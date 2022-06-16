The Best Sneaker Bags Help Protect Your Shoes When You Travel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The task of transporting the best sneakers can be a difficult one to navigate. Unlike clothing, which can be neatly packed in packing cubes or crammed in however you see fit, most shoes sport rigid soles which makes them harder to fit into your luggage. Add into the equation the fact shoe soles are often covered in dirt, which will likely transfer onto nearby surfaces like your clothing, and it’s easy to see why so many people turn to the best sneaker travel bags.

Aside from helping to transport your shoes from point A to point B, there are a number of other reasons to use sneaker travel bags. These benefits include:

Storage – Most of us have more pairs of shoes than we really need, and we don’t wear all of them as often as we promised ourselves we would when we bought them. Storing your shoes in sneaker travel bags helps to keep them organized and saves having mismatched shoes strewn all over the place.

Washing – Some styles of travel shoe bags, such as the Kimmama Shoe Travel Bag , double up as wash bags, too. By holding the shoes closely together when in the washing machine, they prevent damage and encourage more effective cleaning.

Protection – Odor and dust control are just two of the ways in which sneaker travel bags can protect your shoes. There’s also the issue of bending and creasing that most people want to prevent, especially when it comes to protecting your favorite pair of the designer or Jorand sneakers as you travel. Protective travel shoe bags aren’t just relegated for newer kicks. Sometimes our oldest shoes are our most loved so taking them with you on vacation could be important. Having them in a sneaker travel bag in transit will protect them from potential damage and also lessen the chance of smells transferring from your sneakers to your clothes.

Take a smart step towards protecting your sneakers when traveling with the best sneaker travel bags. We’ve rounded up a selection of the best styles including traditional multi-use options as well as duffle bags, backpacks and more unusual vacuum sealing designs. Whichever type of travel shoe bag you choose, your shoes will be better protected and more secure once they are inside.

1. Levitate Snkr Co. Sneaker Duffle Bag

BEST DUFFLE

This sneaker travel bag from Levitate Snkr Co. features removable dividers so you can store and travel with your kicks without issue. With it, you can tote up to four pairs of shoes without worry. It’s made of high-quality material and is large enough to conveniently fit clothing and other items. There are multiple side pockets to hold smaller items also. It currently holds a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with one enthusiastic buyer calling it a “must-have for sneaker addicts.”

Courtesy of Amazon Levitate Snkr Co. Sneaker Duffle Bag $89.00 Buy Now on Amazon

2. Private Label SNEAKER DUFFLE BAG

RUNNER UP

Similar to the Levitate shoe travel bag above, Private Label’s duffle bag is a great bag to have if you need to travel with multiple pairs of shoes. Made of durable materials, it also features removable dividers and can fit up to four pairs of shoes at once. There’s an inner laptop compartment as well as multiple smaller pockets for all of your business and travel needs. TSA-approved, it is the perfect carry-on for sneakerheads and even has a rear slip-through pocket so you can easily slide it over top of your luggage handle. Versatile, secure and handcrafted with the finest materials, our bags have a unique adjustable divider system that makes them ideal for every purpose — from business trips and vacations to an athlete heading to a game.

Courtesy of Private Label

3. MISSLO Portable Nylon Travel Shoe Bags

BEST VALUE

With a price tag of under $10 and a 4.5-star rating from Amazon users, the MISSLO Portable Nylon Travel Shoe Bags are ideal for anyone looking to protect their shoes for a budget-friendly price. Each bag is large enough to carry men’s shoes up to size 13 and women’s heels up to size nine. In addition, the bags are made of durable, lightweight nylon which is tear-resistant while you’ll also find a handy, top-mounted loop for an easy carrying option when you’re on the move.

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. Kimmama Shoe Travel Bags

BEST MESH

The Kimmama Shoes Travel Bags are a versatile storage option for your sneakers that are best suited to travel, organization, storing and washing. With nearly 10,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the quality of these sneaker travel bags is clear. They’re available to order in sets of two, three or four and in different lengths to suit varying shoe sizes. The walls are also made from a durable white net to provide better visibility and to allow water to pass through when inside the washing machine. An investment in these bags will see your shoes better cared for both at home and on the move.

Image courtesy of Amazon

5. DIOMMELL Transparent Shoe Bags

BEST FOR ORGANIZATION

Despite their disposable appearance, the DIOMMELL Transparent Shoe Bags for Travel are made for multiple uses and should be used for as long as possible before being replaced. Each pack includes 12 clear bags which feature a black drawstring to secure your sneakers inside. These durable PVC sneaker travel bags are a great option for both men’s and women’s sneakers and a great option for anyone looking to transport multiple pairs of shoes at the same time.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. TENABORT Portable Shoe Bags

BEST FOR COLLECTORS

The clear front panel and dark background of the TENABORT Portable Shoe Bags make them an ideal option for sneaker collectors looking for a convenient way to store shoes. The all-black backing makes it easier to identify the identity of the shoes being stored inside. Each pack includes 12 identical bags which measure 12.6 by 17.3 inches, making them capable of storing shoes up to men’s size 12. Furthermore, the material combination and handy viewing window of these bags make them great for storing clothes and other items, too.

Image courtesy of Amazon

7. YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags

BEST FOR THE GYM

The YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags are handier for shorter trips, such as switching sneakers for work shoes when you get to the office in the morning or swapping shoes out once you reach the gym. The bags are available in sets of two or four and can accommodate all kinds of shoes, from basketball sneakers to more casual styles. Plus, as the bags are made from durable and waterproof nylon as well as being secured with sturdy zippers, they are well suited to regular or even daily use.

Image courtesy of Amazon

8. Zmart Travel Shoe Bags

BEST FOR WOMEN

Featuring fabulous floral designs, the Zmart Travel Shoe Bags make a great gift idea for the lady in your life. Both functional and fashionable, these sneaker travel bags are both functional and fashionable and come in a range of different prints. They can also double up as a trendy wash bag. Each pack includes five bags that can accommodate women’s shoes up to size nine. And, as multiple designs are included, it’s easy to assign a different pair of shoes to each color.

Image courtesy of Amazon

9. Pack All Water Resistant Shoe Bags

MOST DURABLE

If you have a particular pair of shoes that you want to protect, then the Pack All Water Resistant Shoe Bags could be the answer you’re looking for. Although only two bags are included in each pack, these well-reviewed shoe holders are designed for durability and reliable protection. Furthermore, their large size allows them to accommodate shoes up to size 16 while the built-in handle makes carrying your shoes just that little bit easier.

Image courtesy of Amazon

10. Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags

BEST FOR STORAGE

The Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags utilizes suction technology for a different approach to storing your sneakers and clothing. When done correctly, they can reduce the space required by up to 80 percent when compared with your standard storage bags. The bags are available in small, medium or large and come in packs of six. You can choose a multipack that includes a variety of bag sizes which is ideal for family households. Whichever pack you decide to order, you’ll find an included portable travel pump so you’re never caught out when it comes to vacuum packing when you’re away from home.