How To Use A Sunrise Alarm Clock And A Workout To Help Get Out Of Bed Earlier

A lot of us would like to get up a little bit earlier in the morning. We’re constantly bombarded by people saying how great it is to have a couple of hours before work in the morning, and it’s a nice ideal to chase, at least for those without kids, or human alarm clocks as we like to call them.

If getting up early is something to aspire to, but it always feels out of reach, then maybe it’s just the tools that are lacking. A sunrise-simulating alarm clock can be a great way to help get the day off to a better start, especially if you use that extra time to squeeze in some exercise like the best exercises for burning calories, or just a few easy mobility exercises. After all, if you’ve accomplished something before the day’s even begun, then you’re already one win further ahead when you get to work.

Start Your Morning Right

Depending on who’s answering, there could be 1,000,000 different things that are key to getting up early. The most obvious and correct one is simply getting a good night’s sleep, which we can help with thanks to these sleeping hacks, but that’s not enough for everyone. Some people are just built for the nighttime, which means purposefully going against that is likely to be harmful. If that’s not you though, and you’re looking to just start your days a little stronger, having a purpose is essential.

When we say purpose, we don’t mean going out into the countryside to slay the demon king; we just mean getting up early to actually do something, not just for the sake of it. For example, if you wanted to get up early to sneak in a workout because you’re always too tired after work, or if you wanted to use the time to learn a language, or just play some games. Just having a goal in mind will allow you to focus on that as you start to stir, and that’s going to help.

There’s still the terrifying ordeal of actually getting out of bed though, but that’s where the sunrise alarm clock comes in, specifically this one from Philips. The Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light is highly-customizable, which basically means you can choose to wake up using different colors and sounds, or even the radio if you want to. The color of the light is meant to simulate the sun itself, so you’ll be slowly bathed in warm light instead of anything more abrupt and unpleasant. If you’re going to get up early, this thing is going to make it a lot easier, and a lot more comfortable too, which means you’re more likely to succeed in making it a habit.