comfortable neck pillow, eye mask, and earplugs to get some quality shut-eye.