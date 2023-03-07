Amazon’s Hidden Treasures Even the Most Experienced Shopper Misses

Sometimes it feels like the pages of Amazon are so endless that it’s impossible to know what products lie beyond the front page. This list seeks to unearth some rarer items hiding just below every other “Best Of” list online. From helpful kitchen gadgets to pet products, this list has all sorts of hidden gems we love right now.

The NeverStick PossiblePan is Great for Everyday Use Ninja always comes through with high-quality kitchen items, and the NeverStick PossiblePan is no exception. This item is excellent for everything from scrambled eggs to steamed dumplings or even pasta. Find it on Amazon

Take Better Pictures with this Pro Lens Kit Yes, phone camera lenses have gotten a lot better, but there is still room for improvement. This Xenvo Pro Lens Kit makes it possible to take even more high-quality photos from a smartphone camera lens. Find it on Amazon

Make Almond Milk at Home with the NUTR Machine This fantastic NUTR Machine makes it possible to make nut, soy, or oat milk at home. The machine works quickly and is easy to clean, which makes it a lot better than using a blender and cheesecloth method. Find it on Amazon

These Wireless Earbuds Have Great Sound Quality What we look for when getting earbuds is a good fit, good sound quality, and the ability to stay in the ears during tough workouts. These Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds hold up on all three metrics. Find it on Amazon

This Headrest Hanger is Great for Purses Use up the space in the car with this Headrest Hanger. It is ideal for hanging up purses, coats, or other items in a convenient way that only takes up a passenger’s foot space. Find it on Amazon

This Japanese Chef Knife Gives a Good Cut One of the essential things when prepping veggies or meat is having a sharp knife. Sharp knives are safer to use in the kitchen. This imarku Japanese Chef Knife is a quick option to make food prep a breeze. Find it on Amazon

This Canon Ivy Instant Camera Printer is Fun for Parties Capture memories instantly with this Canon Ivy Instant Camera Printer. This is an excellent way to create a permanent reminder of fun times with friends and family. And this printer works with a smartphone, which makes the pictures higher quality than a regular polaroid camera. Find it on Amazon

Lucas’ Papaw Ointment Gets Rid of Chapped Lips There’s no worse feeling than chapped lips. And it feels like it is impossible to get rid of them. The Lucas’ Papaw Ointment works to hydrate lips and eliminate the chapped feeling. Find it on Amazon

This Mink Sherpa Heated Throw is Perfect for Winter There is nothing better than getting warmed up under a Heated Throw Blanket when it’s cold and rainy outside. This is also a massive hit with household pets. Find it on Amazon

This Sous Vide Precision Cooker is a Fool-Proof Way to Cook Steak is one of the most complicated foods to master in the kitchen because the temperature has to be just right. This Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker cooks food to the exact right temperature every time, making it the ideal way to cook steak and other meats. Find it on Amazon

These Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs Set the Mood These days there is a smart version of every product on the market, but it can be hard to know which ones are worth buying. These Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulbs prove their worth by setting the mood and being easily programmable for great lighting in the home. Find it on Amazon

This Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a Smarter Way to Heat the House Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a smart thermostat that can be programmed, but it also learns the habits of the home to heat and cool with the flow of living. Find it on Amazon

These Loop Experience Ear Plugs are Perfect for Concerts Ear plugs can help save ears from damage at loud events like sports games or concerts. These Loop Experience Ear Plugs are a great option to keep the sound quality high while protecting ears. Find it on Amazon

A Whole Bunch of Cheddar Cheese Powder Household popcorn just got a whole lot better with this Cheddar Cheese Powder. It brings all that great, cheesy flavor to all sorts of yummy snacks. Find it on Amazon

Save Money with the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling water is much better than regular water, but buying it can be expensive. Different syrups can also be added for different flavors and sodas. This SodaStream Fizzi makes it possible to have endless sparkling water in the home. Find it on Amazon

This Washable Pet Bed is Calming for Fur Babies This Donut Washable Pet Bed envelopes pets into a calming fluff. This is an excellent bed option for anxious pets and can help heat pets in the winter. Find it on Amazon

This Foldable Bike Helmet is Super Portable This awesome Foldable Bike Helmet is better for people who bike on their commute. The helmet collapses down into a more compact form when not in use. Find it on Amazon

Get Creative in the Kitchen with this Pasta Machine Pasta seems like a super complicated thing to make in the home, but it gets a whole lot easier with this Atlas Pasta Machine. It has different settings for different types of pasta. Find it on Amazon

Dinner Prep is Easy with the Manual Food Chopper Cut up veggies and herbs with ease with this Manual Food Chopper. It will seriously cut down on prep time for dinner, which is great for weeknight meals. Find it on Amazon

These Spiral Hair Ties Don’t Leave a Mark These Traceless Spiral Hair Ties are an excellent option for the gym because the ties don’t leave a dent in the hair. And the ties don’t get soaked or wet in the shower. Find it on Amazon