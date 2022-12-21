39 cheap things from amazon that you might actually want

Tired of everything you’re finding on Amazon these days? Look no further as we have scoured our social feeds and the vast selection of products at our fingertips and made a list of items, deals and hidden gems we love so you can find everything you need in one place.

From the convenience of ordering from your couch to fast shipping and delivery, Amazon makes shopping a breeze. And the best part? Many of their products are incredibly affordable and practical, making it easy to get the things you need without breaking the bank. Instead of wasting your time scouring multiple websites for the items you want, keep scrolling to find some of our favorite affordable Amazon finds.

Trust that this article will have the products you want and need at a price you’ll love. Check out our top picks for great-value-for-money products that will make your life easier.

Experience the Ultimate Relaxation with This Comfort Eye Mask COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of being kept awake by bright lights or restless nights? This comfort eye mask is made with comfortable, lightweight materials and blocks out distractions to allow you to relax and unwind. Whether at home or on the go, this eye mask is the perfect solution for getting a good night’s sleep and seeing the difference it can make in your sleep quality and overall well-being. It is adjustable and fits comfortably on any head size. Find it on Amazon

Be Prepared for Any Task with This Retractable Mini Utility Knife COURTESY OF AMAZON This retractable mini utility knife is a must-have tool for any home, workshop, or outdoor adventure. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry wherever you go. Whether you need to open a package or slice through cardboard, this knife is up to the task. The blade is made of high-quality stainless steel and retracts safely into the handle. Plus, the ergonomic handle provides a comfortable and secure grip. Find it on Amazon

Get Reliable and Convenient Flame with This Electric Lighter COURTESY OF AMAZON This electric lighter is the solution for not having matches around the house. It’s a reliable and convenient way to light a flame whether you are camping, grilling, or need a quick and easy way to light a candle. With a sleek and compact design, they’re easy to carry and use, and their long-lasting rechargeable battery ensures you’ll always have a reliable flame source on hand. Plus, with their windproof design, you won’t have to worry about them going out in gusty conditions. Find it on Amazon

Capture Stunning Footage with This Automatic Face-Tracking Tripod COURTESY OF AMAZON This automatic face-tracking tripod is the ultimate tool for capturing professional-quality videos and photos. With its advanced facial recognition technology, the tripod can automatically follow and focus on the subject’s face, ensuring that they are always in focus and perfectly framed. This makes it ideal for vloggers, content creators, and anyone who wants to capture high-quality video footage without needing a camera operator. The tripod is also lightweight and portable, making it easy to take wherever you go. Whether you’re creating content for social media or want to capture special moments with your loved ones, our automatic face-tracking tripod is the perfect solution. Find it on Amazon

Add a Soothing Scent to Your Space with These Trending TikTok Bubble Candles COURTESY OF AMAZON These soy wax bubble design candles add style and ambiance to your space. These candles went viral on TikTok and feature a unique bubble design that creates a mesmerizing and soothing visual effect as they burn. Made with eco-friendly soy wax, these candles are stylish and environmentally friendly. Plus, with various fragrances, you can find the perfect candle to suit your preferences. Whether you’re looking to create a relaxing atmosphere in your home or add visual interest to your space, these popular bubble candles are perfect. Find it on Amazon

Keep Beverages At The Perfect Temperature with This Mug Warmer COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of constantly reheating your coffee or tea in the microwave? With this electric mug warmer, you can keep your favorite hot beverages at the perfect temperature all day. Plug in the mug warmer, place your mug on top and adjust the temperature to your preference. It’s ideal for the office, home, or anywhere you want to enjoy a hot drink without the hassle of constantly reheating. Plus, it’s compact and easy to use, making it the perfect addition to your desk or kitchen. Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee and hello to perfectly heated drinks. Find it on Amazon

Upgrade Your Home To Smart Tech Without Replacing Appliances or Lights with SwitchBot COURTESY OF AMAZON The SwitchBot is a device that allows you to transform your current appliances and light switches into smart devices without having to replace them. This means that you can retrofit or add smart capabilities to all appliances and light switches in your home simply by attaching the SwitchBot to them. This is a cost-effective way to upgrade your home with smart technology, as you don’t have to purchase entirely new appliances or light switches. Instead, you can use the SwitchBot to set the controls at a touch of a button with your smartphone. Find it on Amazon

Revolutionize Your Cleaning with This Blind Duster COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of struggling to dust those hard-to-reach places, like blinds and ceiling fans? With this blind duster and its flexible microfiber head, you can easily remove dust and debris from all those nooks and crannies without using harmful chemicals or breaking a sweat. Plus, its compact size means you can easily store it in a drawer or closet when not in use. Don’t let dust get the best of you, and experience the joy of a spotless home. Find it on Amazon

Eliminate Soreness with This Massage Roller Ball COURTESY OF AMAZON Make pain relief more convenient with this compact massage roller ball. It fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, is lightweight and comfortable to hold, and is easy to use on yourself or another person. The compact design makes it easy to transport to relieve stiff muscles or sore shoulders. The smooth rollers are made from high-quality resin that will last through many uses, as well as being able to withstand heat from warm towels or oils. Find it on Amazon

Get a Grip on Your Grill Game with These Meat Claws COURTESY OF AMAZON These viral meat claws are here to make your life easier with their sturdy construction and durable design; you can easily shred, lift, and carve your meats. Whether grilling up some juicy brisket or smoking a pork shoulder, these claws can handle it all. Plus, their heat-resistant design means using them on the grill without worrying about melting or burning. Take your grill game to the next level! Find it on Amazon

This Clip-On Book Light is For Reading At Night COURTESY OF AMAZON This is the perfect clip-on book light for reading at night, and the amber glow helps block blue light and protect eyes from any damage, while the warm, soft glow will create a cozy atmosphere. This reading lamp is compact and lightweight, so it can be easily carried and clipped onto books when needed. Find it on Amazon

This Magnetic Therapy Lamp Improves Your Mood COURTESY OF AMAZON Sitting at a desk for hours each day has many adverse effects. This magnetic therapy lamp provides an effective way to combat these negative side effects with its flicker-free, glare-free, and hotspot-free light therapy that helps boost moods, increase energy levels and aid concentration while also promoting improved sleep quality. Find it on Amazon

Eco-Friendly, Safe, and Easy Insect Catch & Release Solution COURTESY OF AMAZON Introducing an easy-to-use solution for removing unwanted insects from your home, office, or classroom – the Critter Catcher. This patented device allows you to catch a variety of critters, including spiders, roaches and more, without the need for direct contact or creating a mess. Simply squeeze the handle to open the bristles, position them over the insect, and release the grip to close the bristles and securely hold the bug. When ready to release the insect outside, squeeze the handle again to reopen the bristles and let the bug go. This device is suitable for people of all ages, including children, and allows you to return the bug to its natural habitat. Find it on Amazon

Revitalize Your Hair and Scalp with This Massager Brush COURTESY OF AMAZON This silicone scalp massager brush is made from soft, flexible silicone bristles and gently stimulates and massages the scalp, promoting circulation and helping to remove excess oils and impurities. Whether you’re looking to improve the health of your scalp or want a soothing way to unwind after a long day, our silicone scalp massager brush is a perfect choice. Its compact size and easy-to-use design make it ideal for home or on the go, and its durable construction ensures it will last for many massages. Find it on Amazon

Say Goodbye to Unruly Sheets Forever with These Bed Sheet Fasteners COURTESY OF AMAZON With bed sheet fasteners, there are no more fixing bed sheets daily. These bed sheet fasteners are adjustable, durable and reusable, and the heavy-duty elastic bungee cords are stretchy and grip the sheets firmly. At the same time, the metal clips on the clasp make it easy to attach to the corners of the mattress. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Squeeze Out Every Last Drop with This Tube Squeezer COURTESY OF AMAZON This tube squeezer is the tool to get every last drop out of tubes without wasting any product or straining your hands. Whether trying to stretch your budget or want to ensure you’re using all of your toothpaste, this simple tool is a must-have. Simply slide the squeezer onto the end of something like a tube of toothpaste and squeeze to extract the remaining toothpaste. Its compact size makes it easy to store, and its durable design ensures it will last for years. Plus, it’s a great way to reduce waste and help the environment, and you will see the cost-saving benefits for yourself. Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Drink Game with This Silicone Thin Ice Cube Mold COURTESY OF AMAZON These thin ice cubes are perfect for adding to water bottles to be chilled. The silicone mold allows you to create thin, long ice cubes that easily fit into bottles and melt slower than traditional ice cubes, keeping your drink cold without watering it down. Whether you’re hosting a party or want to impress your friends, our silicone thin ice cube mold is a must-have addition to your barware collection. Take your drink game to the next level. Find it on Amazon

These Wine Stoppers Help Preserve Your Open Bottles COURTESY OF AMAZON Have an airtight seal and know your wine will be delicious for weeks after opening it, thanks to these wine stoppers. They’re dishwasher safe, and the long silicone seal provides better air-tight seals than traditional stoppers. Find it on Amazon

Stay Hydrated All Day with This Insulated Hydro Flask Tumbler COURTESY OF AMAZON These Hydro Flask tumblers are the only way to enjoy your favorite drinks on the go. These tumblers will keep your drinks hot or cold for hours, whether commuting to work, running errands, or just relaxing at home. Made with high-quality stainless steel and proprietary TempShield insulation, these tumblers are built to last and ensure you always have the ideal temperature for your drink. Plus, with various sizes and colors, you can find the perfect tumbler to suit your needs and style. Find it on Amazon

Keep Produce Fresh and Your Kitchen Organized with Food Huggers COURTESY OF AMAZON Are you tired of constantly tossing out wilted produce or trying to find a spot for all of your half-used fruits and vegetables? Food Huggers are here to solve your kitchen storage woes. These silicone sleeves snugly fit over the tops of your produce, keeping items fresher for longer. They’re also great for covering up opened cans or containers. Plus, with various sizes and colors, you can easily find the right size for your storage needs. Stop wasting money and produce and say hello to an organized kitchen. Find it on Amazon

Experience the Ultimate in Cleaning Power with This All-Purpose Cleaning Gel COURTESY OF AMAZON Safely and effectively remove grime and buildup from any surface with this all-purpose cleaning gel. It is the perfect solution for tackling tough grime and buildup on any surface. Its advanced formula is designed to break down and lift away dirt, dust, and other contaminants, leaving your surfaces sparkling clean. Whether you’re cleaning your kitchen counters, bathroom fixtures, or any other surface in your home, our cleaning gel is up to the task. Its gentle, non-toxic formula is safe on various surfaces, including glass, metal, and more, and it’s even safe for children and pets. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Strain Your Pots and Pans with Pot & Pasta Strainer COURTESY OF AMAZON No more messy pours! This Snap N Strain Pot and Pasta Strainer strains boiling water from your pots and pans without making a mess. Snap it onto the side of your pot or pan, and the flexible silicone arms will hold it securely as you pour. Whether you’re straining pasta, vegetables, or anything else, our strainer makes it easy to get the job done without pouring from a heavy pot. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to store in your kitchen, and its durable construction ensures it will last. Find it on Amazon

Keep Organized With This Backseat Hanger COURTESY OF AMAZON Do you worry about your purse falling over in the back seat while driving? This backseat hanger has a secure, adjustable strap so you can easily attach your purse to keep it within reach. Attach the strap to your purse handle and hang it from the hanger — it’s easy! This hanger holder is also great for holding other items, like coats, shopping bags, and even children’s toys. It has a sturdy metal frame and multiple hooks, making it easy to keep everything organized and within reach. Try this backseat hanger holder and drive with confidence! Find it on Amazon

Wake Up on Time With This LED Digital Alarm Clock COURTESY OF AMAZON This LED display digital alarm clock is designed to help you start your day with its reliable and accurate timekeeping. Its easy-to-read LED display shows the time, date, and temperature, making it perfect for your bedroom or office use. Its sleek and compact design won’t take up too much space on your nightstand or desk. With multiple alarm functions, including a snooze button, and the ability to set customized wake-up sounds, you’ll never oversleep again. Its intuitive controls and user-friendly interface make setting up easy, ensuring you’ll wake up feeling rested and refreshed. Find it on Amazon

This Silicone Drying Mat Keeps Your Kitchen Tidy COURTESY OF AMAZON Finally, a drying mat that gives more space in your kitchen without making dishes go all over the place. This silicone drying mat is a space-saving tool to help drain water quickly and keep countertops free of clutter. As if that wasn’t enough, the anti-slip rubber texture ensures that dishes won’t slide around and make a mess. Find it on Amazon

Effortlessly Remove Lint, Hair, and Debris with This Lint Roller COURTESY OF AMAZON This high-quality lint roller keeps clothes and furniture clean and tidy. Whether dealing with lint, pet hair, or other debris, this lint roller makes it easy to remove from fabrics and surfaces in seconds. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to use and store, and its durable construction ensures it will last for years. Plus, with its reusable and refillable design, you can use it again and again without having to buy new rollers constantly. Find it on Amazon

Delicious Salads Ready In Seconds with This Salad Chopper Bowl COURTESY OF AMAZON This 1-minute salad-cutting bowl is ideal for anyone who loves to eat healthily and save time in the kitchen. Pop all your ingredients into the stainless steel bowl and put the sharp double-beveled steel slicers to work. They slice through and easily chop and mix your favorite fruits and vegetables in seconds. No knives, cutting boards, or dirty dishes are required. The cutter bowl is made from high-quality stainless steel without microplastics or bowl staining. It’s also eco-friendly and built to last. Find it on Amazon

Listen To Your Favorite Tunes with These Bluetooth Headphone COURTESY OF AMAZON With state-of-the-art noise canceling technology, touch sensor controls and extra bass, these Sony Bluetooth headphones are designed to give ears what they deserve — a listening experience like never before. Listen and take calls with total freedom with no need for a cable. Find it on Amazon

This Memory Foam Bath Mat is Ultra Absorbent COURTESY OF AMAZON The memory foam bath mat is designed to cushion feet and save floors from dripping water while stepping out of the bath, shower or getting ready by the sink. It’s gentle on tired feet thanks to a plush microfiber outer layer that resists mold and mildew growth. Find it on Amazon

Organize Your Home or Workspace With This Label Maker COURTESY OF AMAZON This label maker is a compact solution to keep the home and office (or any other workspace) tidy. Featuring an easy-to-read keyboard for quick label printing, this machine will help stay on top of workloads with fast turnaround times and the ability to print up to two lines of text. Find it on Amazon

This Smart Doorbell Gives You Peace of Mind COURTESY OF AMAZON Never miss a visitor or package; always know who’s there. See, hear and speak to anyone at the doorstep from a phone or tablet. Enjoy improved motion detection and audio privacy with the smart Ring doorbell. Its 1080p HD video and enhanced features give you peace of mind while remaining in control. Find it on Amazon

Get Hands-Free Talking with This Phone Dock COURTESY OF AMAZON This phone dock is made of high-quality aluminum alloy with an excellent finish. Stable and easy to watch on YouTube or FaceTime. Besides, rubber non-slip pads protect the surface of your phone case and desk from scratches. It’s also great for your nightstand, so no more fumbling around in the morning to shut off the alarm. Find it on Amazon

Eliminate Bad Breath with This Tongue Scraper COURTESY OF AMAZON With a gentle swipe, this tongue scraper will quickly clean all corners of the mouth, removing bacteria, food particles, and other gunk that causes bad breath. This is all accomplished with a smooth, curved design that fits any sized tongue scraper or mouth without scratching. Find it on Amazon

No More Tangled Mess with This Cord Wrap COURTESY OF AMAZON This cord wrap is an ingenious cord organizer for the home. It features an adhesive backing mounted on the wall, providing a no-hassle solution for managing wires and cords. Place it under a desk, behind your TV or on top of a bookshelf to create a more organized and clutter-free environment. Wrap up the cord, zip it up and be done. Find it on Amazon

Keep Your Important Items Near with This Passport Holder COURTESY OF AMAZON With its clear slots, this passport holder will ensure all your paperwork is on display and allows easy access. It’s the perfect way to keep yourself moving through the airport security line quickly and efficiently. Find it on Amazon

This Protector Keeps Your Keyboard Clean COURTESY OF AMAZON Avoid messy spills and make the keyboard last longer with this keyboard protector. Engineered to fit most Macbook series but can be used on other keyboards too. The transparent design preserves the elegance of the laptop without sacrificing usability. Find it on Amazon

Shoe Organizers Help You Save Space COURTESY OF AMAZON One of the frustrations with shoe storage is it is often difficult to find enough room for all the shoes. With this shoe organizer, you can efficiently declutter your closet. It has a durable and breathable shoe box that allows air to flow. The handles on both sides allow for an easy pull of the organizer to retrieve your shoes. Find it on Amazon

This Cleaner Kit Easily Removes Grime From Airpods COURTESY OF AMAZON This three-in-one cleaning kit features a soft brush, flocking sponge and metal pen tip. It’s easy to clean dust or stubborn dirt and make headphones like new. It’s not just a cleaning pen for headphones; it can also clean computers, keyboards, phones, etc. The pocket size is easy to carry anywhere and doesn’t take up space. Find it on Amazon