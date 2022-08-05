The Most Lightweight Luggage for Staying Under the Maximum Weight Limit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The time has come to travel and take a trip to make up for the travel-less last few years. If you’re taking a quick flight within the country, there’s no need to overpack — all you need for your next trip is some lightweight luggage to help you get to and fro.

Since you likely haven’t traveled in quite some time, we understand if you think you will need everything. But let’s keep it real: You don’t. Packing light is the way to go, and doing it in lightweight luggage will allow you room for anything you purchase on your trip while keeping that bag under your airline’s weight limit. The best luggage brands on the lighter side are also much easier to lug around, which will rid you of most airport and travel-related issues that might occur during transit.

What Should You Look for in Lightweight Luggage?

Lightweight luggage should be sturdy, good-looking and reliable. It doesn’t have to be the most bank-breaking, high-tech bag you’ve ever purchased, but you get what you pay for. Lightweight luggage can be either soft or hardshell but anticipate that most of the time, hardshell options will likely be a little bit heavier.

Lightweight luggage, like the best carry-on luggage, should also have wheels for easy transportation. It is luggage, after all — not a duffle (unless it’s one of the best rolling duffle bags).

How Should You Pack Lightweight Luggage?

The reasoning for lightweight luggage, to begin with, is to pack light. Yeah, with less heavy luggage, you can pack heavier items to compensate for the luggage’s lightness, but packing light is the smarter move for traveling. Only pack things you know you’ll need and consider ditching heavier, bulkier items such as sweatshirts, jackets and blankets. Consider wearing these items during your travel instead of packing them in your lightweight luggage; this will save room for items you might purchase.

What Are the Best Lightweight Luggage Options?

We picked out the eight best lightweight luggage options for your next trip, ranging from softshell rolling bags to hardshell suitcases. Some will work better than others, depending on where you’re headed or how frequently you travel. Check them out now.

1. Away Bigger Carry-On

BEST OVERALL

If you haven’t yet heard of Away, let us introduce you. This is the carry-on of all carry-ons. It’s got everything you could ever want in a carry-on bag and then some. Built with an exterior shell that’s almost indestructible, spinner wheels for smooth operation, a TSA-approved combination lock to keep your belongings safe and a provided portable charging device, this is the last bag you’ll ever have to buy. Period. It fits in most overhead compartments and comes in various cool colors, depending on your style preferences. Coming in at only 7 pounds total, pack whatever you want in this thing — we’ll be shocked if you somehow reach over the weight limit.

Why It’s the Best: While this isn’t the lightest luggage on our list, it is the best bag. And at a mere 7.4 pounds, it’s still plenty lightweight.

Weight: 7.4 pounds

Courtesy of Away

2. July Carry-on Light

MOST LIGHTWEIGHT CARRY-ON

If you’re looking for a 32L carry-on that is also incredibly lightweight, you’ve hit the jackpot. Weighing just 3.9 pounds, it is arguably the lightest hardshell luggage piece you can find. It’s also rather stylish, coming in 11 colors. But don’t let the posh stylings fool you; it’s also durable with strong german polycarbonate that’s water resistant and stain-proof to keep your luggage looking fresh for years to come. The double wheels glide well, the TSA lock keeps your items safe, and the case will make you look like a rockstar in the airport.

Weight: 3.9 pounds

Courtesy of July

3. Briggs & Riley Domestic 22-inch Carry-On Spinner

MOST DURABLE

If you have the coin, the Briggs & Riley 6.9-pound Carry-on Spinner is built to last. Created with an exterior made of scratch-resistant Virgin Makrolon Polycarbonate, your carry-on will continue to look great, even when it’s taking a beating in overhead compartments. The TSA lock in front provides access to an ultra user-friendly compartment with USB charging capabilities and RFID shielding pockets to protect credit cards and passports. This lightweight carry-on may be strongly priced, but we strongly recommend it.

Weight: 6.9 pounds

Courtesy of Briggs & Riley

4. Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler Wheeled Duffel

LIGHTEST ROLLING DUFFLE BAG

Weighing 1.9 pounds, this is one of the lightest-weight cargo haulers you’ll find. Shedding pounds on the duffle bag itself affords you more room and weight to stuff into the bag. Even if you overpack, the handy wheels make for easy carrying. And when you hit some stairs, you can toss it around your back thanks to convenient backpack straps. If you’re looking for lightweight carry-on luggage, look no further — you’ve found your affordable and impossibly lightweight duffle bag.

Weight: 1.9 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Samsonite Eco Advance Carry-on Spinner

ECO-FRIENDLY DESIGN

Mother Earth would be proud to see you using the Samsonite Eco Advanced Carry-on Spinner. Not only is it a lightweight suitcase at 7.2 pounds, but it’s also made entirely from recycled rPET bottles. Beyond being Earth smart, it’s also smartly designed with a handy top pocket to quickly pack away all your toiletries and features a USB plug to charge your devices (battery is sold separately). The telescoping handle adjusts in 1-inch increments so you can get plenty comfortable while wheeling it around, and when you’re ready to take your seat on the plane, the side handle helps you quickly toss the luggage overhead.

Weight: 7.2 pounds

Courtesy of Samsonite

6. Amazon Basics Softsided Check-in Trolley

AMAZON CHOICE

This soft-sided lightweight luggage from Amazon is a no-frills option trusted and approved by many of the 6,500 plus customers and features a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. The 30-inch softsided case can hold enough clothes for a week-long trip. It features three zippered pockets for various items and an expandable middle to fit all those souvenirs you want to bring home from your trip. It’s not the most stylish, but it gets the job done and does it without hurting your wallet.

Weight: 7.87 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Calpak Ambeur Carry-on Luggage

SMARTLY DESIGNED INTERIOR

Not only is this 6-pound luggage lightweight, but it also has a great interior setup to keep all of your items neatly organized when it’s time to travel. Inside, you’ll find two different divider pockets and an interior accessory pocket that all sit outside where you keep your clothing items. Of course, tiedown straps help keep all of your clothing in place as well. As for the outside, that’s great too, with a TSA lock and extending handle for comfortable control. It’s available in four different colors and only costs about $200.

Weight: 6.0 pounds

Courtesy of Calpak

8. Delsey Paris Helium Aero Lightweight Luggage Carry-on

WELL REVIEWED

This lightweight carry-on is an excellent combination of highly sought-after and affordable. Considering it has over 7,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, keeping the price sub $200 is pretty stellar. That might have to do with the friendly front pocket that provides quick access to things like your passport or wallet without completely unzipping your bag. It also features a TSA lock and tie-down straps, so your clothes don’t get all wrinkly when you make it to your destination.

Weight: 8.2 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Kenneth Cole Reaction

MULTIPLE COLOR OPTIONS

This Kenneth Cole Reaction lightweight luggage has a color for every personality type. Regardless of the 15 colors you choose, you benefit from 360-degree spinner wheels for smooth navigation. The corner guards protect your luggage from getting beat up even when the navigation isn’t so smooth. And the tie-down straps keep your clothes from going everywhere inside your bag. It weighs under 6.25 pounds, so tossing it up in the overhead compartment should be a breeze as well.

Weight: 6.25 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag

BUDGET DUFFLE

This Rockland Rolling Duffle Bag is a more affordable alternative to lightweight luggage — especially if you were caught off-guard by the price of the Briggs & Riley luggage. It fits a ton of items and clothing, has a telescoping handle and yet only costs about $50. That President Grant stretches a long way with this softsided duffle bag that utilizes its strong polyester build for durability. There are plenty of front pockets for quick access to items like your phone or wallet, wheels for long-distance travel and a handy shoulder strap when you need to pick up and go. And considering it only weighs 5.59 pounds, your shoulder won’t get wrecked by the weight.

Weight: 5.59 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Rimowa Essential Lite Cabin

BEST SPLURGE

Rimowa is a luggage brand to be reckoned with. They’re one of the most recognizable and trusted by luggage-lovers all over the world and pride themselves on sleekness and total durability. The Rimowa Essential Lite Cabin is their most lightweight luggage option and comes in three different sizes, with the smallest weighing 4.6 pounds, the medium size at 6.8 pounds and the largest being 8.2 pounds. Each bag is finished with a glossy look and offers 100% stability with 30% less weight than average. The small and medium sizes are great for carry-on purposes, but the large option is strictly a checked bag option.

Weight: 4.9 pounds

Courtesy of Rimowa

12. Travelpro Maxlite 5-Softside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

BEST EXPANDING

Regardless of how light your luggage might be, some of you will continue to pack your luggage to the brim. We know that. If you are, the Travelpro Maxline 5 is what you need. This lightweight luggage option comes in at just 5 pounds and can expand around two whole inches for all those extra clothes you’re packing. It’s made with a softshell but is still tremendously durable and promises to keep everything inside safe. Each bag has four wheels with a total 360-degree spin for easy maneuvering. It has enough space for medium to longer trips, too.

Weight: 7.3 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

13. SwissGear Sion Softside Luggage

MOST EFFICIENT

SwissGear really said “it’s all about pockets” with this one. This softshell, lightweight luggage option is perfect for the kind of person that needs a spot for everything. It’s got a slew of interior mesh pockets for keeping small accessories, your wallet and travel info, and a removable wet zip pouch you can use for toiletries. Additionally, there are some exterior pockets as well. It rolls on four wheels for 360-degree movement and has reinforced lift handles that are tough and won’t break. At just under 10 pounds, this is an excellent option for when you need to check your bag.

Weight: 9.5 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

BEST SET

You don’t need to break the bank when it comes to an affordable, lightweight luggage set, check out this hardshell set from Samsonite and see what we’re talking about. For just under $330, this three-piece set is perfect for people who like to pack. A lot. The set includes one smaller bag for carry-on purposes and two larger bags that would both have to be checked before flying. Each has side TSA-approved locks to prevent theft, interior mesh dividers, ample pockets and the ability to compress the inside contents for easy packing. Each bag is incredibly light, with the smallest coming in at 6.81 pounds, the medium at 8.34 pounds and the largest at 10.35 pounds.

Weight: 25.5 pounds

Courtesy of Amazon

