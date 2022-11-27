The 15 Best Appetite Suppressants To Curb Cravings and Stop Weight Gain (Including Dark Chocolate!)

The holiday season is nearing, which means countless days of eating, drinking, and being merry are ahead. From Thanksgiving meals to Christmas desserts and treats, it can be hard to say no to your favorite foods when gathering with family and friends, in the end, causing unwanted weight gain for many.

This is where finding the best appetite suppressants can help. However, with so many on the market, it can be hard to determine which one to purchase. Before buying appetite suppressant supplements, you're going to want to make sure the ingredients are natural and safe for the body.

If you have no idea where to begin finding trustworthy weight loss supplements, an easy place to start is learning exactly how popular appetite suppressants work.

Many of these supplements promote weight loss by curbing your hunger while boosting metabolism and burning fat through thermogenesis. That said, however, all appetite suppressants are not created equal.

Supplements with natural properties such as apple cider vinegar, beans, and tryptophan that make you feel full without packing on tons of calories are always the best options when it comes to appetite suppressants because of their natural composition.

Others with fiber and serotonin-boosting properties are also good to use as they’ve been tested for safety and effectiveness. And depending on your goals and lifestyle, the choice is ultimately yours.

Today, most OTC weight loss pills contain energy and metabolism-supporting ingredients such as:

Caffeine

Yerba mate tea

Green tea extract

Aloe vera

Apple cider vinegar

Horny goat weed

Vitamin B & Vitamin D

Garcinia Cambogia

Orlistat

Glucomannan

To help get you started, we’ve created this round-up of the best appetite suppressants to control hunger and jumpstart your weight loss journey. Pair them with an amazing fitness routine and you could see results in no time. In addition to the supplements included below, we also recommend checking out personalized supplements and vitamin subscription services, which can help you order supplements tailored to your metabolism, age, and fitness goals.

Best overall Apple cider vinegar is often touted as a panacea for all sorts of maladies, from scalp itch and dandruff to low energy and even sunburns. Apple cider vinegar is also used for weight loss and appetite suppression thanks to its reputation for naturally boosting energy levels and metabolism rates. You’ll have to ask your doctor if ACV lives up to the hype, but these Goli gummies are our top recommendation for folks looking for appetite suppressants. These vegan gummies have more than 320,000 reviews from Amazon customers, and Goli says the formula is designed to provide “Better digestion, more energy, clearer skin, detox, immunity” and more.

Best Fat Burner Made with natural, thermogenic fat-burning ingredients, this supplement torches fat and suppresses the appetite. Use it once in the morning, to get amazing results. It’s free of fillers and offers another keto-friendly approach to weight loss.

We’ve written about this popular fat-burning supplement before, as the Burn XT Thermogenic Fat Burner has proved to be a major hit among SPY readers.

Caffeine Free pick Hate taking pills? These nutrient-packed fruit gummies from Hydroxycut are just the thing you need. Packed with appetite suppressing, energy boosters like vitamin B, D, and apple cider vinegar, these will work to curb cravings like a charm. These gummies are also caffeine-free, allowing you to take them without jitters or trouble sleeping.

most delicious It might sound too good to be true, but researchers have proven that dark chocolate can act as a natural appetite suppressant! And even the best appetite suppressant supplements won’t taste as good as a chocolatey snack. Keep in mind that this doesn’t apply to all chocolate, and milk chocolate is definitely still a no-no for dieting and weight loss.

These Lindt dark chocolate bars contain 85% pure dark chocolate. Take a bite right before, after or in between meals to help cut down on mid-day snacking.

best metabolism booster Keep control of food cravings with Olly’s Combat Cravings formula. Formulated with chromium to stave off hunger, green tea is added to boost energy, while ginger supports a healthy metabolism. Olly’s capsules are free of artificial flavors and colors and easy to swallow.

best fiber filled option Made with natural ingredients, this supplement promotes the feeling of fullness to suppress appetite. It’s made of protein-rich garcinia Cambogia and white kidney beans in a pill that’s gentle on the stomach and simple to swallow for easy use.

best nighttime formula Free of harsh stimulants, this suppressant curbs your appetite and boosts metabolism, while also promoting a good night’s sleep through melatonin, valerian root, L-Tryptophan, and other ingredients. It effectively blocks cravings and is free of hormones dairy, gluten, and GMOs.

another bedtime option Night Shred helps you rest soundly while burning fat and increasing your metabolism. It reduces cravings and suppresses the appetite to help you lose weight. Each serving contains chamomile and valerian root for calm and peaceful sleep time while ashwagandha lowers stress and cortisol.

best probiotic Probiotics help with digestion, promote thermogenesis, and have also been shown to suppress your appetite. Taking daily probiotic that supports weight loss like Mary Ruth’s probiotics can be a great benefit to anyone looking to drop a few pounds. They are formulated with a blend of botanicals and probiotics like lactobacillus Plantarum, lactobacillus casei, and lactobacillus acidophilus that promote a healthy gut and weight loss.

for compulsive snackers Use these Genius Diet Pills for safe and effective weight loss. They work by decreasing appetite and food cravings. Made with hydroxytryptophan that converts to serotonin to act as a natural anti-depressant and saffron, helping to curb your appetite, Natural and safe, these pills are made with vegetable capsules that are caffeine-free.

best selling This best-selling weight loss pill is definitely an amazing pick when it comes to suppressing your appetite. formulated with ALA (alpha-lipoic acid), which increases metabolism, and green coffee bean extract, which provides energy and suppresses appetite, this black version also contains Yohimbe for an added energy boost.

coffee alternative Coffee is one of the best natural appetite suppressants, but it is also addictive, can make you feel jittery, and stains your teeth. However, yerba mate is an extremely well-known appetite suppressant and a great form of natural energy during the day. This yerba mate tea is 100% organic and non-habit forming.

best for fasting A great option for those who fast or follow a keto-friendly diet plan, this tea works to suppress your appetite through a combination of herbal ingredients. This natural colon cleanser additionally helps the body eliminate toxins while burning excess fats and stimulating blood circulation in the process.

best gum Chew on this appetite-curbing gum to instantly control unwanted cravings. Formulated with satiereal saffron extract, it helps you manage hunger by making your body crave less sugar than usual. Compact and easy to use on the go, this plant-based gum comes in a resealable pouch, so it stays fresh longer.

