Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Are Still At Prime Day Prices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve tested and reviewed a lot of products for SPY readers, but the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells may just be the most popular product we’ve ever featured on the site. Originally released in 2007, they remain the best adjustable dumbbells for sale in 2022. How do we know? Because we tested all the other adjustable dumbbells, and nothing came close.

This weekend, Bowflex’s perenially popular weight system is discounted by 22% and available for $429 for Prime members. That’s the same price that was available during Prime Day.

Courtesy of Amazon

Are Bowflex’s Adjustable Dumbbells Worth It?

We think so, and we’re not the only ones. SPY readers purchased hundreds of these dumbbells during Prime Day, and two of our editors (our Senior Commerce Editor Taylor and our Tech Editor John) have personally tested and loved these weights. Even after all this time, they’re still the gold standard of adjustable dumbbells.

Plus, Bowflex is now offering an additional feature to sweeten the pot. If you buy these adjustable dumbbells on Amazon, you’ll automatically get a 1-year free trial to JRNY, Bowflex’s fitness app. Your free membership (normally $149 per year) lets you watch trainer-led videos and workout routines to make sure you’re getting the most out of your new fitness equipment.

Testing the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for SPY. Taylor Galla | SPY

Some additional reasons we love these dumbbells:

Easy-to-adjust dial system lets you change weights easily

The weights come with a storage case to protect your floors

Adjust from 5-52.5 pounds

Each order comes with a pair of adjustable dumbbells

Comfortable grips won’t wear out your hand

There are dozens of dumbbell workouts you can easily perform in your own home, even if you have a small apartment or workout area.

Again, Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are at Prime Day pricing, $429, right now at Amazon. This price has been available for a few weeks, but we don’t know how long it’s going to be available. With a full retail price of $549, these weights also come with a year-long membership to JRNY, giving you complementary access to on-demand workout videos.

Courtesy of Amazon

Read More From SPY: