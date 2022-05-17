What Are the Best Supplements for Men? We Asked the Experts To Find Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you have ever perused the supplement aisle in your pharmacy, you’ve come across quite the display of vitamins and minerals. And even though you feel OK, you’ve probably wondered if you need to snag a bottle or two.

You don’t want to start downing supplements willy-nilly, but also aren’t sure what your body needs. We felt the same way, so we decided to reach out to a few medical experts, and get their take on the best supplements for men for maintaining health and wellbeing in 2022.

Below you’ll find a guide to commonly asked questions regarding supplements, our top picks for supplements every guy should consider taking, and a few more options below that are formulated to solve specific health concerns: from poor sleep to inconsistent digestion.

Do Men Need To Take Supplements?

“Any adult, regardless of age, can benefit from proper supplements,” John Ivy, Ph.D., chairman of HumanN’s Science Advisory Board and coauthor of Nutrient Timing: The Future of Sports Nutrition. “Furthermore, once you reach 45 years and older, the benefits of taking the right supplements are enhanced,” he says.

It seems that as you age, your body’s ability to absorb and utilize nutrients becomes less efficient, so taking supplements for men may be able to help fill in the gaps. “Everyone should take a multivitamin/mineral supplement, and there are some good ones that are specifically designed for men,” said Dr. Ivy.

We also spoke with Dr. Justin J. Houman, a urologist and men’s health specialist at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, CA about the best supplements for men of any age, as well as those looking to address specific health concerns. He noted that while taking supplements can have health benefits, an overall healthy lifestyle is crucial first and foremost.

“When it comes to supplements, supplements are supplements, so they should be in addition to a good healthy diet and lifestyle,” said Dr. Houman.

Which Supplements Should Men Be Taking?

Still, we know that it can be confusing to know what you need to take, how much, and if a multi is all you need. Some labels say that vitamins or minerals will improve your vision, hair and brain function, give you more energy and address hormonal issues like sleep. It’s all a bit much.

It’s helpful to narrow down the issues you’re trying to address by looking for supplements in the first place. Do you want to boost your energy levels? Improve your libido? Maybe sleep better? Aiming at a specific issue will help narrow down which supplements you should look for.

Men’s Sexual Health Supplements

“It depends on what you’re looking for, most guys come to me and they ask about what they can do to improve their sexual quality of life, or their sexual health,” said Dr. Houman. “We do know that there are two over-the-counter amino acids that can definitely help in terms of improving blood flow, not just to your penis but blood flow to your whole body. One of those is called L-Citrulline. It’s an amino acid that helps dilate the smooth muscles of your blood vessels, and in doing so increases blood flow to your muscles, your extremities and your penis also.”

“L-Arginine acts similarly to L-Citrulline but it works quicker and has a shorter half-life, so the L-Citrulline is generally recommended because it can last little bit longer,” said Dr. Houman.

Other Men’s Health Supplements

“The other aspect of sexual health is stamina, performance, libido, so when it comes to those, you think of testosterone. So what can someone do to improve their testosterone levels, supplement-wise? Even if you are exercising well, getting good sleep and eating a good diet, if you’re lacking in vitamin D, if you’re lacking magnesium, if you’re lacking zinc, these can contribute to low testosterone levels.”

If you’re looking for the best testosterone supplements, we’ve got a whole other piece for that. If you suspect your levels of the other vitamins and minerals above are low, we’ve gathered supplement options below that could help.

So we did some digging and have rounded up some of the best supplements for men, with a few options for each of the ones mentioned above. We’ve also gathered some vitamin subscription services that make ordering all your vitamins and supplements easy. Read on below for our picks.

Best Men’s Multivitamins

Care/Of Multivitamins for Men

BEST OVERALL

Care/Of is one of our favorite vitamin subscription services, but you can also buy the company’s supplements a la carte. Even better, the company recently partnered with Target, where you can buy these popular supplements for men. Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of vitamins.

Care/Of formulated this multivitamin “to fill real diet gaps for men” and avoid sugar, animal products, gluten and other unnecessary additives. This multivitamin contains essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D3, vitamin K2, plant-based calcium derived from mineral-rich red algae, and more. Like the best supplements for men, they’re available at a reasonable price, although they are slightly more expensive than some other options.

Courtesy of Target

Vitafusion Men’s Multi

RUNNER UP

If you want to be one and done when it comes to the best supplements for men, a multi is an excellent way to go. There are brands available that ensure they are giving you a proper dose of each vitamin and mineral. They may not always meet 100% of the RDA of all vitamins and minerals, but they are a good start. Plus, even if you are taking a supplement, it is still essential to eat a diet rich in fruit, vegetables, lean proteins, fiber and whole carbs

A great entry into supplementing your diet is by starting with an easy-to-digest multi such as Vitafusion Men’s Multi’s. They are tasty, and each serving provides vitamins A, C, D, E, B12, B6, Pantothenic Acid, and Folic Acid, a synthetic form of vitamin B9. Folic Acid supplementation has been linked to a 10% lower risk of stroke. While gummies may have been candy from your childhood, many manufacturers are now creating supplements in this form.

Image Courtesy of Amazon

Naturelo One Daily Multivitamin for Men

BEST PLANT BASED MULTI

Naturelo One Daily Multivitamin is packed with 23 essential vitamins and minerals. These include plant-based vitamin D3 from lichen, vitamin E from sunflower, iodine from kelp, calcium, and magnesium from marine algae — an antioxidant with anti-aging properties.

Image Courtesy of Amazon

One a Day Men’s Multivitamin

ALSO CONSIDER

This multivitamin is designed specifically for men and to help with one of the leading concerns when it comes to men’s health — heart health. It contains key nutrients like vitamins A, B6, C, D, E and K as well as riboflavin, thiamin and niacin. The supplement is formulated to support things like immunity, healthy blood pressure, healthy muscle function and turning food into fuel and energy.

Courtesy of Amazon

ASystem Superhuman Supplements for Men

BEST SPLURGE

Unlike a typical multivitamin, ASystem Superhuman Supplements are separated into individually wrapped packets, each of which contains five capsules meant to keep you energized, focused, support immune health, support mental health and help manage stress levels. SPY had a chance to test out these supplements for men, and we did feel a difference in energy levels after several weeks of use. One capsule is packed with ashwagandha, while the others contain a potent mix of fish oil, Coenzyme Q10 and S7.

Use the code SPY15 to get 15% off at ASYSTEM

Courtesy of ASystem

Best Nutritional Supplements for Men

If you aren’t interested in a multivitamin, there are hundreds of potential supplements you can choose from to support almost every part of your body, from your skin and hair to your brain and heart. Below, we’ve gathered some of the best supplements for men that address specific health concerns or contain a particular vitamin or mineral.

Nature’s Bounty Zinc Immune Support Supplement

BEST FOR IMMUNE SUPPORT

Zinc is very important for the health of your immune system and your overall health and wellbeing. This one contains no GMOs and 50 milligrams in each capsule for a daily dose formulated to be easily absorbed into the body.

Courtesy of Amazon

hims Immunity Gummy Vitamins

QUALITY PICK

These immunity gummy vitamins from Hims have a delicious meyer lemon flavor and are formulated to be taken three times each day. Each gummy contains a bunch of crucial vitamins including Vitamins A, E, K as well as thiamine for supporting a healthy immune system. You can buy one jar or subscribe and get them regularly delivered to your home so you never run out.

Courtesy of hims

Bulletproof Brain Octane Softgels

Bulletproof is best known for its unique and KETO-friendly coffee, which is packed full of MCT oil to support your metabolism and energy. In recent years, Bulletproof has expanded with a line of supplements for men and women, and so this is a great brand to consider if you’re looking for the best supplements to support brain function and energy levels. Bulletproof Brain Octane Softgels “contain C8 MCT oil, the most ketogenic MCT oil for brain-powering ketone energy,” per Bulletproof’s website.

Courtesy of Bulletproof

NatureWise Vitamin D3 Supplement

BEST VITAMIN D

Vitamin D is a very common supplement to take no matter your age or lifestyle, as almost anyone can benefit from boosting their vitamin D levels. This supplement from NatureWise is formulated to deliver an active form of vitamin D in a 5,000 IU dose, or 125 mcg, to help adults maintain healthy levels without excessive exposure to the sun’s UV rays.

Read More: The Best Vitamin D Supplements of 2022

Courtesy of Amazon

Doctor’s Best Magnesium Glycinate

BEST FOR RELAXATION

According to Dr. Houman, magnesium glycinate is the type of magnesium that can help with your mood as well as spur relaxation, something many of us need in today’s world to support our overall wellbeing. He explained “there’s magnesium glycinate which is better for relaxation, and that one’s absorbed better, so you actually feel the impact,” said Dr. Houman.

“Mood and relaxation and stress, people like magnesium glycinate for those things.” This supplement from Doctor’s Best is 100% chelated and made with TRAACS, a bioavailable form of magnesium that’s formulated to be easier for your body to absorb. Each bottle comes with 100 240 mg tablets so you have a large supply with each purchase.

Courtesy of Amazon

Nature Made Vitamin B12

BEST FOR ENERGY

Vitamin B12 is often touted as something that you should take if you feel a little more tired and groggy even after a decent night’s sleep. But supplements like Nature Made Vitamin B12 have been found to only boost energy to those who are deficient. B12 deficiency is most commonly found in those 50 and older and starting at that age; your body has a hard time absorbing it. Absorption is also problematic for those who have conditions like celiac or Crohn’s disease. Also, since your body doesn’t produce B12 and it is primarily found in animal products, you may run low and feel depleted if you follow a strict vegetarian or vegan diet. B12 or cobalamin helps your body convert what you eat into glucose which in turn gives you energy.

Image Courtesy of Target

Nature Made Vitamin K2

BEST FOR BONE HEALTH

While you may be familiar with vitamin K, the generic name for a group of compounds, you may not fully understand its structure. “There is K1 which helps with blood clotting, and K2 has the heart and bone health benefits,” says nutrition expert Mia Syn, RDN. While K1 can be accessed from eating leafy green vegetables, K2 is found in fermented foods such as Nattō (food made from fermented soybeans) and sauerkraut. “Fermented foods are not typically consumed in the western diet, and because of that, it’s estimated that most Americans don’t meet their K2 needs,” she says. This deficiency could impact your bone and heart health, so Syn suggests taking a K2 supplement, but you also want to make sure you are also getting enough D3.

K2 and D3 are a perfect pair and work in conjunction with one another. “D3 enables the production of osteocalcin, which is a marker for bone health and is inactive until vitamin K2 activates it so that it can bind calcium,” says Syn. If osteocalcin remains inactive, then calcium won’t be integrated into the skeletal system. “This can lead to excess calcium that can be deposited into the cardiovascular system and have harmful heart effects,” she says. So they depend on one another to support both bone and heart health.

Image Courtesy of Amazon

NusaPure Beet Root

BEST FOR IMPROVED BLOOD FLOW

The average American diet contains only 40 to 100 mg of nitrate. The body can convert nitrate to nitric oxide. “Maintaining a healthy level of nitric oxide has many health benefits such as lowering blood pressure, improving blood flow, prevent atherosclerosis, reducing insulin resistance, and improving cognitive function,” says Ivy. “These benefits of dietary nitrate are seen when consuming 400 to 800 mg of dietary nitrate per day,” he says. You can eat four to five servings of green leafy vegetables per day (100 g/serving) to reach those numbers; you can also take a nitric oxide generating supplement such as beetroot supplements like NusaPure Beet Root.

Amazon

Zenwise Vegan Omega-3

BEST FOR CARDIOVASCULAR HEALTH

Zenwise Vegan Omega-3 takes away fish burps that often happen when you take an Omega-3 fatty acid supplement. Zenwise sources its active ingredient from marine algae. Omega-3 fatty acid helps to support heart health. The brand includes 140 mg of EPA and 280 mg of DHA in its sustainable and vegan-friendly supplement. This product is an excellent choice for those concerned about fish-derived omega products that may contain mercury and other toxins.

Read More: The Best Vitamins and Supplements for Metabolism

Image Courtesy of Zenwise

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics Prostate+

BEST FOR PROSTATE HEALTH

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics Prostate+ is a gluten-free, non-GMO formula that does double duty as it targets your prostate and gut health. Probiotics have been associated with health benefits, including balancing your digestive tract. It contains vitamin D and organic ingredients which may improve lower urinary tract symptoms and support prostate health. Note: this vitamin supplement needs to be refrigerated.

Courtesy of Amazon

Olly Sleep Gummies

BEST FOR SLEEP

This blackberry-flavored supplement from Olly Sleep Gummies is a blend of Melatonin, L-Theanine and chamomile and lemon balm. The hormone melatonin is increased when it gets dark outside and can cause you to feel sleepy. Plus L-Theanine and lemon balm promote calmness, while chamomile promotes sleep.

Image Courtesy of Amazon

MET-Rx Creatine Supplement

BEST FOR MUSCLE FUNCTION

If you enjoy working out, you want to support muscle health as it can help with fatigue and recovery afterward, and some supplements can help you do so. “Creatine monohydrate will help maintain muscle mass or build muscle,” says Ivy. You may want to consider a supplement like MET-RX Creatine 4200. Studies have found that this men’s supplement can increase strength and fat-free mass when used in conjunction with heavy resistance training more than resistance training alone.

Courtesy of Amazon

SmarterVitamins 200mg Caffeine Pills

BEST FOR A CAFFEINE BOOST

If you get that 3 p.m. energy lag (and who doesn’t?) caffeine pills might be a great way to supplement your energy levels. This supplement is enhanced with L-theanine and is designed to help you improve mental focus, raise energy levels and give your mind heightened awareness without giving you tingles or a crash. These pills also contain MCT oil 100% derived from coconuts, which smooths out the formula.

Courtesy of Amazon

Dr. Tobias Omega-3 Fish Oil

BEST FOR HEALTHY FATS

Healthy fats from fish, nuts and avocados are essential to a healthy diet, and this Omega-3 supplement is a great way to add nutrients to your diet in addition to those foods. Omega-3 supports healthy heart, brain and eye function in adults as well as strengthens your immune system. This supplement is made using a refined molecular distillation process so the purity of each capsule is restored. Each pill also has an enteric coating for easier absorption.

Courtesy of Amazon

Garden of Life Probiotics for Men

BEST PROBIOTIC

Probiotics are an excellent addition to your diet for digestive and overall nutritional benefits. Probiotics are especially important for men who drink a lot of protein powder, as they help your body break down and absorb all that bulk. This once-daily supplement from Garden of Life contains Lactobaccilus acidophilus and Bifidobacteria — two key bacteria that benefit digestive health and can provide relief from constipation. This probiotic is formulated specifically for men and has 50 billion CFU as well as 15 probiotic strains for immune system health.

Courtesy of Amazon

Libido Gummies

BEST FOR LOW SEX DRIVE

Has your sex drive been lagging lately? The best supplements for men can support any aspect of your health, and that includes your sex drive. We wrote about Libido when it was first released, and it’s the result of a partnership between two brands we love — ASystem and Maude. These gummies are formulated to support the male sex drive.

Courtesy of Maude

Also Consider: Vitamin Subscriptions

One of the easiest ways to get the best supplements for men, especially if you take a bunch of them, is to get a vitamin subscription that’s delivered to you monthly. These services are trendy at the moment, so there are a bunch of them out there that’ll send you your unique vitamin mix in daily packets that are easy and convenient to take. We’ve gathered a few of the best ones below that are worth trying.

Care/Of

Care/Of is one of the biggest and most popular vitamin subscription services and for good reason. They’ve got a quiz you fill out on their website that builds your personalized mix of vitamins which are then sent to you in daily biodegradable pouches. They make remembering to take your daily vitamins super simple and easy, and they use the most bioavailable and sustainable ingredients possible.

Courtesy of Care/Of

Rootine Co.

Rootine Co. is another vitamin subscription service that formulates a daily multivitamin specifically for you. You take a quiz and they develop a micronutrient formula that’s made to optimally support your cells, and is created based on your specific health data. You can send in DNA or blood tests from your doctor or take theirs so they’ve got your nutrition data on file. They use the latest in science and technology to deliver your precise dose, and you can track your health and change goals based on new health data on their dashboard. Their microbead nutrient delivery system is what differentiates them from their competitors, and you can learn more about that here.

Courtesy of Rootine Co.

VitaFive

VitaFive creates gummy vitamins that come in biodegradable pouches rather than plastic jars to cut back on plastic use. All of their gummies are also pectin-based, vegetarian and colored and flavored naturally. 80% less plastic is used in their vitamin delivery process, and they offer pre-formulated pouches as well as custom packs you can build yourself. You’ll receive boxes of your vitamins every four weeks and you can delay or cancel your shipments any time.

Courtesy of VitaFive

Editor’s Note: Some of the quotes in this article have been lightly edited for grammar and clarity. As always, please consult your physician before adding or subtracting any vitamin regimen.

Updates: This article was last updated on May 17, 2022, at which time we added additional quotes from three experts: Dr. John Ivy, Dr. Justin J. Houman and nutrition expert Mia Syn. In addition, we added new information on how to select the best supplements for your diet. For men with low sex drive, we added Libido gummies. Finally, we added additional nutritional supplements for men — Bulletproof Brain Octane Softgels and Care/Of Multivitamins for Men.

