Everlywell Just Launched Two At-Home Tests for Celiac Disease and Common Food Allergies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Today, Wednesday June 22nd, Everlywell is releasing two new at-home health tests aimed at Celiac disease and common food allergens. The tests are available to order now on their website and can serve as a powerful step in helping to diagnose the cause of digestive troubles, headaches or other immune responses.

Everlywell, the at-home testing brand, is known for their Food Sensitivity Test, aimed at detecting aversions to certain foods rather than full on allergies, as well as their Women’s Health Test that tests for 11 common biomarkers in women’s overall health. They also have a Metabolism test, a Vitamin D levels test and STD tests for men and women. All of their tests are designed to give you access to personalized results at home and make it easier to access the information you need to add a certain supplement for men to your regimen.

Everlywell Celiac Disease Screening Test

Gluten allergies have become more and more common in the U.S., but Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition in which your body perceives gluten and foods containing gluten as a threat. The body releases certain antibodies after consuming these foods that can cause inflammation and even damage to your small intestine and larger digestive tract. This test screens for those antibodies and can help detect whether Celiac disease is causing long-term allergic reactions in your body.

Some common symptoms of Celiac disease, according to Everlywell, are:

Bloating

Fatigue

Unintended weight loss

Abdominal pain and digestive issues

If the test comes back positive for those antibodies, a follow-up appointment with a healthcare provider and diagnostic test, such as an endoscopy, may be needed. This test is just a screening and is not meant to serve as a diagnosis.

Courtesy of Everlywell

Everlywell Food Allergy Test

This test screens for lgE antibodies, the antibodies your body releases as an allergic response to certain foods. When your body produces too many of these antibodies, you’re more at risk of experiencing allergic symptoms like itchy, watery eyes, stomach pain, a runny nose or tingling of the mouth, face or lips. More severe allergic reactions include:

Airway tightening

Swollen tongue and lips

A rapid pulse and dizziness

If someone frequently experiences one of the symptoms above after eating, this test could help get to the bottom of which food is causing the adverse reaction. It measures lgE reactivity to a 9-allergen panel that includes almond, soy, egg whites, egg yolks, cow’s milk, wheat, peanut, tuna and shrimp.

A follow-up appointment with your healthcare provider is encouraged if you test positive for an allergic reaction to one of the foods above. They can provide the best avenue for treatment, based on the information gained during the test.