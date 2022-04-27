The Best Self-Cleaning Water Bottles Keep Bacteria Under Control To Deliver Freshness in Every Sip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Body temperature regulation, infection prevention and joint lubrication are just a few examples of the benefits which come with staying well hydrated. It only makes sense then, to stay hydrated by consuming your recommended daily water intake. On the assumption you’re environmentally responsible and going to be keeping a reusable water bottle by your side to achieve this goal, you are going to experience one rather off-putting issue — water bottle funk. And no matter how much you scrub, spray and rinse your vessel, this persistent odor never seems to leave. This is why a lot of people are turning to self-cleaning water bottles.

How Do Self-Cleaning Water Bottles Work?

You may think a self-cleaning bottle sounds too good to be true, but the technology found inside is actually surprisingly simple and has been used for years. For example, hospitals often use UV technology to sterilize surfaces and prevent infections from spreading. But the idea of using it inside a water bottle hadn’t previously been considered until a few years ago.

Self-cleaning water bottles use lid-mounted UV technology to kill germs in the water and on internal surfaces. The light, specifically UV-C, affects viruses, bacteria and other microorganism DNA, causing a breakdown of this integral element and a knock-on effect that results in death. The end product is a sterilized water bottle and liquid which is around 99.9% free of odor-causing bacteria and other potential nasties. Furthermore, it also delivers purer, fresher tasting water.

Why Is a Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Useful?

While the job of cleaning a reusable water bottle can be done using made-for-purpose scrubbing sponges, dish soap and other odor-fighting chemicals, it never really feels complete. It’s also not feasible to be cleaning your bottle every half an hour during the day if you’re out and about, exercising or even just sitting at your WFH desk.

What makes the best UV self-cleaning water bottles particularly useful is the fact that this advanced cleaning technology is built into the vessels. This means you don’t have to do any physical cleaning and can leave the dirty work to the bottle itself. Self-cleaning bottles generally feature automated cleaning routines on a timer alongside button-stimulated cleaning treatments. So whenever you fill up, you can be confident the water in your bottle is free from waterborne microbes and both safer and more delicious to drink. Plus, this in-bottle cleaning allows you to fill up from a number of natural water sources without having to worry about what may be present.

In addition to their self-cleaning functionality, these water bottles sport designs with dual walls and vacuum insulation, meaning they are capable of keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for a lot longer than many of their competitors.

Below you’ll find our top eight picks for the best self-cleaning water bottle. Each option, including the top-rated LARQ self-cleaning water bottle, has been tried and tested by users and has been given plenty of positive ratings and reviews. We’ve also included bottles for people with bigger and smaller budgets. Scroll down to find the right bottle for you and start enjoying pure, fresh-tasting water whenever and wherever you like.

1. LARQ Bottle PureVis Water Bottle

BEST OVERALL

This LARQ Bottle PureVis Water Bottle ticks all the right boxes. On top of looking great and maintaining the temperature of the liquids you put inside, this popular vessel is capable of eliminating up to 99% of bio-contaminants, such as E.coli. To ensure your bottle is exactly what you want it to be, it’s available in a 17 or 25-ounce capacity and also comes in five different colors. Additionally, you’ll have the option to personalize your bottle or combine it with handy add-ons, including a lid with an attached carabiner and a travel sleeve for greater transporting ease.

Courtesy of LARQ

2. UVBrite Go Self-Cleaning UV Water Bottle

BEST BUDGET

The UVBrite Go Self-Cleaning UV Water Bottle lets you enjoy the benefits of a self-cleaning water bottle at a budget-friendly price. The bottle is made from food-grade, 304-stainless steel, which feels comfortable in hand and durable at the same time. The UV-cleaning technology is located in the BPA-free, food-grade lid. It allows you to choose between two sterilizing modes. The first is a standard mode which is activated by a single press, and a blitz mode which comes from a double press. Additionally, the bottle includes a safety lock to prevent users from being exposed to UV-C light, comes in either cyan or black and sports a double-insulated design to maintain liquid temperatures for up to 12 hours.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. LAVONE Water Bottle

MOST VERSATILE

This LAVONE Water Bottle is a user-friendly device that offers up to 99.9% sterilization from every one-press cycle. It’s constructed from BPA-free materials and sports a double-walled, vacuum-insulated design that is capable of keeping hot liquid hot for up to 12 hours and cold water cold for up to 24. You’ll also find the bottle’s UV lid can be used for sterilizing other surfaces, such as keys, a smartphone or silverware. Furthermore, the IPX6-rated bottle is easy to charge thanks to the supplied magnetic charging cable.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. CrazyCap LYT Bottle

BEST COLOR RANGE

With nine color options to choose from, we’re confident there’s a CrazyCap LYT Bottle to match your existing gym, outdoor or everyday gear. But it’s not just the range of colors that makes this popular bottle stand out from the crowd. The design includes UV-C LED light ray technology which destroys bacteria, pathogens and viruses to leave your water pure. Handily, the self-cleaning water bottle’s auto function activates every hour to eliminate smells before they can even begin to grow. Furthermore, the bottle uses a patented portless method for charging and comes in your choice of either stainless steel or plastic.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. JOOM Self Cleaning Water Bottle

MOST STYLISH

By featuring a sleek shape and a one-color design, this JOOM Self Cleaning Water Bottle looks as good as the purified water inside tastes. The stylish bottle uses innovative UV-C LED technology, including a medical-grade light, to purify water, removing odor-causing bacteria and viruses in the process. The double-walled bottle is also IPX67 rated and delivers up to 60 cleaning cycles from a single full charge. Additionally, this bottle features a non-slip pad on the base to keep it in place and help protect surfaces underneath.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Philips Water GoZero Self-Cleaning Smart Water Bottle

BEST HANDLE

Unlike many of its competitors, this Philips Water GoZero Self-Cleaning Smart Water Bottle features a carry handle built into the lid. This handy extra makes carrying or securing your self-cleaning bottle an easier task. The bottle uses UV-C technology to eliminate up to 99% of bacteria and viruses. To start the process, simply tap the button on the cap, or allow the two-hour timer to kick in and clean it for you. Handily, the bottle itself can be washed inside a dishwasher (not the cap) while the rechargeable battery is easily charged using the supplied magnetic charger.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. CrazyCap 2.0 UV Water Purifier Water Bottle

MOST POPULAR

With its advanced water-cleaning technology, range of stylish colors and 1,000+ five-star ratings from happy Amazon users, this CrazyCap 2.0 UV Water Purifier Water Bottle is a purchase you can be confident in. Every time you double press the cap, you’ll begin a 60-second cleansing using patented UV technology to rid your bottle and water of mold, mildew, odors and everyday funk. You can also press five times for a longer, two-minute purification or simply rely on the bottle’s four-hour auto-activation. For better durability, the bottle features a patented UV shield to protect it from being damaged during the cleaning process. Additionally, you can choose from 18 colors, including black, pink, yellow and Miami blue, as well as two bottle sizes.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Link UV-C Water Bottle

BEST FOR BACKPACKS

If you love hiking, camping or other outdoor activities which have you carrying a backpack, the Link UV-C Water Bottle may be the best self-cleaning water bottle for you. Its uniform, cylindrical shape makes it particularly easy to fit into backpack side pockets for easier access when you’re on the move. You’ll also be able to enjoy a drink that has undergone 99.9% sterilization from the LE UV-C light to deliver cleaner and better-tasting water. Plus, you can choose between white or black and a 12 or 16-ounce capacity.

Courtesy of Brookstone

