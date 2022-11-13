I Married a Flight Attendant, and These 10 Travel Hacks Changed the Way I Fly Forever

Whether traveling for business or pleasure, packing clothing and other necessities always feels like such a chore. Between finding the best luggage for the trip and ensuring you have everything you need for your vacation or business destinations, things can become super stressful.

As a frequent traveler, I have often headed to destinations without the proper items needed to get me through my trip. I’ve even arrived at my locale and needed to shop for things I already have, wasting money on items I could have brought from home much cheaper.

The whole thing became so frustrating, expensive, and time-consuming that I’ve even considered calling the trip off altogether at times. I carried on like this for years and years — until I finally taught myself how to travel like a pro.

Being married to a former flight attendant, you’d think I would have adapted to this early on. However, it was only after years of forgetting to pack things or overpacking and bringing everything that I finally learned to implement a few travel hacks into my routine. They’ve completely changed the way I’ll travel forever.

Having a few of the best travel hacks up your sleeve can be a game changer, especially if you tend to travel often, have a hectic flight schedule with layovers, or travel with kids. They’ve helped to take the stress out of my travel plans completely, and they can do the same for you.

To help take the stress out of your next vacay, I’ve compiled a list of the top travel hacks to consider before booking your next trip.

With a few simple steps, your next travel experience will be a total breeze — from booking to landing.

Creating a packing list allows you to write down and check off everything you intend to take on your trip. This is a super effective technique that keeps me organized and also prevents overpacking. I often call this my “lazy packing hack” because I can do it as I lay in bed using my iPhone notes.

Packing cubes are an amazing option when traveling with a lot of items. They provide an effortless way to separate and organize items such as underwear, socks, pants, and tops. They also help you save space since they’re made to compress before going into your luggage.

Whether traveling short or long distances, having a toiletry bag, Dopp kit, or amenity kit with necessities like toothpaste and toothbrush, medicine, deodorant, lotion, socks, eye mask, an extra phone charger, or anything else you may need in a pinch will keep you comfortable during your trip. You could absolutely buy a pre-packaged toiletry kit, but I recommend building your own with personal items that will help you stay prepared for unexpected delays or travel issues.

There’s nothing more terrifying than being away from home and having a dead phone. That’s why I always keep an external battery pack in my backpack. This slim and effective option from Anker is compact enough to fit in any bag, helping to power up smartphones, tablets and more easily.

If you’re traveling for leisure or in a position to wear casual clothes on the plane or train, be sure to plan a cozy, wrinkle-resistant ‘fit that looks good and keeps you comfortable throughout the day.

Compression socks are one travel hack that I refuse to do without. They keep swelling at bay during flights and long train or car rides. After all, no one wants to arrive at their destination with swollen calves, ankles, and feet.

Keep a photocopy of your passport with you if your original gets lost or stolen. It’s also helpful to email yourself a copy so you won’t be totally without identification while away from home.

When traveling internationally, be sure to bring a travel adapter from Apple that works to power iPhones, iPads, Apple MagSafe Power Adapters, Portable Power Adapters, and more. The Apple World Travel Adapter Kit comes with seven AC plugs compatible with outlets in North America, Japan, China, the UK, Continental Europe, Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Traveling with a pair of noise-canceling headphones is a true game changer. They allow you to block outside noise while listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts as you travel. Got a crying baby in the row behind you? A good pair of noise-canceling headphones will help tune them out completely. The Sony WH-1000XM4 Premium Noise Canceling Headphones are a SPY favorite and one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Invest in a pair before your next flight. I promise you won’t regret it.