16 Healthy Snacks For Work to Stash in Your Office Desk Drawer

At this point, we all have conflicting opinions about working from home. But one thing we can probably all agree on is this: having constant access to your pantry and fridge is instrumental in terms of solid snack foods when that 3 p.m. wall hits. Whether you’re back at work and find the snack situation has taken a nosedive lately, or you’re still at home but want some practical things to throw into your desk drawer to cut down on distractions, the good news is there are lots of options.

We’re talking the best healthy snacks for work. While some of the best work snacks may seem to be a quick bag of chips or a chocolate bar, it’s better to fill up on fiber-rich healthy snacks with less added sugar that will spike your energy and keep you feeling fuller for longer. Unfortunately, while fresh fruit paired with a protein like a hard-boiled egg or some cheese slices would be a great healthy option, those aren’t things you probably want to keep in your desk.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best healthy snacks for work that you can order online and tuck in your desk to keep any unsightly hanger at bay. After all, the workday is hard enough without having to think about taming those hungry feelings.

Read on for our picks of the best healthy snacks for work and improve your own at-work snacking game as early as Monday morning.

1. KIND Dark Chocolate Nut Protein Bars

BEST OVERALL

If you’re craving a chocolate bar but want to reach for a healthier alternative, we’re huge fans of these protein-filled bars from KIND. Each serving comes with 12 grams of plant-based protein and is less than 250 calories per serving. They’re also low-sodium, gluten-free and contain zero genetically engineered ingredients, so you know exactly what you’re getting with each bite.

Courtesy of Kind Bars

2. 12 Tides Organic Puffed Kelp Chips

BEST FOR CRUNCHY SALT CRAVINGS

Salty, puffed kelp can be a nutritious alternative to your average potato chip, especially when it’s flavored with some of your favorite things (like chili peppers or everything bagel seasoning). Kelp (which is a type of seaweed) has antioxidants and may help fight against some diseases, and it’s also full of minerals. If you have thyroid issues or are pregnant you may want to enjoy this snack in moderation however, since too much kelp (usually in the form of supplements) has been linked to potential pregnancy and thyroid problems.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Wonderful Pistachios Roasted and Salted Pistachios

BEST NUTS

Is there anyone out there who doesn’t like pistachios? These delicious and salty parcels of nutty goodness are full of nutrients, packed with antioxidants and have been linked to promoting a healthy blood sugar balance. We’re fans of these individual servings, which come in 130-calorie packs to keep you on track with your goals without having to think too much about it.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. REAL FOOD FROM THE GROUND UP Cauliflower Tortilla Chips

BEST CRACKER ALTERNATIVE

Sometimes you just need to give in to those crunchy, cracker cravings. Luckily you can do that in a healthier way with these cauliflower tortilla chips, which are grain-free and comprised of a ton of veggies. Pair these crackers with some hummus or fresh veggies for a complete snack, or dish out 10 per serving for a gluten-free, 140-calorie plate.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Undercover Chocolate Quinoa Crisps

BSEST COOKIE ALTERNATIVE

Gluten-free quinoa used to be quite the trendy healthy work snack thanks to its high-protein content, making it a favorite with vegans and health nuts alike. These days we prefer our quinoa pearls ensconced in some delicious chocolate for a choco-cookie crunch that’s way healthier for you than many of the cookie alternatives out there. Grab a multi-pack and throw them in your office snack drawer for your own iron- and protein-filled hit of energy this week.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Power Up Trail Mix

BEST OMEGA PACK

Whether you’re in the office or on the trail, reach for this Power Up Trail Mix to solve your hunger woes. The Mega Omega Trail Mix contains a variety of nuts, fruits and seeds to keep you moving, giving you a handful of energy in the process. The walnuts and almonds provide fatty acids that are full of omega-3, and the mango and cranberries taste delicious while providing antioxidants. Finally, pumpkin seeds add a bit of protein and vitamin B. Altogether, this is one snack that is definitely good for you.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Blue Diamond Oven-Roasted Cocoa-Dusted Almonds

BEST FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS

Chocolate isn’t great for a diet, but you don’t need to give the flavor up completely thanks to the Blue Diamond Almonds Oven-Roasted Cocoa-Dusted Almonds. Replace your Hershey bars with one of these 100-calorie packs, and you won’t give in to any cravings halfway through the day. The almonds are coated in dark chocolate powder and then roasted for maximum flavor. The result is one of the best healthy work snacks with three grams of fiber and zero grams of trans fat. Need a bit more than almonds in your life? Throw a pack of these into a Greek yogurt tub and you’ll never go back to regular almonds again.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Frooze Balls Plant Protein Powder Fruit & Nut Energy Balls

BEST FOR ADDED PROTEIN

To boost your energy post-workout or throughout the day at work, consider buying this variety pack of Frooze Balls. These lightly processed protein balls, which are made from nut butter, sunflower seeds, dates, raisins, peanuts and coconut, come in six delicious flavors, like lemon cheesecake and fudgetastic. They taste amazing and are great for you, too. Each ball has less than 60 calories yet more than one gram of protein. Plus, they’re vegan, gluten-free, paleo-friendly and free from added sugar.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. SmartSweets Sweetfish

BEST FOR CANDY LOVERS

Look, sometimes you just need to satisfy a sweet tooth, but that doesn’t mean you have to reach for your typical bag of candy. We’re huge fans of these low-sugar and low-calorie candy alternatives, which are made with stevia (a natural sugar alternative) but still pack in some pretty awesome flavor. These treats are also vegan-friendly and made with non-GMO ingredients, which makes it a no-brainer to grab this five-pack and stash it in your desk next week.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. That’s it. Apple + Cherry Fruit Bar

BEST FOR FRUIT LOVERS

That’s it. bars are made from a short and simple list of ingredients. They’re made from fruit, and that’s it. These apple and cherry bars, for example, have only apples and cherries on their ingredient list. That’s why they have no added sugars, are completely vegan and are also gluten-free. Each bar has just 100 calories and contains two servings of fruit. In addition, if you don’t like apples or cherries, these bars are also available in several other flavors, including strawberry, pear and banana.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs

BEST CRUNCH

You might love the crunch of a Cheeto, but do you really know what weird chemicals make them so luminescent? If you’re worried about the artificial ingredients or you want to cut back on calories, we’d like to introduce you to the Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs. This variety pack includes three different flavors, namely vegan white cheddar, sriracha sunshine and bohemian barbecue. Any of these make a great, healthy work snack substitute for your favorite Cheetos.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Enlightened Bada Bean Bada Boom Crunchy Broad Beans

BEST FLAVORS

With a flavor as addicting as the name, Enlightened Bada Bean Bada Boom Broad Beans are fun and good for you at the same time. These low-calorie snacks are packed with protein and fiber. This variety pack includes three flavors, namely sea salt, sweet sriracha and mesquite barbecue. These addictive beans are like eating corn nuts, but they’re much better for your waistline.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. CLIF Bar Variety Pack

BEST SNACK BARS

You might love eating snack bars, but sometimes the crunch is just too much. If you’ve ever had that thought, you need to try CLIF Bars. These soft and chewy bars are crafted from 70% organic ingredients and designed to deliver sustained energy during physical activity. The mix of carbohydrates comes from rolled oats, sugars and plant-based protein, creating a snack that’s good for your productivity and tastes good, too. This variety pack contains eight popular flavors from blueberry crisp to chocolate brownie.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws

BEST VEGGIE CHIPS

Skip the bag of potato chips you have stored away in your desk drawer and grab a bag of Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws instead. These crunchy snacks contain 30% less fat than most potato chips. They also include no trans fats, no artificial flavors and no preservatives. Plus, they’re made with non-GMO ingredients. The flavor of the veggie straws below is sea salt, but this healthy snack for work is additionally available in zesty ranch, cheddar and even cinnamon flavors.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Nature Valley Soft-Baked Oatmeal Squares

SWEET TREAT ALTERNATIVE

Oatmeal is a tasty snack that’s rich in protein and nutrients, but it’s not exactly the most portable snack. That’s what makes these oatmeal squares so great. They have the soft consistency of a cookie and a sweet brown sugar taste while providing 12 grams of whole grains. Yes, they’re sugary, but if you have a sweet tooth and want something a little healthier than a cookie, these oatmeal squares are a great option.

Courtesy of Target

16. Atkins Blueberry Greek Yogurt Protein Meal Bar

BEST LOW-CARB

Atkins is like the OG keto, and this tasty bar allows you to enjoy a sweet treat in a low-carb way. Each bar combines tasty greek yogurt with other healthy ingredients like blueberries and almonds. Plus, they give you the boost needed to get through your morning, thanks to the 15 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber packed into each bar.

Courtesy of Amazon

