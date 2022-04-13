Help Flush Out Your Nasal Passage With a Neti Pot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When your nose is congested and your sinuses are on fire, it’s difficult to focus on anything else. Pharmacies are filled with medications that can help to unstuff a stuffy nose, but there are also natural remedies that can be used safely and more regularly without the same side effects of drugs. If you’re struggling to breathe freely, you may benefit from a neti pot.

What Is A Neti Pot?

A neti pot is a small container, typically designed with a spout, that can be used to pour water or saline solution into one nostril in order to flush mucus out through the unobstructed nostril. SPY spoke to renowned Pediatric ENT Physician Dr. Stephen Goudy, who invented the NozeBot, a nasal aspirator for babies and kids that aids parents in providing relief for their little ones. Dr. Goudy explains the neti pot as a device that “…allows patients to cleanse their nose and wash away any mucous or pollen that has accumulated in the nasal cavity.”

Neti pots should be used over a sink and users should tilt their heads in order to help the water or solution pass easily through their nasal cavity. Many of the best neti pots are sold with a saltwater or saline solution or users can make their own using distilled or sterilized water. Tap water can be used with a neti pot, but only if it has first been boiled and left to cool to room temperature.

Neti pots should be thoroughly cleaned after each use with distilled or sterilized water and completely air dried before being put away.

When Should a Neti Pot Be Used?

Dr. Goudy recommends using sterile saline irrigators when using a neti pot to ensure bacteria isn’t accidentally introduced into the nasal cavity. “The role of the saline is to remove swelling from the nose which allows the sinus cavities to drain, as well as wash away the mucous, pollen and other irritants/debris,” says Dr. Goudy. “Cleaning of the nose allows the return of a normal mucous drainage in the sinuses, which often help with breathing altogether.”

What You Should Look For in a Neti Pot

There are two styles of neti pots. The first is the more traditional option, which essentially looks like a teapot with an elongated spout. The second is a newer style with a squeeze bottle and plastic spout, sometimes called a sinus rinse bottle. It has an angled spout and is designed to be used with one hand. Which style you choose is ultimately based on preference since both work extremely well.

The type of solution you want to use will play a role in which neti pot to buy. Saline solutions can be purchased separately and used with either style of neti pot. If you’re new to using a neti pot and aren’t ready to make your own solution just yet, you may want to opt for a neti pot that includes a solution.

How We Chose the Best Neti Pots

The best neti pots on our list have been heavily reviewed and tested by thousands of customers. We only included options that are safe, effective and easy to use.

1. ComfyPot

BEST OVERALL

Made from a ceramic construction for long-lasting durability, the ComfyPot features an anti-spill opening that makes it easy to securely pour water into your nostrils without spillage. By using ceramic instead of plastic, the ComfyPot is easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and durable. This neti pot also comes with an extra silicone nozzle for two people to use the same neti pot.

Maoever Neti Pot Sinus Rinse Bottle

COMES WITH MULTIPLE NOZZLES

The Maoever Neti Pot Sinus Rinse Bottle comes with three color-coded nozzles, including one children’s size, making it easy to identify which nozzle belongs to each member of the household. The FDA-approved nasal cleaner has a smart 60-degree-angle bend in its tubing that uses gravity to efficiently push water through and into your nose. Users can easily control the flow of water using the control valve on the bottom of the bottle. We also like that it comes with a thermometer to ensure users don’t use water that is too hot. It is also dishwasher safe and comes with 30 individually packaged saltwater nasal washes.

3. Himalayan Chandra ECO Neti Pot

INCLUDES ESSENTIAL OILS

The updated Himalayan Chandra ECO Neti Pot Complete Sinus Kit comes with a daily wash to keep the neti pot clean, as well as a neti pot boost, which includes herbal extracts and essential oils that help to cool, soothe, decongest and invigorate the nasal canal. The attractive neti pot doesn’t have to be hidden under a sink thanks to its eye-catching design that includes a lotus and water design on the side. When users run out of the cleaner and essential oils, they can be purchased individually.

4. Dr. Hana’s Nasopure Nasal Wash System Kit

BEST FOR TRAVEL

Dr. Hana’s Nasopure Nasal Wash System Kit is a compact nasal wash bottle that is conducive to use on the go. The small handheld neti pot is designed and recommended by physicians and comes with 20 individually packaged pharmaceutical grade pH balanced alkaline solution packets that reduce burning and irritation from using a neti pot. The nasal wash can be used by anyone ages 2 and up. Customers can feel good about buying this option, which is made with BPA-free plastic, is 100% recyclable, and assembled in the US by adults with disabilities.

5. Aromatic Salt Premium Ceramic Neti Pot

MOST TRADITIONAL DESIGN

Designed to look like a regular teapot while still providing a comfortable experience, the Aromatic has a hygienic solid handle that won’t act as an open cavity where germs can collect. Its tapered spout makes it comfortable to press into the nostril. We also like that the Aromatic Salt Premium Ceramic Neti Pot includes illustrated instructions, which are especially helpful for first-time neti pot users.

6. NeilMed NasaFlo Unbreakable Neti Pot

INCLUDES 50 SALINE PACKS

For the best neti pot that is designed to last, it doesn’t get much more durable than the NeilMed NasaFlo Unbreakable Neti Pot. NeilMed makes several sprays and nasal aspirators that are hugely popular, including their neti pot, which is made from durable plastic. The small, handheld pot has a handle and lid and comes with 50 premixed packets of the NeilMed sinus rinse.

7. SinuCleanse Soft Tip Neti-Pot Nasal Wash Irrigation System

BPA AND LATEX-FREE

The SinuCleanse is a BPA and latex-free plastic neti pot that uses gravity to help push a saline solution through the users’ nose, helping to clean out their nasal cavity. The SinuCleanse neti pot uses a soft, silicone tip that is comfortable and includes a handle and lid for added convenience and cleanliness. SinuCleanse includes 30 packets of their saline solution with every pot to help users start breathing clearer as soon as their neti pot arrives.

8. Naväge Nasal Care Starter Bundle

BEST ELECTRONIC OPTION

For the best neti pot alternative, there are several electronic nasal aspirators that can help to flush out blocked sinuses. The Naväge Nasal Care Starter Bundle uses powered suction to help clean out airborne particles, pollen, ragweed, encrusted mucus, and more, helping users breathe easier immediately. The two-tank design pulls saline from one tank through one nostril and out the other nostril, with the contents emptying into the second tank, eliminating the need to rinse while standing over a sink. The bundle comes with 20 Naväge salt pod capsules, a pair of comfortable nose pillows, and batteries.

