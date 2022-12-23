The New Solo Sustainable Luggage Collection Makes Travel Affordably Eco-Friendly

We love travel at SPY, but it’s no secret that air travel has a negative impact on the environment. We’re always striving to find products that can fight climate change, even if it’s a small impact, and that’s why we’re excited that the SPY Award-winning accessories brand, Solo, just unveiled a new collection of sustainably-minded luggage.

The new Solo sustainable luggage collection features both soft and hard-sided options. Solo’s new hard-sided roller is made from ABS plastic collected from recycled household appliances and automobile parts. Meanwhile, the internal lining is made from recycled plastic bottles. There are also soft-sided roller bags, which are also made from PET plastic bottles.

While recycling is certainly not an environmental panacea, we’re still glad to see more brands incorporating plastic waste and other discarded materials into their synthetic fabrics. Solo has a line of bags made from recycled plastic bottles, in particular, their line of Re:vive and Re:solve bags. The new collection, which consists of six roller bags, is dubbed “Re:treat” and “Re:serve.”

SPY has also tested Solo’s bags, including their recycled Re:store tote, which made the cut in SPY’s round-up of the best tote bags. And we dubbed the brand’s Duane briefcase backpack the best work bag of 2022 in our year-end roundup; we liked that it could be worn as a backpack on your commute and carried in hand once you get to the office.

One aspect of Solo’s bags that we appreciate across the board is the price. Solo’s bags are affordable, with most of their backpacks and day bags clocking in at under $100, and many under $75. The same goes for the brand’s new collection of luggage. The most expensive pieces, the check-in spinner bags, are $200, while the other bags range from $153 to $170. You can take a look at the pieces below, or shop the entire collection here.

$169.99 This lightweight spinner carry-on suitcase has expandable sides and packs in neatly into the check-in version of this bag. The outside is water resistant, and the inside has straps and mesh pockets for easy organization.

$169.99 If you prefer a soft-sided bag, this spinner has internal and external compartments for easy organization, and the outside of the bag is recycled polyester.

$152.99 This is the non-spinner version of the carry-on above, meaning it has just two wheels instead of four. If having a spinner isn’t important to you, you’ll save $17 by opting for this version.

$189.99 This is the matching check-in version of Solo’s soft-sided carry-on suitcase. Like the smaller version, this bag has convenient pockets on the outside, as well as internal organizers.

$199.99 In addition to the roller, there’s also a spinner version of the soft-sided check-in bag, which has four casters instead of two.