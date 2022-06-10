Healthy Eating Is a Little Easier With Fruit and Vegetable Delivery Services

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that grocery delivery and meal subscription services are a staple, people have become accustomed to the convenience of getting food without ever having to leave home.

And when it comes to healthy eating, we all need to ensure we have the proper fruits and vegetables on our shopping lists. This is where the best fruit delivery services come in handy. Fruit delivery services bring fresh produce straight to your door at predetermined times with little to no thought involved. And the best fruit delivery doesn’t involve only fruit — you can also subscribe to receive other fresh produce.

To help you get the most out of your next produce order, SPY searched for companies that deliver fresh fruit around the country to compile a list of the best fruit delivery services around.

1. Melissa’s Produce

BEST OVERALL

Melissa’s Produce has a little bit of everything, including a vast variety of organic options and exotic fruits that may be hard to find in a traditional grocery store. Their website is easy to navigate and even has recipes, which is a huge plus. Shipping is also fast, with orders processed in one to two days. The fruit of the month club sends members a new exotic fruit or you can order a la carte.

Courtesy of Melissa's Produce

2. Misfits Market

BEST BUDGET OPTION

Misfits Market’s website notes that “almost half of the food grown in this country is thrown out because it can’t be sold,” often because the still-edible fruits and vegetables may not be the best looking Misfits Market salvages this produce and then sells it at up to 40% off grocery store prices. While shopping, you can also add meats, herbs, spices and snacks to your order. They ship weekly or biweekly as desired and also offer organic and non-GMO options.

Courtesy of Misfits Market

3. The Fruit Guys

BEST STANDARD

The Fruit Guys offers delivery of organic fruit and conventional produce with a variety of boxes to choose from, all offering locally sourced, non-GMO options. Shoppers choose from the selection of local in-season produce to be delivered weekly, bi-weekly, monthly or one-time as desired.

Courtesy of The Fruit Guys

4. Tropical Fruit Box

BEST EXOTIC SELECTION

Tropical Fruit Box lives up to its name, bringing exotic fruits straight to your door — you’re not likely to find pink pineapple and soursop at your local supermarket. You can choose from one of their curated boxes or create your own. Another plus: It’s Latinx- and women-owned. According to their site, “We are a women-powered 💪 small business that grows and procures tropical and exotic fruits and delivers them right to your doorstep.” What’s not to love about that?

Courtesy of Tropical Fruit Box

5. Farmbox Direct

BEST FARM TO TABLE

Use Farmbox Direct to get fresh fruits and veggies from local farmers in your area at no shipping cost. On a weekly or bi-weekly basis, you’ll receive a new box or create your own selection. Shoppers have the option of organic or traditional produce and can select a mix of fruits and veggies, only fruit or only vegetables. Farmbox Direct is women-owned and there is no commitment membership needed to purchase.

Courtesy of Farmbox direct

