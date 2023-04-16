The Best Testosterone Test Kits According to Urologists

Testosterone levels are dropping. Not at the moral panic-inducing levels Tucker Carlson’s PR team describes, but consistently and concerningly. A 2020 study tracking the testosterone levels of over 4,000 Americans found a 25% decrease in comparably aged men between test taken between 1999 and 2000 and tests taken between 2011 and 2016. Higher BMIs and “environmental factors” – potentially anything from impaired sleep to workplace noise levels – were noted as potential causes.

For men, declines in testosterone are often accompanied by weight gain, lowered sex drive and weakness. This (and general male insecurity, tbh) is why testosterone supplements and related therapies are at the center of the telehealth boom, and why at-home testosterone tests have become ubiquitous. Designed for doctor-averse men confused by their own lethargy and looking for reassurance that they don’t suffer from hypogonadism, which affects less than 1% of the male population and necessitates medical intervention, tests offer the reassurance of a bell curve. But reassurance and accuracy aren’t the same thing.

What the Experts Say

Testosterone levels peak in the morning for most men, and anything below ~300 nanograms per decileter (ng/dl) is considered “low” if the measurement is taken in the morning. But a number of factors can impact testosterone levels. Dr. Justin Houman, an LA-based men’s urologist advises that at-home testosterone tests should be taken early.

“Our testosterone levels spike in the morning, which is why a lot of guys prefer morning sex,” explains Dr. Houman. “Check it before 10:00 am.”

Dr. Jeremy Choy, a Clinical Assistant Professor in the University of Washington Medical School’s Department of Urology, agrees with Dr. Houman about timing, but stresses that the tests should only ever be used as a quasi-diagnostic (not as an end-all be-all assessment of a man’s vitality). “Tests raise a red flag that there could potentially be a problem with testosterone production,” he says. “But men should always seek further evaluation from his health care provider.”

The regulations on at-home diagnostics are not particularly tight and it’s more complicated to create a test that finds a range than a test that just looks for the presence of a hormone (think: HCG on a pregnancy test).

And other clinicians are even more skeptical. Dr. Brad Anawalt, the University of Washington Medical Center’s Chief of Medicine wonders what the tests are even capable of offering beyond reassurance.

“Test are a great idea if you want to keep hormone specialists well employed, but a terrible idea for purposes of healthcare management,” he says, pointing to the problem of ranges varying test to test. “If you don’t use this standardized, harmonized test that’s been validated by the CDC and has a normal range of 264-916, it’s confusing. We have people that are getting tests with a normal range of 350-1100 or 1200. So, what does a result of 300 actually mean? Does that mean you’re low or does it mean you’re normal?”

Dr. Choy agreed that the numbers tend to provide more noise than signal, adding that “there’s more to the story than just the total testosterone level and there are situations where the same total testosterone level might be considered to be high, low, or normal depending on the clinical and hormonal context.”

A Note on “Low Testosterone”

Dr. Anawalt also clarified that “low testosterone” is a phrase that was coined by Big Pharma to try to promote the sale of testosterone medication but that for most men it’s a “lab abnormality, not a disease.” He notes that he mostly coaches patients worried about testosterone to just take better care of themselves. Eating better, exercising, and sleeping more can all leads to increased testosterone.

The Best Testosterone Tests for Men in 2023

BEST OVERALL $69.00 Roman, a well-known purveyor of a host of men’s wellness products, has their own testosterone test that uses two blood samples over the course of two separate days to deliver results. This is a more extensive process than other options out there, and the results are interpreted by a licensed Ro-affiliated provider. The results and consultation happen within an app and they offer medication as a next step, delivered discretely, if a low level is diagnosed.

RUNNER UP $249.00 Why It’s Worth It: Everlywell offers a more comprehensive men’s health test that measures the levels of a few different hormones including testosterone, cortisol, DHEA and estradiol. The results are delivered digitally and reviewed by a board-certified provider in the user’s state. This test is a great option for those looking to assess hormones beyond testosterone that play a role in men’s wellness and get a fuller picture of their health.

Sample Type: Saliva

Results Turnaround: Website doesn’t specify

BUDGET-FRIENDLY $69.00 Why It’s Worth It: This testosterone test from imaware offers a lower-cost option for users who want a simple, stripped-down reading of their hormone levels. FSA/HSA cards can be used to purchase and the results are interpreted in CLIA-compliant labs.

Sample Type: Blood

Results Turnaround: 7 days

EASY TO USE $89.00 Why It’s Worth It: This test is designed to be simple and easy to use, with a prepaid shipping label for returning the sample and a team of board-certified physicians who will call if the results are abnormal.

Sample Type: Blood

Results Turnaround: 2-5 business days

quick results $79.00 Why It’s Worth It: This testosterone test is designed to be conducted in just five minutes with minimal materials and easy instructions. The site also specifies that it can be used by men or women to measure testosterone levels.

Sample Type: Blood

Results Turnaround: 2 days

Frequently Asked Questions About At-Home Testosterone Tests How Do You Test Testosterone Levels at Home? The most accurate testosterone tests are conducted within doctor’s offices in the morning, but at-home tests can help give guys a rough estimate of where they’re at and help inform next steps where necessary. Many telehealth companies and providers offer testosterone tests that use either a saliva or urine sample to detect hormone levels, with the best tests offering a free consultation with a provider alongside digital results. How Do At-Home Testosterone Tests Work? At-home testosterone tests use a small sample of blood or saliva to detect testosterone levels in the body. Blood or saliva is deposited into a vessel, mailed to a lab and the results are posted digitally a few days later. The tests will yield the best results if the sample is collected in the morning and if a few different samples are collected and tested, even better. Are At-Home Testosterone Tests Accurate? Their accuracy will vary depending on the test and when the sample is collected. Because it’s an at-home test, user error is definitely a factor, and since testosterone tests are testing for a range rather than the simple presence of the hormone, results will differ between tests. Can Women Use Testosterone Tests? Both women and men produce testosterone, so yes. Certain tests on this list specify that both women and men can use them, but the “healthy” ranges will be different for women since they tend to produce the hormone at a lower level. Do Testosterone Tests Hurt? Some require a prick, but only the finger is involved.

