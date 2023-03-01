You Can Now Finish Your Workout With a Cinnabon-Flavored Protein Shake

We all know the best concessions at the mall. It’s not those hot pretzels and it’s not bubble tea. It’s the warm, freshly baked cinnamon rolls from none other than Cinnabon. I dream about these delicious little disks of sugar and cinnamon, but I honestly could not tell you the last time I had one. that might also be because I couldn’t tell you the last time I set foot in a mall.

The lifestyle sports nutrition brand Ghost just announced a limited-edition collaboration with the iconic cinnamon roll brand Cinnabon. You don’t have to make your way to the mall or airport to enjoy the taste of those ooey-gooey treats. Now you can incorporate that flavor into your day with these new flavors for your post-workout shake.

Ghost, which is known for a variety of energy drinks and dietary supplements has partnered with Cinnabon to bring us two new flavors of protein powder that can help satisfy that sweet tooth. Ghost Whey x Cinnabon contains 25G of pure whey protein per serving and is made with real Cinnabon Makara cinnamon powder. Ghost Vegan x Cinnabon has 20G of protein made from peas, pumpkin seeds, and watermelon seeds along with that same Cinnabon Makara cinnamon powder.

The new Ghost Whey x Cinnabon protein powder is going for $44.99 with the Ghost Vegan x Cinnabon going for $49.99. It’s also bundled together for anyone interested in trying both for $94.99. They are available to order online as of March 1 and will be hitting GNC shelves nationwide on March 23.